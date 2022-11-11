Nickel Investing News

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $0.5 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of foreign currency gains offset by administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $1.5 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $11.3 million. This compares to $14.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to September 30, 2022 amounts to $148.7 million.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143998

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon MetalsTLO:CATLOFFNickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q3 Financial Results

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Horizonte Minerals Plc ("Horizonte" or the "Company") (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel company developing two Tier 1 assets in Brazil, announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months to 30 September 2022 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Mineral Resource Soars To 108.0mt @ 0.87% Ni For 938,500 Tonnes Of Contained Nickel Metal

Higher confidence Measured & Indicated category more than doubles to over 730,000t of contained nickel metal, which will underpin the maiden Ore Reserve Estimate for the Tier-1 Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX: CTTZF) is pleased to announce a significant increase in both the size and confidence levels of the Mineral Resource for its flagship 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil, cementing its position as a Tier-1 global nickel sulphide development project with class-leading GHG emission credentials.

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGSi

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMXLQJ47

47,871,806

17.835069%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

47,871,806

17.835069%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Glencore plc

17.835069%

17.835069%

Glencore International AG

17.835069%

17.835069%

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

08.11.22

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724697/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Completion of Fundraise

THISANNOUNCEMENTAND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN (THIS "ANNOUNCEMENT"), IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOTCONSTITUTEOR FORM ANY PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FUNDRAISE SHARES IS BEING MADE IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sama Reports on Five Drill Holes with High-Grade Intercepts from the Samapleu Deposit, Located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Highlights:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

New Exploration Licence Applications And Reservation Areas In Finland

Ongoing geological review prompts applications for new Exploration Licences and Exploration Reservation Area

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has expanded the area under ELAs at its flagship 100%-owned Pulju Project in Northern Finland (Pulju, or the Project) after submitting applications for new exploration licences within its existing tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×