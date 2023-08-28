Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium Pure Play Index (the Underlying Index, Bloomberg ticker: SOLGUPP), net of expenses. The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of issuers which (a) are primarily involved in the uranium mining and exploration industry, or (b) invest and participate directly in the physical price of uranium. To achieve its investment objective, HURA invests and holds equity securities of the constituent issuers of the Underlying Index (the Constituent Issuers) in substantially the same proportion as its Underlying Index. These securities will be listed on global stock exchanges.