Copper Investing News

Rockridge Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $2,362,450. The Company has issued 15,988,335 non flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.09 per Unit and 9,235,000 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.10 per FT Unit.

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $2,362,450 (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued 15,988,335 non flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.09 per Unit and 9,235,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of CAD $0.10 per FT Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of thirty-six months at a price of CAD $0.15 per share. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of thirty-six months at a price of CAD $0.15. In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees totaling $74,444 and issued an aggregate 762,720 finder's warrants to arm's-length parties, with each finder's warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share for a period of thirty-six months at a price of CAD $0.15.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this Private Placement for exploration activities and the upcoming drilling program at its Knife Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, as well as for general working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance.

A portion of the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources (TSX.V: ROCK) is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and gold. The Company's core copper project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan which is ranked as a top mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface Cu-Co-Au-Ag-Zn deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the large property package. The Company's secondary asset is the Raney Gold Project, which is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Recently reported drill hole RN 20-06 intersected 28.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at a shallow vertical level of 95 metres, which is the best result from the project thus far. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company's website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com.

Rockridge Resources Ltd.

"Jonathan Wiesblatt"

Jonathan Wiesblatt
CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Jordan Trimble, President or
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications

Rockridge Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Click here to connect with Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

rock tech lithium tsxv:rck tsx stocks lithium exploration lithium development Gold Investing Copper Investing
ROCK:CA
Rockridge Resources

Rockridge Resources

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Rockridge Resources: Exploring in Prolific Mining Jurisdictions in Canada for Copper & Gold

Rockridge Resources: Exploring in Prolific Mining Jurisdictions in Canada for Copper & Gold

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, with a primary focus on copper. The company’s flagship Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, ranked third as one of the world’s mining jurisdictions by the Fraser Institute.

In April 2021, Rockridge staked an additional 22,808 hectares at Knife Lake (an increase of 70% on the previous land package) and also expanded its drill program from 1600 meters to 2,100 meters due to encouraging visible mineralization in the preliminary holes, which were drilled at Gilbert Lake North & South, 5-6km to the west of the Knife Lake Deposit.

Keep reading... Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV:PGZ) (OTCPink:PGNRF), announced results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target at the Escacena Project, southern Spain. Pan Global, actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Keep reading... Show less
Cyprium Metals

CYM Restart Study Presentation

This investor presentation (“Presentation”) has been prepared by Cyprium Metal s Limited (ABN 48 002 678 640) (“Cyprium” or “Company”).

Keep reading... Show less
Cyprium Metals

Nifty Copper Project Restart Study

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, Cyprium, or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the Restart Study for the Nifty Copper Project which has highlighted a robust initial oxide project with the potential for strong financial returns.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Acquires Valentine Gold South Project Contiguous to Matador, Along Strike of the Valentine Gold Deposit

Falcon Acquires Valentine Gold South Project Contiguous to Matador, Along Strike of the Valentine Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 10, 2022 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is delighted to announce it has acquired, via staking, a very large and strategically located land position in the Valentine Lake South Area. This new land position consisting of 605 claims (15,300 hectares) is contiguous to Marvel Discovery Corp, Matador Mining, and Tru Precious Metals Corp (TRU). The Property also lies along strike from the Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.

During 2021, 22 holes were drilled by TRU on their Golden Rose Project, contiguous to the Valentine Gold South Project, and assay results are just now being released. The first release of results includes 12 metres (m) grading 1.01 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from drill hole WL-21-12 and 7 m grading 1.71 g/t Au from drill hole WL-21-06, including 2.39 g/t Au over 4m (https://www.trupreciousmetals.com/news/tru-precious-metals-continues-to-intersect-gold-in-new-drill-results-from-golden-rose-project)

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Hires Forage Drilling for Additional 5,000 Metres of Drilling on Bazooka

Opawica Hires Forage Drilling for Additional 5,000 Metres of Drilling on Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - March 10 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda to undertake an additional 5,000 metres of drilling on the Bazooka property.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Schaft Creek Program

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Schaft Creek Program

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an outline of the 2022 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.

2022 Program Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×