Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Caroline Litchfield, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 17, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ .

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media Contacts:

Melissa Moody
(215) 407-3536

Johanna Herrmann
(617) 216-6029

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037

Steven Graziano
(908) 740-6582

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Pivotal Phase 3 Data for KEYTRUDA® in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Published in the New England Journal of Medicine

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the publication of results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial in the Feb. 10, 2022 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine . Results showed that neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy followed by adjuvant KEYTRUDA as monotherapy (the KEYTRUDA regimen), significantly prolonged event-free survival (EFS) compared with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by adjuvant placebo (the chemotherapy-placebo regimen) in patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

As previously reported, after a median follow-up of 39 months, the KEYTRUDA regimen reduced the risk of events or death by 37% (HR=0.63 [95% CI, 0.48-0.82]; p

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 5102700 and it will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Pfizer Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

  • Full-Year 2021 Revenues of $81.3 Billion, Reflecting 92% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 6% Operationally to $44.4 Billion
  • Fourth-Quarter 2021 Revenues of $23.8 Billion, Reflecting 106% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally Driven Primarily by the Impact of Fewer Selling Days Compared to the Prior-Year Quarter
  • Full-Year 2021 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $3.85, Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $4.42; Fourth-Quarter 2021 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.59, Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.08
  • Provides Full-Year 2022 Record-High Guidance (4) for Revenues of $98.0 to $102.0 Billion and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $6.35 to $6.55, Reflecting 23% and 46% Year-Over-Year Growth at the Midpoints, Respectively
    • Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty (1) to Approximately $32 Billion, Reflecting Doses Expected to be Delivered Under Supply Contracts Signed as of Late-January
    • Issues Initial 2022 Revenue Guidance for Paxlovid of Approximately $22 Billion, Reflecting Treatment Courses Expected to be Delivered Primarily Under Supply Contracts Signed or Committed as of Late-January
  • Provides Updates and New Data for Select Clinical Programs Spanning Vaccines, Hospital, Oncology, Rare Disease and Internal Medicine on Analyst Conference Call

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported strong financial results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 and provided 2022 total company financial guidance (4) . In addition, Pfizer raised its previous 2022 revenue guidance for Comirnaty (1) , the Pfizer-BioNTech SE (BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine, and provided for the first time 2022 revenue guidance for its oral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid.

The fourth-quarter 2021 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found on the Pfizer website.

Merck and Ridgeback Announce That 3.1 Million Courses of Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Medicine, Have Been Supplied to the U.S. Government for Use in the United States

Merck Has Completed Manufacturing of 10 Million Courses of Therapy and Remains on Track to Produce at Least 20 Million Courses in 2022 to Provide Widespread Access to Molnupiravir Globally

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that a total of approximately 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine, have been provided to the U.S. government for allocation across the country. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has created a public website to help providers identify locations that have received shipments of government-procured COVID-19 therapeutics available under Emergency Use Authorization. In 2021, Merck entered a procurement agreement with the U.S. government under which the company agreed to supply approximately 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir to the U.S. government upon Emergency Use Authorization or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

5 Biggest Canadian Pharma Stocks

5 Biggest Canadian Pharma Stocks

The Canadian pharmaceutical market is the ninth largest in the world and accounts for 2 percent of the global prescription drug market. But what are the biggest Canadian pharma stocks?

Many successful Canadian drug companies are in the late stages of clinical trials; they may also have brought pharmaceutical products to market, or set up partnerships to develop products, both at home and globally.

According to the Canadian government, the country's pharma companies are involved in research and development to bring new or improved patented therapies to market, and are developing generic versions of bio-equivalent drugs that have had patents expire. Additionally, gene and cell therapies and nanomedicines are emerging fields in the Canadian pharmaceutical market.

Merck to Participate in the Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Dr. Dean Li, executive vice president and president, Merck Research Laboratories, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2022 on Feb. 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events- and-presentations/ .

