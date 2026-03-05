Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is a focused mineral exploration company dedicated to delivering for its shareholders large-scale discoveries and the capital gains opportunities that typically come with such discoveries. The company’s strategy centers on copper-gold porphyry systems in North America, chosen for their scale, relatively low finding and resource proving costs in relation to high grade vein systems, and their high attractiveness to major mining operators as potential long-life mines. Oreterra emerged early in February 2026 following the comprehensive restructuring and rebranding of its predecessor company, a restructuring warranted by the exceptional prospectivity of the Trek South prospect.

Oreterra's flagship asset is the wholly owned Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located on the 6,379-hectare Trek property situated in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Effectively new to modern geological science, the prospect has emerged due to rapid glacial ice retreat. First identified in 2019, all of the work required to reveal it as a highly prospective porphyry copper-gold prospect and to bring it to drill-ready status has occurred only in the period since 2021.

The company is led by a veteran management team with over 100 combined years of experience in mineral exploration, finance, and corporate governance. With a lean share structure and strong institutional support following its recent $9.7 million financing, Oreterra is fully funded and ideally positioned to test its high-conviction targets, starting with the first-ever drill of Trek South commencing in the approaching 2026 field season.