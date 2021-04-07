Forum Energy Metals Corp. has started a gravity survey on its Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km south of Cameco’s Rabbit Lake uranium mill and immediately east of the all-weather road to Orano’s McClean Lake uranium processing plant.”The gravity survey is designed to detect areas of alteration within north-south bends along a number of electromagnetic conductors on the project,” stated Ken Wheatley, Forum’s …

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (“Forum”) has started a gravity survey on its Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km south of Cameco’s Rabbit Lake uranium mill and immediately east of the all-weather road to Orano’s McClean Lake uranium processing plant.

“The gravity survey is designed to detect areas of alteration within north-south bends along a number of electromagnetic (EM) conductors on the project,” stated Ken Wheatley, Forum’s VP, Exploration. “Alteration halos may be formed during the creation of uranium deposits along EM conductors. The Wollaston Project lies immediately outside the Athabasca sandstone basin so the alteration halos will be limited to the basement lithologies, creating a much tighter target for drilling. Approximately 2,000 readings at 100m x 100m spacings on two priority grids will be taken.”

Figure 1: Gravity Grids (yellow) in Progress on the Wollaston Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/79641_8e5035f494289882_003full.jpg

The Wollaston Uranium Project is located along the margin of the Athabasca sandstone basin and boasts both road and power access, along with its proximity to two uranium mills and ten mines/deposits within 35km of the property. The target mineralization is a shallow, basement-hosted uranium such as the Eagle Point deposit (140 million pounds uranium) found at the Rabbit Lake mine site 25km to the north.

Forum staked the current claims less than a year ago based on 40+ years of uranium exploration experience in the selective identification of the highest potential conductive trends that remain untested or under-explored. A compilation of historic drilling, geophysics and prospecting on the project have outlined over 30km of prospective conductive trends, several unexplained uranium boulder trains on surface and a number of untested drill targets.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum’s VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) has three 100% owned energy metal projects being drilled in 2021 by the Company and its major mining company partners Rio Tinto and Orano Canada Inc. for copper/silver, uranium and nickel/platinum/palladium in Saskatchewan, Canada’s number one rated mining province for exploration and development. In addition, Forum has a portfolio of seven drill ready uranium projects and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 778-772-3100

UNITED KINGDOM

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director

burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 074-0316-3185



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79641