Copper

Investing News
.

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of C$25.6 Million Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto

- May 31st, 2021
western copper and gold logo

Western Copper and Gold Corporation announces it has completed its previously announced C$25.6 million strategic investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. to advance the Company’s copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon . Rio Tinto acquired 11,808,490 common shares at a price of C$2.17 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$25.6 million resulting in Rio Tinto owning approximately 8.0% of Western’s …

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$25.6 million strategic investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. (“Rio Tinto”), to advance the Company’s copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Rio Tinto acquired 11,808,490 common shares at a price of C$2.17 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$25.6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto owning approximately 8.0% of Western’s outstanding shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

“Paul West-Sells”
Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/31/c2592.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Western Copper and Gold

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Western Copper and Gold using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Solgold Up on Drill Results, Other Initiatives
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Western Copper and Gold Up After Rio’s Strategic Investment
Copper Forecast 2021: CEOs Optimistic About Copper’s Future
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Ascot Resources Up on Exploration Program News

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×