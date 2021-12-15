White Metal Resources Corp. further to their news releases of November 23, 2021 and December 9, 2021 the Company announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and non-flow through units for total gross proceeds of $1,749,990 . The Company notes that due to a high level of investor interest, the private placement was significantly oversubscribed from its initial offering of ...

WHM:CA