Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced mobilization of its camp, fuel, equipment and second drill to its camp location on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum plans a 10,000 metre drill program just two months away in June to follow-up on its successful drill program in 2023. Four drill holes into the Tatiggaq deposit intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres over a 200-metre strike length. The structure hosting uranium mineralization extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.
TNC Operational Update - Cloncurry Copper Project’s Mining Restart
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide an operational update on the mining restart at its 100% owned Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP).
HIGHLIGHTS
- TNC will commence mining ore at Wallace North in early Q4 FY24 (see Figure 2).
- Mining preparation at Wallace North progressed in March 2024 (as access and mine areas dried after monsoonal rainfall events in February and early March) including the following:
- Mobilisation of mining equipment and support infrastructure to the Wallace North project site (see Figures 4 & 5).
- Preparation of existing access and haulage roads for upcoming mining activities (see Figure 3).
- Completion of short-term mine scheduling by technical service teams.
- Onboarding of skilled mining fleet operators.
- The mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with haulage expected to start in mid-May 2024. Oxide ore will be transported by road train to the Cloncurry Operations Hub's heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore International AG1 (Glencore).
- The CCP currently incorporates the Great Australia Mine Reserve3 (includes Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear deposits) and the Wallace North Reserve4 totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80% Cu and 0.13g/t Au containing 37.5kt of copper and 20.0koz of gold (see Figure 1) at a strip ratio of 4.22.
- The CCP restart plan confirms positive project economics including mine revenue of A$367M with free cash flow of A$111M, and a pre-tax NPV10 of A$88M over a 4.6 year mine life, at USD$8,500/t Cu price and USD$1,850/oz Au price (0.7 A$:USD exchange rate)2.
COMMENT
True North Copper’s Managing Director, Marty Costello said:
“This is an exciting and transformative phase for TNC. Thanks to the hard work of our Mining Operations Team we are prepared and ready to deliver on our Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan with mining commencing at Wallace North in early Q4 FY24.
CCP project economics confirm a robust mining operation that is low risk and low-cost. Projected mine revenue is A$367M with a free cash flow of A$111M.
Our plans to develop Mt Oxide into our next mine continue as we finalise the Vero mineral resource re-estimation and optimisation study.”
Figure 1. TNC's Cloncurry Copper Project (including current reserves) *see References 3 & 4.
Figure 2. Wallace North copper reserve and pit crest. The Wallace South Gold resource is included for reference.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is a responsible explorer, developer and producer of critical minerals.
Based in a tier-one mining jurisdiction (North Queensland, Australia), TNC is focused primarily on copper and cobalt, with its most significant projects – Mt Oxide and Cloncurry – located within the Mt Isa Inlier region, home to several world-class critical minerals projects.
The company’s global measured, indicated and inferred resources contain: 336,200 tonnes copper, 21,890 tonnes cobalt, 88,000 oz gold, 4.31 million ounces (Moz) silver.
TNC commenced trading on the Australian Stock Exchange mid-June 2023, following a reverse takeover merger with exploration company Duke Exploration in February 2023.
Company Highlights
- Tier 1 jurisdiction, Queensland-based copper and cobalt exploration and development company with a global measured, indicated and inferred resource containing: 336.2 kt copper, 21.89 kt cobalt, 88 koz gold, 4.31 Moz silver. Key projects located within Australia's Mt Isa Inlier region, home to some of the country's most well-known mining projects.
- Mt Oxide and Cloncurry Projects benefit from low capex, low-cost production.
- Cloncurry Project - producing copper sulphate, with a projected production of 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes per annum over a 10-year mine life. Exclusive offtake agreement for all Cloncurry-produced copper sulphate with Kanins International. Prices set at LME rate plus a premium.
- The company has signed a binding offtake agreement with Glencore for 100 percent of copper concentrate from the Cloncurry Copper Project.
- Mining restart studies for the Great Australia Mine finalised - Q3 2023. Mining recommencement decision - Q4 2023.
- Great Australia Mine drilling and exploration program - extended structurally controlled, down-dip feeder to mineralisation located beneath the GAM Pit, with notable intersections of copper mineralisation. IP survey conducted over the Greater Australian Target identified four high-order IP chargeability anomalies, with compelling targets for future drill testing.
- Mt Oxide Project’s Vero Resource contains 15.98 Mt at 1.43 percent copper and 6.91 g/t silver combined measured, indicated and inferred resource, and a separate 9.15 Mt at .23 percent cobalt total combined measured, indicated and inferred resource.
- First hole of an initial diamond drilling program at Vero Resource intersected 66.5 meters at 4.95 percent copper. Assay results returning throughout Q3 2023.
- Strong ESG focus across all operational elements including:
- Hitachi Vantara partnership to improve transparency and data capture while realising business savings through artificial intelligence.
- Leveraging the Queensland government's Powerlink-led CopperString 2032 project, which is situated less than 5 kilometres from the Cloncurry project. Rehabilitated TNC mining landforms are being transformed into renewable solar energy sources and will feed into the CopperString network.
Image 1: Visual representation of Mt Oxide Project and Cloncurry Project tenements and resources summary
Projects
Mt Oxide Project
Mt Oxide Project is a highly prospective and underexplored asset, featuring significantly sized, high-grade copper with cobalt and silver mineralisation.
Mt Oxide hosts extensive corridors, including the 11-kilometre copper-cobalt-lead-zinc Mt Oxide corridor and the 8-kilometre lead-zinc (copper-cobalt) Big Oxide corridor. Both corridors offer multiple targets for resource expansion. Additionally, the project has considerable development potential, with a long-strike in both directions and resources open-to-depth.
The Vero Resource forms part of the Mt Oxide Project. It is strongly analogous to 29 Metals' (ASX:29M) Capricorn Copper deposit, which comprises 62.2 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.8 percent copper and 9 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.
Mt Oxide Highlights:
- Significant Reserves: Mt Oxide's mineral reserves include 228,180 tonnes of copper, 21,200 tonnes of cobalt and 4.26 Moz of silver.
- Extensive Historical Drilling: The Vero Resource has undergone more than 110,000 metres of historical drilling which has helped TNC confirm its prospectivity and potential with a high degree of confidence.
- Promising High-grade Mineralisation: The Vero Resource is among the most promising targets within Mt Oxide, with 15.98 Mt at 1.43 percent copper, 6.91 g/t silver and 9.15 Mt at 0.23 percent cobalt. Over 75 percent of Vero is in JORC 2012 indicated status or better.
- Pre-existing Infrastructure: Mt Oxide benefits from the presence of an existing exploration camp as well as proximity to the Capricorn Copper Mine's processing plant and power grid.
- Vero Resource Drill Results (see Tables 1 & 2 and Image 2): The first drill hole of an initial diamond drilling program returned exceptional results, including:
- 66.50 metres at 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t gold and 685 parts per million (ppm) cobalt from 234 metres, including:
- 20.60 metres at 10.51 percent copper, 63 g/t gold and 1,149 ppm cobalt from 234.60 metres.
- 8.55 metres at 6.03 percent copper, 51.6 g/t gold and 98 ppm cobalt from 290.15 metres
- 11 metres at 3.06 percent copper, 34.2 g/t gold and 682 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres, including:
- 4 metres at 6 percent copper, 63.7 g/t gold and 544 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres.
- 8.55 metres at 6.16 percent copper, 45.9 g/t gold and 140 ppm cobalt from 172.50 metres including:
- 2.80 metres at 14.74 percent copper, 102.5 g/t gold and 54 ppm cobalt from 178.25 metres.
- 66.50 metres at 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t gold and 685 parts per million (ppm) cobalt from 234 metres, including:
Table 1: MOXD217 significant copper, silver and cobalt geological intercept.
Table 2: MOXD217 significant copper, silver and cobalt intercepts at a 3 percent copper cutoff with 2-metre internal dilution.
Image 2: Cross-section of MOXD217 (10 m clipping window) showing the location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD217
Cloncurry Project
Project Highlights:
- Fully Permitted: The Great Australia Mine is permitted for compliant, sustainable copper oxide and sulphide production (see Image 3).
- Extensive Mineral Reserves: Roughly 90 percent of the Cloncurry Project's 2012 JORC defined resources are situated on granted mining leases for which TNC has all necessary approvals in place. project's global JORC 2012 compliant resources include 79,040 tonnes of copper, 47,720 oz of gold and 1,860 tonnes of cobalt.
- Mining restart: Mining restart studies for the Great Australia Mine finalised - Q3 2023. Mining recommencement decision - Q4 2023.
- Great Australia Mine drilling and exploration: Great Australia Mine drilling and exploration program - extended structurally controlled, down-dip feeder to mineralisation located beneath the GAM Pit, with notable intersections of copper mineralisation. IP survey conducted over the Greater Australian Target identified four high-order IP chargeability anomalies, with compelling targets for future drill testing.
- Multiple Exploration Targets: High-quality exploration targets on granted mining leases within Cloncurry Project include:
- Wallace Complex: An undeveloped project within trucking distance to the Great Australia Mine, significant exploration potential and multiple high-grade intersections, including:
- 12.7 metres at 3.47 percent copper and 1.82 g/t gold from 37.3 metres.
- 15.9 metres at 2.45 percent copper and 1.98 g/t gold from 68.1 metres.
- 19 metres at 2.09 percent copper and 0.74 g/t gold from 29 metres.
- Notlor: An advanced exploration prospect with significant copper intersections along a 2-kilometre trend approximately 9 kilometres from the Great Australia Mine Complex.
- Mt Norma: A deposit located 40 kilometres by road from the Great Australia Mine Complex. Its total combined inferred and indicated resources are 158,000 tonnes at 1.89 percent copper comprising 91,000 tonnes at 1.76 percent copper and 15.46 g/t silver in situ material. There is also a separate resource of 67,000 tonnes at 2.08 percent copper for out-of-ground heap leach pad and stockpiled material.
- Wallace Complex: An undeveloped project within trucking distance to the Great Australia Mine, significant exploration potential and multiple high-grade intersections, including:
- Infrastructure and adjacent community: Cloncurry is located in close proximity to the Cloncurry township. It also benefits from rail connectivity, sealed roads and affordable grid power.
- Guaranteed Concentrate Sales: TNC signed a binding offtake and a toll-milling agreement with Glencore International for 100 percent of copper concentrate from CCP, and toll-milling services up to 1 million tons of ore per year for the CCP’s life of mine. TNC will be entitled to claim 20 percent Queensland State Royalty discount for all material processed through the Mt Isa Smelter.
Image 3: Visual representation of Great Australia Mine complex resources and processing facilities.
Image 4: Cross Sections X-X' through the 3D IP Chargeability Model showing the high-order chargeability anomaly associated with the Taipan Resource and new anomalies identified in the Greater Australian Target Area
Management Team
Marty Costello - Managing Director
Marty Costello is recognised as one of Australia’s leading project development and sustainability strategists across the resource sector, with more than 20 years of professional experience.
After working for several companies and government departments (domestic and international) managing, developing and implementing environment, sustainability and risk (ESR) programs and policies he established his own environmental consultancy – Northern Resource Consultants (NRC).
In the space of nine years, Costello developed NRC into an industry specialist with more than 25 employees focusing on environmental management and sustainability solutions for the resource sector. NRC delivered agile, best practice ESR strategies and multi-disciplinary environmental and sustainability services for clients like Evolution Mining, Futura, Sojitz, Adani, Red River Resources, CU River Mining, and others.
In 2018, NRC was acquired by SLR, a global leader in environmental and sustainability solutions. The acquisition facilitated considerable additional capability and geographic coverage to SLR’s existing mining and minerals in Asia Pacific business. During his consulting life, Costello was retained by Evolution Mining over an eight-year period to provide strategic project development, ESG advice to the board and executive management team.
Costello holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (environmental management) and Diploma of Applied Science.
Peter Brown - Chief Operating Officer
Peter Brown has held senior management roles in the resources sector, both domestically and internationally, including recent positions at Round Oak Minerals and Diatreme Resources where he oversaw project development and operations. Brown has diverse experience and an impressive track record that demonstrates his ability to successfully deliver projects and foster positive relationships with all project stakeholders.
He has managed discovery programs for gold, copper and chromite in South America, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia, including government and community relations. He also drove improvements and provided training in mine geology, resource evaluation and mine technical services at prominent mines such as Mt Muro Gold Mine, George Fisher Mine and Peak Gold Mines. Additionally, Brown played a significant role in reviving abandoned satellite projects at Peak Gold Mines.
Other achievements include successfully re-permitting and constructing of the 1-Moz Toka Tindung Gold Mine in Indonesia as director of Indonesian companies and general manager at Archipelago Resources; leading the permitting, engineering redesign and construction of the 0.8-Moz Mt Carlton Gold Mine in Queensland; the successful development of Mt Carlton and Pajingo projects, which contributed to the establishment of Evolution Mining; and recommissioning and developing a number of mining projects in the Mount Isa and Cloncurry region.
Rajesh Padmanabhan - Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh Padmanabhan is a highly skilled and experienced CPA-qualified accountant with expertise across a myriad of financial operations. He has many years of corporate governance experience as an executive team member across a variety of roles including as company secretary of an unlisted public company.
Throughout his career, Padmanabhan has held key finance management roles in mining and construction companies, including Constance Iron, Tablelands Mining Group, Barrick Australia (Porgera Operations) and Mastermyne Group (ASX:MYE).
Padmanabhan has more than 30 years’ experience managing company-wide financial operations, implementing streamlined financial processes, ensuring tax compliance and conducting financial analysis to support decision-making. His commitment to delivering results and his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes make him an integral part of the True North Copper team.
Padmanabhan is also an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and recently completed a certificate in governance and risk management from the Governance Institute of Australia.
Sven Sewell - Sustainability & Net Zero Manager
Sven Sewell has over 25 years’ experience working in a range of environmental fields, including environmental consulting, environmental regulation and within the industry.
For the 15 years prior to joining TNC, Sewell held senior environmental positions at several operating mines across northern Australia. At those operations, he was generally the most senior environment, responsible for all aspects of permitting, compliance, rehabilitation and general environmental management. Sewell's experience in northern Australian mines includes several new and established gold, uranium and bauxite operations.
Sewell holds a BSc (with honours) in environmental science.
Michelle Ellis — Cloncurry Projects Exploration Manager
Michelle Ellis retains over 15 years’ mineral exploration, resource and mining experience predominantly in iron-oxide-copper-gold deposits and terrains across South Australia and Northwest Queensland.
Over the past 11 years, she has actively explored a range of commodities and deposit styles throughout the Mount Isa Inlier.
Ellis has an MSc in economic geology, MSc in environmental management and BSc in applied science - geoscience, and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Rhonda Freeman - Group Manager (Human Resources)
Rhonda Freeman has more than 18 years’ experience attracting top talent, fostering employee development and helping organisations develop safe and supportive work environments. She has worked extensively across the resource sector, including for large national-wide drilling companies.
Freeman has worked for mining companies across a variety of geological settings including brown coal, black coal, uranium, mineral sands and oil & gas. She brings a diverse skill set specific to the resource sector, having worked across all commercial aspects of drilling operations including as an exploration manager.
Freeman has also developed a number of QA and HSE systems for different projects.
Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut
Figure 1 Inuit-owned Peter's Expediting Ltd. has commenced Forum's overland haul of fuel tanks and supplies across the Arctic tundra from Baker Lake to its camp location, 120 km to the west.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/203018_c444c116341909cd_003full.jpg
Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration commented, "We are excited to commence our 2024 exploration program in Nunavut starting with the large task of moving our drill camp, second drill and consumables overland from Baker Lake to our new Aberdeen Camp."
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203018
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Copper Crunch Coming as Demand Rises and Mine Supply Falls Short
Since the advent of electricity, copper has played an essential role in energy generation and transmission. It will be similarly unreplaceable as the world moves away from fossil fuels to more sustainable sources of energy.
Pierre Lassonde, founder and chair emeritus of Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV), emphasized this during the "Where Will the Money Come From?" panel at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
“Copper is required for everything, and today 80 percent of terminal energy is carbon based and only 20 percent is electricity," he said. "If we want a green world, that has to be flipped around, where 80 percent of terminal energy has to be electricity. And the metal that carries electricity is copper in every which way. That is the key metal."
Energy transition fueling copper demand
The global population has become increasingly urbanized since the start of the Industrial Revolution. This shift from rural life accelerated through the 20th century, and urban populations officially overtook rural populations in 2007.
This is a trend that is set to continue — the United Nations projects that by 2050, 68 percent of the world's population of about 9.8 billion will live in cities. But with many cities lacking the infrastructure to support current populations, let alone growth, there will be even more demand for housing and basic infrastructure projects.
This shift toward urban centers is also happening at a time when the world is rapidly moving away from fossil fuels toward the clean promise of renewables. John MacKenzie, CEO of Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF) acknowledged this idea during PDAC's “Where Will the Money Come From?” discussion.
“The world is in a sort of transition at the moment because of decarbonization,” he told the audience at the convention. “It is an absolute must if we’re going to reduce the damage to the planet, and that’s going to require enormous amounts of critical metals, including copper, over the next 20, 30, 40 years.”
Dr. Michael Stanley, mining lead for the World Bank, went into greater detail during his “Catalyzing Minerals for Development” keynote presentation. “The key to growth and economic opportunity starts with energy," he said. "Energy is the kingpin to ensure that we move forward as a society. It allows us to improve our places of work, our housing, our hospitals — it allows for better delivery of education. It all starts with energy.”
He went on to explain that the greatest level of metals demand initially came when urban centers were still relatively young, but for much of the past 100 years demand has been based on incremental population growth with limited challenges to supply. The energy transition is set to completely disrupt this established pattern.
“This is very important, because the world is now challenged to replace electric systems and energy systems that the last 150 years have underpinned all economic development,” Stanley noted.
Adding another layer to this demand is the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles, which not only require more copper than internal combustion vehicles, but also place greater stress on the electrical grid.
Copper supply a decades-long problem
In the face of rising demand, copper is expected to face supply challenges as the market heads into deficit.
Speaking during a presentation titled “Is Global Exploration Meeting Commodity Needs?” Kevin Murphy, director of metals and mining research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said the exploration side has been lagging for some time.
“So basically when I started with the company, we were saying, ‘This looks like a concern,’” he said. “Seventeen years later, (we’re saying) ‘Hey, this is still an escalating concern, why is this happening?’”
Like Murphy said, challenges around supply aren’t new. However, the narrative has changed. Stanley referred to a Businessweek article from December 1984 that discussed the economic viability of mining in the US.
At that time, there was concern that cheap labor from developing nations was undermining domestic production across the mineral resource sector. To a degree, the mining landscape today is mirroring what happened in 1984, with low-cost jurisdictions appealing to metals consumers, and some of the richest mineral deposits nearing depletion.
Over the years, new technologies and processes have made lower-grade deposits more economically viable, and increased geopolitical stability in the 1990s and into the 2000s helped maintain consistent supply chains.
The 2020s have begun to see a shift toward a more polarized east versus west landscape as countries around the world place a greater onus on security of supply. However, top-tier jurisdictions like the US and Canada continue to have higher overheads, as well as limited investment, long permitting stages and extensive environmental reviews, which has given developing nations a competitive advantage when it comes to progressing projects.
As the energy transition gains momentum, more governments are starting to facilitate the development of operations that target critical minerals like copper, nickel and aluminum. “Governments are very concerned about the adequacy of supply, the quantity and quality that needs to come into the market,” Stanley said. “They also want to know that there’s security of supply, that there’s no disruptions because we’ve returned to a multipolar world.”
Copper exploration spending crucial
Copper in particular is facing supply challenges, in part because deposits for the metal are generally large, meaning exploration and development costs are higher. This makes it tough for juniors to get traction.
“What are the traits of a copper porphyry? They’re huge, they’re deep and you have to spend a lot more money exploring,” Murphy explained to the audience at the convention. "So a lot more money goes into grassroots (exploration) compared to gold, but also, it’s really expensive exploration. The majors are the ones with the money to actually do that compared to the juniors, who may not be able to raise funds to do a kilometer-deep program."
According to Murphy, the lack of recent exploration is also due to the pervasive cyclical nature of the mining industry. Following a strong period from 2006 to 2012, when many major projects were approved, the industry went into a downturn and many companies became concerned with debt reduction and survival.
“What did they do? Naturally, the first thing that goes is exploration — exploration budgets get cut,” he said. “But we went into such a long downturn that companies ended up rationalizing their portfolios.”
An unsupportive economic environment throughout the 2010s saw continued erosion of exploration budgets, and while there was some growth through the early 2020s, budgets are still off of 2012 highs.
“Why didn’t exploration budgets increase nearly as much as we thought that they should?” Murphy asked. “It’s because companies didn’t have the projects that they once had — they were gone.”
He presented data showing how inflation has stymied the mining sector. Last year, exploration budgets for all metals totaled US$12.8 billion, down 3 percent over 2022. Even though strong growth rates of 23 percent were seen in Latin America, these were offset by declines of 8.9 percent and 5.4 percent in Canada and Australia, respectively.
Murphy went on to suggest that current economic trends aren’t just preventing projects from entering the pipeline, but are also slowing what few projects already exist. “Drilling has been in a downtrend as well, and it’s a bit worse than budgets in 2023, which indicates some inflation has hit the mark. It’s a hard industry. The standard is about 3 percent, (and) at the moment we’re thinking that budgets are probably down 5 percent," he commented.
These declines have mainly been felt by juniors, which have seen an 8 percent fall in exploration expenditures, followed closely by intermediate-stage companies. What little growth is happening in the industry has been focused on the majors, which saw a modest 1.2 percent increase in exploration spending in 2023.
Additionally, early stage exploration projects, which are often run by juniors, saw funding declines of 9.8 percent, making 2023 a low point for the industry. In contrast, late-stage projects saw 3.8 percent growth.
On a more metal-specific view, copper saw strong funding growth, with a 12 percent increase to exploration budgets, but little of it has been targeted at discovery. As Murphy explained, the majority of the additional US$3.12 billion that went toward copper in 2023 was allocated to producing or near-producing assets.
“Over the past decade, we’ve added over half a billion tonnes of copper to global reserves and resources after replacing production,” he told listeners at PDAC. "So we’re absolutely adding copper, but we’re adding it to old assets, we’re adding it to mines, we’re adding it to projects that have been discovered 30 or 40 years ago that aren’t in production, and unfortunately, they aren’t in production for very good reasons."
With copper demand expected to see considerable growth over the next decade, the supply side is starting to seem woefully inadequate. Murphy said that in his opinion, there are inverted priorities in the sector. “Most of the resources (should be) brought in at exploration, with relatively little being in the mines.”
Investor takeaway
In 2023, the US government placed copper on its critical minerals list, at least for the medium term.
Lassonde, Murphy and Stanley all emphasized that its importance for the transition to clean technologies like electric vehicles is undeniable, and the speakers also made it clear that supply of the red metal is in a precarious place.
The current picture is of an industry that has largely cast aside discovery. With large copper deficits expected in the early 2030s and discovery-to-production timelines of more than a decade, it's critical that companies place an emphasis on new copper discoveries and allocate the capital necessary to accomplish that.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Avrupa Minerals CEO Eyes Joint Ventures for VMS Projects in Europe
Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU,OTC Pink:AVPMF,FWB:8AM) has achieved exploration milestones at the fully funded Alvalade copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide project in Portugal and the Slivova gold project in Kosovo. CEO Paul Kuhn is keen to look for potential joint ventures to advance the company's projects.
“The idea is that we start the early phases of the project," he said. "We do the early exploration and hopefully discovery, which we've done at Slivova in Kosovo and the Sesmarias (target) in Portugal, and get them to a point where they are 'venturable.'”
Joint ventures, according to Kuhn, work better by allowing Avrupa and its partners to work together and resolve any problems related to exploration.
“Finland is early (stage). We need to dress up the properties with good basic exploration work, a few drill holes, and then I feel we'd be able to make a strong joint venture there,” he said. “And we're looking for partners that can bring our properties to mining. We're not miners, we're explorers. We do a real good job of exploring and finding."
Watch the full interview with Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU,OTC Pink:AVPMF,FWB:8AM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Avrupa Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Avrupa Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Avrupa Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
New World Copper CEO Shares Plans to Advance Zonia Copper Project to Production
World Copper’s (TSXV:WCU) newly appointed CEO Gordon Neal wants to focus on advancing the Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona, US, to the development stage and transforming World Copper into a US-centric copper company.
“The US government, the Department of Energy, has determined that copper is a critical metal. And so there’s lots of attention and funds available for companies that have a US-domiciled project,” he said.
World Copper’s Zonia project has undergone extensive historical exploration and mine development planning, with a historical 2018 preliminary economic assessment and 2017 mineral resource estimate that show excellent economics, a mine life of 8.6 years and an average annual production rate of 49.1 million pounds.
“Zonia is interesting because it ticks all the boxes for a copper project that could go into production fairly quickly, fairly cheaply and economically,” Neal explained. "It's on private land, which I can get permitted easily. It has power on site. It has water on site. It is an oxide that's at surface. The strip ratio is one-to-one. And there's a billion pounds of copper in this deposit so far, and that's just on the private land portion — we have three times the amount of land around (that)."
Neal added that he also plans to bring more US copper assets into the company’s portfolio.
Watch the full interview with World Copper CEO Gordon Neal above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by World Copper in order to help investors learn more about the company. World Copper is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with World Copper and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Casino Project’s Compelling Attributes Attract "Phenomenal" Investments, WRN Exec Says
Western Copper and Gold’s (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Casino project is a compelling asset loaded with reserves that could last 27 years, one of the factors that sealed joint ventures with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Mitsubishi Materials (TSE:5711), according to the company’s CEO, Sandeep Singh.
“Both (Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi) are tremendous partners. They lend a significant amount of technical expertise to the asset — things that a junior company could not replicate on its own even if it had the resources to do it,” he said.
“It's not just the scale … But also kind of the other factors going for it — the high-grade core, that it's at surface with next to no strip, the clean metallurgy, the jurisdiction it's in, you know, the state it's in. There's a lot of positive attributes. And it's not a surprise to us that it's attracted interest from those types of groups,” Singh added.
Mitsubishi completed its C$21.3 million investment in the project in April 2023, resulting in the company owning 5 percent of Western's issued and outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto’s total investment is C$33.9 million for 9.7 percent of Western’s outstanding common shares.
Watch the full interview with Western Copper and Gold President Dr. Paul West-Sells and CEO Sandeep Singh above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Western Copper and Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Western Copper and Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Western Copper and Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys have identified multiple drill targets at the Company’s large 100%-owned Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- Ground EM survey completed at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects
- Multiple large shallow Ni-Cu-Co-PGE targets outlined for RC drill testing
- Regional, project and target-scale similarities to giant Norilsk Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposits
Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was excited about the district-scale opportunity evolving within the Bangemall Projects and looked forward to the maiden drilling campaign.
“Whilst many nickel producers are under pressure at the moment, mafic intrusion-hosted deposits such as Nova and Nebo Babel can be large and very valuable, due to the mix of metals present, which makes them immune to short-term fluctuations in the nickel price,” he added.
“At Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, we are seeing all the ingredients needed for the formation of this type of deposit,” he said.
“We have nickel and copper-bearing dolerite sills intruding into sulphidic sediments, evidence of differentiation, including mafic cumulate rocks, and indications of accumulations of conductive sulphides within and/or beneath the sills,” he added.
Miramar is exploring for mafic intrusion-hosted nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group element (Ni-Cu- Co-PGE) sulphide mineralisation related to 1070Ma aged Kulkatharra Dolerite sills, part of the Warakurna Large Igneous Province and the same age as the large Nebo-Babel deposits in the West Musgraves.
Geophysical contractor Wirelines Services Group has finished a ground EM survey comprising a mixture of Fixed Loop (FLTEM) and Moving Loop (MLEM) methods which tested five airborne EM anomalies within the Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects (Figure 1).
The survey has confirmed and refined each of the airborne EM anomalies and outlined large shallow conductive drill targets consistent with Miramar’s Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit model (Figure 2).
Target D is the last target to be tested within the Mount Vernon Project as part of the current programme.
The FLTEM survey at Target D covered part of a large airborne EM anomaly at the western end of the Project (Figure 3). The FLTEM survey refined the location of the southern VTEM anomaly, which remains open to the east.
When modelled, the FLTEM data indicates the presence of two large shallow, sub-horizontal plates with strong conductances, up to approximately 1600 Siemens (Figure 4).
Upcoming work programme
Miramar’s initial aim is to show “proof of concept” of the Norilsk-style deposit model by discovering Ni-Cu- Co-PGE sulphide mineralisation.
Over the previous 24 months, the Company has progressed from regional-scale area selection to collection of project-scale datasets and, more recently, to delineation of individual drill targets.
Upcoming work includes systematic rock chip sampling and preparation for the maiden drilling campaign.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
