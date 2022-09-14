Nickel Investing News

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE :RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that field work has resumed, having received the required permit, on the Lalonde mineralized structure on our wholly owned 330 sq. km. Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec, located contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine, south of the Town of Cadillac, within the largely unexplored Pontiac Sediments. This round of surface work is a follow up on the visual mineralization encountered during channel sampling earlier in the summer, lab results for that program have not been received. In addition to the work commencing at Lalonde, outlined below, Renforth will be chipping, stripping and channel sampling target areas on the ~20km long Victoria mineralized structure, as also outlined below.

"We are very happy to get back into the field, in very dry conditions, to continue our surface work which has, to date, yielded excellent results. Lalonde is becoming quite interesting as we have the opportunity to do more work on it, this area will likely be drilled during our program anticipated for the latter half of this year. Our stripping contractor has done excellent revealing work for us to date, we are quite interested to see what he can uncover at Lalonde." states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Lalonde

Renforth has hired the same contractor who carried out the successful Victoria trenching program to chip/strip and channel at Lalonde. Renforth is permitted for three trenches west of the road and perpendicular to the strike of the ~9km Lalonde mineralized structure. The trenching is planned to start and finish in the Pontiac sediments, in an attempt to encompass the full mineralized package at Lalonde. The locations for the new Lalonde chipping/stripping/trenching are in the map below, which also indicates the locations of the previous trenches, for which assay results are still awaited, however, visual mineralization was present, summarized at the end of this press release.

Victoria

At Victoria, also located on the Surimeau District Property , approximately 3.5km south of the Lalonde area, Renforth has hired the Cooperative de solidarite de Pikogan to carry out a permitted chipping program in two specific locations within the ~20km long Victoria mineralized structure, as indicated on the map below. The first trench will run north from the central area of the previous 275m long stripped/channeled area, in order to intersect the northern band of mineralization discovered in May 2022 field work by Renforth's geologists. This mineralized band, not intersected in the previous surface work or drilling at Victoria, was discovered using the data from the detailed mag/EM survey and our ground prospecting of EM targets, which led to the discovery of visual mineralization and confirmation grab samples. The second area of chipping is located along an access road and expected to be minimal, however, it is planned to also cross the entire mineralized package (as currently understood) on surface, to allow for mapping and sampling at a second location.

Lalonde Trenches Summary

Trenches 1 through 5 were dug at Lalonde, ~3.7km north of the Victoria stripped area. Trench 5 represents an extension to the west of ~2km for the Lalonde mineralization.

Trench 1

The first trench exposes about 5 meters of Pontiac sediments at the north end with occasional narrow beds of graphitic mudstone, mineralized with traces of chalcopyrite and pyrite stringers. Ultramafics are found immediately south of the sediments with a narrow band of albite-shearing between the two units (approximately 50-60cm). The ultramafics have bands of calc-silicate alteration as well as bands of moderate to strong albitization with around 15-20% sulfide overall. South of the ultramafics is strongly amphibolized mafic volcanics (picrites).

Trench 2

As expected, the second trench exposes the same general lithological sequence as the first. The south end of the trench exposes very well mineralized calc-silicate altered ultramafics, followed by serpentinized ultramafics and another band of albitized and calc-silicate altered ultramafics. The first ~2m of the channel (at the south end) are extremely well mineralized with 5-25% sulfide disseminations and clots of pyrite, pyrrhotite and traces of sphalerite, pentlandite, chalcopyrite and bornite. There is a narrow band of Pontiac sediments in the rough center of the trench, followed by another band of well mineralized calc-silicate and albitized ultramafics that is about 3m wide. The last 2 meters of the trench exposes Pontiac sediments.

Trench 3

From south to north this trench exposes ultramafics with varying degrees of albitization and up to 5-7% sulfide mineralization (pyrite-pyrrhotite), locally up to 15% sulfide, with traces of chalcopyrite, followed by Pontiac sediments to the end of the trench/channel, including occasional narrow beds of graphitic sediments.

Trench 4

This trench is 12 meters in length and exposes serpentinized ultramafics at the south end, with occasional bands of very strong biotitization to about 7m, followed by 2 meters of calc-silicate altered ultramafics with 10-15% sulfide. Sediments follow the ultramafics for about 3 meters to the end of the trench.

Trench 5

This trench is about 22 meters in length and exposes serpentinized ultramafics at the very southern end, followed by 3 meters of graphitic mudstones and sediments with occasional narrow bands of albitized ultramafics, containing traces of chalcopyrite and up to 2% disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite in the ultramafics. A 3 meter wide albitized shear zone follows with 5-7% sulfide mineralization overall, with locally up to 30% sulfides, primarily sphalerite, pyrite and pyrrhotite. The next 6 meters (approx.) is albitized ultramafics with up to 2% disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite, followed by serpentinized ultramafics at the north end of the trench.

(This image includes the detail mag flown by Renforth overlaid on the available government mag)

In addition, a channel was cut in the main Lalonde pit on the powerline. This channel consists of the albitized shear zone to the north and deeply weathered but strongly altered ultramafics to the south of the channel. Overall sulfides in the samples ranged from 5-7% disseminated and clots of pyrite-pyrrhotite and sphalerite. Renforth previously prospected this pit in an initial 2020 prospecting campaign which yielded up to 2.22% Zn and 0.15% Ni from grab samples.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

