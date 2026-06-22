AnorTech is pioneering the next generation of sustainable materials from anorthosite. The Company owns 100% of the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland - strategically located just 80km North-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on open tidewater and adjacent to significant hydroelectric potential. AnorTech is advancing multiple product lines towards commercialization, including: Zero-waste Smelter Grade Alumina (SGA) and High Purity Alumina (HPA) CO2-free refractory cement and advanced 3D-printable cement Lunar construction materials using anorthosite-based concrete. The Company filed a U.S. provisional patent in 2025 to protect its proprietary sustainable SGA and HPA process (see NR2025-01) and shipped 15 tonnes of Gronne Bjerg anorthosite to Ontario in preparation for pilot plant testing. AnorTech is actively pursuing strategic industry partnerships to accelerate commercialization. AnorTech has $1.