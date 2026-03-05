Investor Insight
Oreterra Metals is focused on the discovery of large-scale porphyry copper-gold systems in Canada and the US, led by a management team with a proven track record delivering multi-million dollar exits in the same world-class mining jurisdictions.
Overview
Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is a focused mineral exploration company dedicated to delivering for its shareholders large-scale discoveries and the capital gains opportunities that typically come with such discoveries. The company’s strategy centers on copper-gold porphyry systems in North America, chosen for their scale, relatively low finding and resource proving costs in relation to high grade vein systems, and their high attractiveness to major mining operators as potential long-life mines. Oreterra emerged early in February 2026 following the comprehensive restructuring and rebranding of its predecessor company, a restructuring warranted by the exceptional prospectivity of the Trek South prospect.
Oreterra's flagship asset is the wholly owned Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located on the 6,379-hectare Trek property situated in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Effectively new to modern geological science, the prospect has emerged due to rapid glacial ice retreat. First identified in 2019, all of the work required to reveal it as a highly prospective porphyry copper-gold prospect and to bring it to drill-ready status has occurred only in the period since 2021.
The company is led by a veteran management team with over 100 combined years of experience in mineral exploration, finance, and corporate governance. With a lean share structure and strong institutional support following its recent $9.7 million financing, Oreterra is fully funded and ideally positioned to test its high-conviction targets, starting with the first-ever drill of Trek South commencing in the approaching 2026 field season.
Company Highlights
- Fully Funded for 2026 Exploration: Recently completed a massively oversubscribed $9.7 million financing to support the first-ever drilling this summer of the wholly owned, large-scale Trek South prospect, only recently revealed by glacial ice melt.
- Drill‑Ready Flagship: The Trek South target has everything one seeks in a new porphyry copper-gold discovery prospect: i.e. large scale, terrific rock exposure, intense porphyry-style changes and metal values on surface in those rocks, and stacked (coincident), strongly positive, magnetic and geophysical anomalies directly below.
- Infrastructure Advantage: The Trek South prospect is just 3 kilometres up-slope from the nearest work camp, bridges and road presently under construction by the Teck/Newmont GCMC joint venture, and 12 kilometers from their proposed mill site.
- Proven Management: Led by CEO Kevin Keough, founding CEO of GT Gold Corp. which delivered the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold discovery (Dec. 13, 2017), later sold to Newmont for $523 million cash in current dollars following just $16.7 million of exploration outlays (Saddle North only).
- Asset Portfolio: Beyond the flagship, Oreterra holds high-grade gold and porphyry copper-gold assets in Nevada and Ontario.
Key Projects
Trek Project – Golden Triangle, British Columbia
Potential for a Major Discovery in the First Few Drill Holes
A large-scale porphyry copper-gold prospect ready for its first-ever drilling, in 2026
The wholly owned Trek property spans 6,379 hectares in the heart of BC’s Golden Triangle, one of North America’s geologically most fertile copper‑gold-silver belts. Within the property, the Trek South target represents a very large, entirely new, porphyry system identified in the period since 2021 by mapping, sampling and geophysical programs.
Strategically positioned approximately 10 km from Teck–Newmont’s rich Galore Creek porphyry copper-gold project and just 3 km up slope from partially completed road access, Trek South is poised for its maiden drilling program in 2026. The project is supported by a National Instrument 43‑101 technical report delivered on January 20, 2026.
The property also hosts additional exploration targets that provide district‑scale upside under a single land package.
Kinkaid Project – Nevada
An Emerging Porphyry Copper-Gold Project on a Proven Nevada Mining Trend
Kinkaid comprises 131 claims covering 1,101 hectares in Mineral County, Nevada, an attractive mining jurisdiction with established infrastructure. The project is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty. Exploration has identified two distinct mineralization styles: epithermal to mesothermal veins, and garnet skarns, with evidence for buried porphyry centres.
Oreterra is planning further exploration at Kinkaid, including both airborne and ground geophysical surveys. These programs are intended to refine drill targets ahead of planned diamond drilling on the most prospective areas of the property.
Lundmark Project – Ontario
Emerging copper-gold in northwestern Ontario and an extensive drilling-defined mineral system
The 5,386‑hectare Lundmark property adjoins the Musselwhite gold mine in northwestern Ontario and is subject to a 3 percent NSR royalty. Drilling since 2019 has outlined a significant volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system characterized by multiple mineralizing events.
These include individual high-grade gold-bearing quartz–pyrrhotite veins, broad zones of stockwork-style copper–gold vein mineralization, and three VMS-style gold–silver–enriched base metal zones. In total, the alteration and mineralization system identified to date now extends for approximately 11 kilometres along strike.
Scossa Project – Nevada
Scossa, a 541‑hectare property, encompasses the historic high‑grade Scossa gold mine, active in the 1930s and 1940s. The epithermal gold system features five known veins, with historical mining limited to the 400‑foot level. Exceptional grades from historical records and previous drilling by the company in the 2003 timeframe, indicates meaningful potential remains.
Management Team
Kevin M. Keough — Chief Executive Officer & Director
A geologist by training, Mr. Keough brings 45 years global exploration, corporate leadership, and capital markets experience, and has founded and led exploration companies that delivered major discoveries of the type Oreterra seeks, later sold for considerable profit.
Stephen Burega — President & Director
With 25+ years in mining and resources, Mr. Burega specializes in corporate development, fundraising, and stakeholder engagement and played an instrumental role in Oreterra’s strategic repositioning.
Brian Crawford — Chief Financial Officer
A chartered professional accountant with deep public company finance and governance experience, Mr. Crawford has co‑founded several TSXV and CSE‑listed companies and continues to support growth‑stage exploration entities.
John Biczok — Vice‑President, Exploration
A professional geologist with over 45 years of field and discovery experience, Mr. Biczok has been involved in significant discoveries globally and brings robust technical leadership to Oreterra’s exploration programs.
Ashley Nadon — Corporate Secretary
Ashley Nadon, a Chartered Professional Accountant, supports governance and financial reporting with a depth of expertise in public company compliance.
