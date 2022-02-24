Nickel Investing News

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 27 claims contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit in northwest Ontario, approximately 60 km southeast of Kenora, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 142 patented and unpatented staked units covering 2,637ha. The claims were acquired as part of the Company's strategy to assess promising environments on strike of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The Company has acquired a 100% interest subject to a 1.5% NSR, with the right to buy 0.5% back for $200,000.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. stated, "The Company is formulating an exploration plan to encompass these newly acquired claims in the upcoming 2022 field work program. The acquisition of these prospective claims compliments the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit into an operating mine with a central milling facility. 2022 will be a breakthrough year for Tartisan Nickel Corp. as we get closer to a production decision."

Figure 1: Location and Regional Geology of the Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit and Turtle Pond Project

Figure 2: Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit, Property Outline and Historical Mineral Showings (source OGS).

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd., and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 109,138,503 shares outstanding (120,434,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN)(OTCQX:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) is a Canadian battery metals exploration and development company focused on developing the Kenbridge nickelcoppercobalt project located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. Tartisan Nickel Corp., through Minera Tartisan Peru S.A.C, is also beginning a bulk sampling program at the Don Pancho property in Peru. The company additionally owns the Sill Lake silverlead property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario. The company has an equity stake in: Eloro Resources Ltd (TSXV:ELO), plus a 2 percent net smelter return (NSR) on the La Victoria asset in Peru; Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Inc. (CSE:NICO) plus a 0.5 percent NSR on the Alexo-Kelex asset; and Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV:PER).

