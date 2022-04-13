Nickel Investing News

April 13, 2022 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the LaLonde battery minerals occurrence at Surimeau, has been successfully completed. The magnetic survey clearly delineates the ~20km long ...

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

April 13, 2022 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the LaLonde battery minerals occurrence at Surimeau, has been successfully completed. The magnetic survey clearly delineates the ~20km long Victoria structure with greater detail than what was previously available. The EM survey, a method chosen as it will measure the presence of sulphides to a depth of ~50m, resulted in EM anomalies throughout the length of the Victoria structure. In addition, LaLonde, approximately 3km to the north, also registered the magnetic structure with co-incident EM anomalies. The area surveyed at LaLonde covered the area, which was historically drilled, outlining the presence of battery minerals over a strike length of 2.2km. The survey has outlined a considerable amount of EM anomalies beyond the extent of any recent drilling or trenching.


Click Image To View Full Size

The complete dataset will now be interpreted in order to refine drill targets for Renforth's next drill program at Surimeau, expected to occur in May. Prior to drilling, as soon as snow conditions allow, Renforth will commence a spring prospecting program at Surimeau as previously announced. This prospecting program will have two areas of focus, the first will be the known pegmatites and lithium mineralization at Surimeau, the second will be EM anomalies.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B – 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may', ‘will', ‘plan', ‘expect', ‘believe', ‘anticipate', ‘estimate', ‘intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Renforth ResourcesCSE:RFRNickel Investing
RFR:CNX
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Renforth Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Renforth Resources Inc. (OTCQB:RFHRF CSE:RFR), based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on nickel, today announced that Nicole Brewster, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31 st 2022.

DATE: March 31 st , 2022
TIME: 11:30 am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth's Surimeau Property Assay Results Include 3.46% Nickel Over 1.5m

Renforth's Surimeau Property Assay Results Include 3.46% Nickel Over 1.5m

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

TheNewswire - March 29, 2022 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders of the assay results from the 1,203m drilled in 7 holes within the 275m strike length of the stripped area at Victoria West, one of several mineralized areas within our >300 km 2 Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec. SUR-21-28 was drilled for 234m at a dip of -80 as an undercut of SUR-21-26 and SUR-21-27 in the western end of the stripped area, between two historic trenches now within the stripped area. SUR-21-28 assayed 3.46% Ni and 491 ppm Co over 1.5m between 196.5 and 198m down the hole as presented in the table below, within a broad mineralized zone of 170.55m, between 40.9 and 211.45m down the hole which averaged 0.16% Ni and 100.2 ppm Co . Within this broad zone of mineralization there are higher grade sub-zones, as seen in this and other holes drilled in the December program, in this case the zone between 187.5 and 199.5m down the hole, a length of 12m, averaged 0.54% Ni and 138.7 ppm Co , encapsulating the 3.46% Nickel value. Renforth's current interpretation of the mineralization seen at Victoria West is that there are higher grade bands of mineralization within the extent of the mineralized magnetic ultramafic body. The exceptional 3.49% Ni value points to the high grade potential present at Victoria West, which has only seen 5,626m of drilling by Renforth over 2.2km of strike within the known 6km strike length of Victoria West, in the western end of a 20km long magnetic feature also mineralized at its eastern end.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .   This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and March 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and March 31st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources logo

Renforth Raises $1,376,260 To Fund Continued 2022 Exploration Of Battery Metals At Victoria West Within The Surimeau District Property And On The Parbec Gold Deposit

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

December 21, 2021 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing (the "Offering") raising $1,376,260 through the issuance of 13,750,0000 of flow-through common units ("Flow-Through Units"), and 14,000 common units ("Units).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Purchases Three Additional Drill Rigs to Accelerate Battery Mineral Exploration at the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, USA

Three Newly Purchased Drill Rigs Will Be Deployed Across 16 Kilometers of the Tamarack Intrusive Complex to Find Additional High-Grade Nickel in the USA

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, has purchased three new drill rigs. These new drills will be deployed to expand Talon's exploration of the Tamarack Intrusive Complex for additional high-grade nickel, copper and cobalt.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Collaboration with Vietnamese Government Enters Next Phase


Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that approvals to commence drilling at the highly prospective Chim Van target have been obtained (refer Figures 1,2 & 3). Having successfully completed the initial phase of collaboration with the General Department of Geology & Minerals of Vietnam (GDGMV), the Company is excited to progress exploration efforts at Chim Van.