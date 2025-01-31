Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun Surges 71 percent, Gold Hits Record High

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
World Base Metals Outlook 2025

2025 World Base Metals Outlook Report

Investing in base metals? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends✓ Forecasts✓ Top Stocks

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.