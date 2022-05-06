Nickel Investing News

Renforth Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 field season at Surimeau with a comprehensive list of targets with an emphasis on lithium mineralization present on the property, as presented below.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 field season at Surimeau with a comprehensive list of targets with an emphasis on lithium mineralization present on the property, as presented below. At Surimeau Renforth is focussed on the ~20km mineralized Victoria structure, however, the property is sizeable and largely underexplored. Wide ranging ground exploration will be carried out this summer while the recently completed geophysical survey is undergoing interpretation. Upon completion of that interpretation by consulting geophysicists our field geologists and consulting geoscientists will work to plan a 10-20,000m drill program on the Victoria trend to be carried out this Fall.

2022 Field Targets

2021 Stripped Area (Victoria West)

-completion of mapping and drone photography of the 275m strike stripped area which presented consistent surface nickel/cobalt/copper/zinc mineralization in assay. The channel samples from this program were not analyzed for lithium.

Lithium Values in 2021 Drilling

-inspection of core from the 2021 drilling at Surimeau which gave Li values >250ppm

-


~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

-prospecting the extent of the ~20km mineralized Victoria structure which is proven mineralized at its western end (Victoria West) and its eastern end (Colonie) with specific attention paid to the utms for the coincident EM anomalies, looking for outcropping mineralization. The extent of the Victoria structure between Victoria West and Colonie is entirely unexplored.



Lithium and Pegmatite Exploration

-Renforth will visit known lithium and pegmatite occurrences at Surimeau, including at Colonie where Renforth sampled surface Li of 191 ppm in a prospecting grab sample taken for survey purposes. This area will be revisited, and other new areas investigated, with the purpose of lithium exploration.



Scandium/REE Geochemical Data Exploration

-Renforth will follow up on various geochemical anomalies available on SIGEOM in order to ground truth these, determine if they are pegmatites and/or REE occurrences. This includes a highly anomalous scandium value in the NW portion of the property which is 3 times higher than any other scandium value in the dataset, at this location the REEs dysprosium and neodymium also give unusually high values. In addition to this unique occurrence other geochemical anomalies at Surimeau will be investigated including the Lac Surimeau diorite, which is associated with known gold occurrences at Surimeau.



Uranium Exploration

-the southern end of Surimeau forms the northern part of a property previously bulk sampled for uranium just outside of the current Surimeau property boundary. In the interest of fully investigating the potential of Surimeau prospecting will be carried out open to the presence of uranium.

Red Cloud to Provide Corporate Finance and Marketing Services

Renforth would also like to announce that Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") has been retained for corporate finance and marketing purposes for an initial term of one year. Red Cloud will be issued 2,000,000 options to purchase shares of Renforth at a price of $0.065 per share. The options will vest as follows: 666,667 vest immediately; 666,667 vest on August 28, 2022; and 666,666 vest on December 28, 2022.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source

cse stockscse:rfrnickel investingrenforth resourcesNickel Investing
RFR:CNX
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Renforth's Newly Completed Airborne Mag and EM Survey Delineates Magnetic ~20km Victoria Structure with Co-Incident EM Anomalies

Renforth's Newly Completed Airborne Mag and EM Survey Delineates Magnetic ~20km Victoria Structure with Co-Incident EM Anomalies

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

April 13, 2022 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the LaLonde battery minerals occurrence at Surimeau, has been successfully completed. The magnetic survey clearly delineates the ~20km long Victoria structure with greater detail than what was previously available. The EM survey, a method chosen as it will measure the presence of sulphides to a depth of ~50m, resulted in EM anomalies throughout the length of the Victoria structure. In addition, LaLonde, approximately 3km to the north, also registered the magnetic structure with co-incident EM anomalies. The area surveyed at LaLonde covered the area, which was historically drilled, outlining the presence of battery minerals over a strike length of 2.2km. The survey has outlined a considerable amount of EM anomalies beyond the extent of any recent drilling or trenching.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Renforth Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Renforth Resources Inc. (OTCQB:RFHRF CSE:RFR), based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on nickel, today announced that Nicole Brewster, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31 st 2022.

DATE: March 31 st , 2022
TIME: 11:30 am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth's Surimeau Property Assay Results Include 3.46% Nickel Over 1.5m

Renforth's Surimeau Property Assay Results Include 3.46% Nickel Over 1.5m

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

TheNewswire - March 29, 2022 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders of the assay results from the 1,203m drilled in 7 holes within the 275m strike length of the stripped area at Victoria West, one of several mineralized areas within our >300 km 2 Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec. SUR-21-28 was drilled for 234m at a dip of -80 as an undercut of SUR-21-26 and SUR-21-27 in the western end of the stripped area, between two historic trenches now within the stripped area. SUR-21-28 assayed 3.46% Ni and 491 ppm Co over 1.5m between 196.5 and 198m down the hole as presented in the table below, within a broad mineralized zone of 170.55m, between 40.9 and 211.45m down the hole which averaged 0.16% Ni and 100.2 ppm Co . Within this broad zone of mineralization there are higher grade sub-zones, as seen in this and other holes drilled in the December program, in this case the zone between 187.5 and 199.5m down the hole, a length of 12m, averaged 0.54% Ni and 138.7 ppm Co , encapsulating the 3.46% Nickel value. Renforth's current interpretation of the mineralization seen at Victoria West is that there are higher grade bands of mineralization within the extent of the mineralized magnetic ultramafic body. The exceptional 3.49% Ni value points to the high grade potential present at Victoria West, which has only seen 5,626m of drilling by Renforth over 2.2km of strike within the known 6km strike length of Victoria West, in the western end of a 20km long magnetic feature also mineralized at its eastern end.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .   This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and March 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and March 31st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further High-Grade Nickel Sulphides at Saints

Further High-Grade Nickel Sulphides at Saints

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received for a further three drill-holes at the St Andrews Prospect and one drillhole at the St Patricks Prospect (Figure 1) at the Saints Nickel Project (Saints; Auroch Minerals 100%) in Western Australia, with all four drill-holesintersecting high-grade massive nickel sulphides. These high-grade intersections are in addition to the high-grade mineralisation intersected in drill-holes SNDD021 and SNDD022 announced on 16th March 2022 and SNDD018 announced on 9 th March 2022

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Appointment of Head of Sustainability

Horizonte Minerals Plc ("Horizonte" or the "Company") (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philipa Varris as Head of Sustainability with immediate effect

Philipa Varris has held leadership positions in sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") management in the mining sector for over 25 years, primarily in Africa and Australasia and across a number of mineral commodities. Philipa has been awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for leadership in Australia's largest community consultation and strategic vision development initiative and was recognized in 2020 as one of the WIM UK 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining. Philipa holds an MSc in Natural Resources, is a Chartered Environmental Professional, a member of the UK Committee of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a qualified board candidate with Corporate Directors International. As a champion for mining ESG leadership, Philipa has led teams recognised with the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Award for Environment and Social Responsibility, the AMEEF Award for Environmental Excellence, and the Mines and Money ESG Producer of the Year Award, amongst others.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Importance of a Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

The Importance of a Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

We live in a time of transition. As nations and international organizations set ambitious climate and sustainability goals, commodity prices have soared and supply chains have entered a volatile state of flux. In addition, both of these trends have been significantly exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and recent lockdowns in China.

Questions about pricing and security of supply abound, not only for major, foundational resources such as oil, gas and coal, but also for a broad range of commodities, from food crops to fertilizer to metals. And all this is occurring against the backdrop of inflation rates not seen in decades.

The minerals and materials identified as critical to electrification and sustainability have been particularly impacted by these macro factors, pushing them to the forefront of prominence for governments and investors alike. Both Canada and the US have defined their own lists of critical minerals, a term that describes resources that have been identified as essential to either national security or green energy, and are sourced primarily internationally. The most noteworthy common thread between the two lists is that both heavily feature battery and platinum group metals (PGMs).

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy

Metal Energy Appoints Friedman as CFO

Metal Energy Corp. ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MERG) is pleased to announce that Joel Friedman has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Joel is a finance professional with over 13 years of experience working in the mining and cannabis industries. Most recently, Joel served as the CFO of Khiron Life Sciences Corp, prior to this, he was Vice President, Finance at CannTrust Inc., and Director of Finance at Primero Mining Corp. and senior finance roles at Banro Corporation and Iamgold Corporation. Mr. Friedman began his career at Deloitte in the Real Estate and Resources group, where he worked with a variety of publicly listed clients throughout the mining lifecycle, from exploration to multi-asset operators. Mr. Friedman holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University, Canada.

Metal Energy and the Ore Group would also like to announce the departure of Kevin Canario, the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Canario for his dedication of service to the team and the Company's shareholders and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Keep reading...Show less