Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Henri van Rooyen, and its Chief External Affairs Officer & Head of Climate Strategy, Todd Malan, have both been invited to address the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference taking place this week in Hollywood, Florida. Mr. van Rooyen will be speaking on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 5:00pm EST to update investors attending this mining conference on all recent developments regarding Talon's Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota and the Tamarack Nickel Project's role in the United States' EV battery supply chain. Also on March 1, 2022, at 12:30pm EST, Mr. Malan will be participating in a distinguished panel focusing on Battery Material Supply Chains, panelists will include Andy Miller, COO, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Nick Wells, Global Senior Purchasing Manager, Jaguar Land Rover, Erez Ichilov, Managing Director, Traxys North America and moderator Robin Fiedler, Battery Materials Analyst, BMO Capital Markets.

Talon's participation at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference comes following a remarkable week of high-level US government focus on the development of the domestic EV battery supply chain and critical mineral mining and processing. President Biden kicked-off a week of focus across the US government with a roundtable discussion focused on the importance of domestic mining and recycling of critical battery materials (FACT SHEET: Securing a Made in America Supply Chain for Critical Minerals | The White House). Among many actions announced last week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the addition of nickel to the US Critical Minerals list, the Department of Defense (DOD) committed to stockpile EV battery materials, the Department of Energy (DOE) committed $44 million toward new R&D for critical mineral extraction and the Department of Energy (DOE) also outlined how it will begin to allocate over $3 billion in funding for EV battery material processing and recycling. During the discussion with President Biden and in the White House fact sheet, Talon and the Tamarack Nickel Project were cited as an example of responsible mine development in regards to Talon's workforce development agreement with the US Steelworkers union (Talon Metals and Steelworkers Union Partner to Advance the Tamarack Nickel Project for US EV Battery Supply Chain - Talon Metals Corp).

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference connects mining companies with institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts. More information on the conference can be found at the following URL link: BMO Capital Markets to Host 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference | BMO Capital Markets.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com/.

Media Contact:

Todd Malan
1 (202) 714-8187
malan@talonmetals.com

Investor Contact:

Sean Werger
1 (416) 500-9891
werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115019

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

EV Nickel to Acquire Extensive Land Package near to the Langmuir Project

EV Nickel to Acquire Extensive Land Package near to the Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

• Acquiring 1,088 claims, over almost 21,000 hectares of prospective land, from a private vendor
• New land package is located mainly in the highly prospective Shaw Dome to the north, west and south of the Company's Langmuir Project

Blackstone Minerals

Expanded Ta Khoa Nickel Project Delivers Outstanding Value for Blackstone’s Vertically Integrated Business

FS confirms expansion to provide secure, sustainable and economic supply of nickel for Blackstone to produce NCM Precursor for the Lithium-ion battery industry

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) for its 90% owned Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in northern Vietnam.
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Award of Furnace Contract to Hatch Ltd. For The Araguaia Project

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM), (TSX:HZM) the nickel company focused on Brazil is pleased to announce that, following a competitive tendering process, Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") has been selected as the furnace supply vendor ("the Furnace Contract") for the Araguaia ferronickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project

Hatch is the leading supplier of electric furnaces to the ferronickel industry, with a strong track record in South America, which includes both Anglo American's and Vale's nickel operations in Brazil and South 32's Cerro Matoso operation in Colombia.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 27 claims contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit in northwest Ontario, approximately 60 km southeast of Kenora, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 142 patented and unpatented staked units covering 2,637ha. The claims were acquired as part of the Company's strategy to assess promising environments on strike of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The Company has acquired a 100% interest subject to a 1.5% NSR, with the right to buy 0.5% back for $200,000.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. stated, "The Company is formulating an exploration plan to encompass these newly acquired claims in the upcoming 2022 field work program. The acquisition of these prospective claims compliments the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit into an operating mine with a central milling facility. 2022 will be a breakthrough year for Tartisan Nickel Corp. as we get closer to a production decision."

Auroch Minerals

Saints Nickel Project Drilling Update

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that two drill- holes from the current diamond drill programme at the Saints Nickel Project (Saints; Auroch Minerals 100%) in Western Australia have successfully intersected significant intercepts of massive nickel sulphides outside of the current modelled resource at the Saint Patricks deposit.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 85 staked units covering 1,732.35 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited.

The claims are located approximately 70 kms east of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The property is situated in an area of excellent infrastructure and consists of 85 claim units and hosts the historical Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings.

