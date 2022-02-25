Teck Resources Limited today announced an expansion to its climate action strategy, including a new short-term goal to achieve net-zero Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and an ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050, building on the existing commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across operations by 2050. “Teck is committed to reducing emissions across our operations and throughout the ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK