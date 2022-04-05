Pharmaceutical Investing News

Late-stage Pipeline and Portfolio Tripled in Size Through Clinical Trial Progress and Business Development Deals Over the Past Year Eight Potential Approvals Across Cardiovascular Portfolio by 2030, Including Multiple Initial Launches Between 2024-28 Overall Peak Commercial Revenue Opportunity for Portfolio, Including Initial and Future Indications, Expected to Exceed $10 Billion Approaching the Mid-2030s Merck ...
  • Late-stage Pipeline and Portfolio Tripled in Size Through Clinical Trial Progress and Business Development Deals Over the Past Year
  • Eight Potential Approvals Across Cardiovascular Portfolio by 2030, Including Multiple Initial Launches Between 2024-28
  • Overall Peak Commercial Revenue Opportunity for Portfolio, Including Initial and Future Indications, Expected to Exceed $10 Billion Approaching the Mid-2030s

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will provide a detailed overview of the company's broad and growing cardiopulmonary pipeline and portfolio at a virtual meeting with investors today starting at 10:00 AM ET. The company will give further insight into its ongoing late-stage clinical programs in atherosclerosis, heart failure, pulmonary arterial hypertension and thrombosis.

"Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of mortality globally, and emerging science is presenting new opportunities to address these unmet medical needs. Merck has created a broad, promising cardiovascular pipeline with the potential to build on our proud legacy in this important field of research, and we are deploying our unique development capabilities and expertise to advance these innovations to patients who need them," said Dr. Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories.

During the event, leaders from Merck's research and commercial organizations will outline the company's strategic priorities in the cardiovascular medicines area. This event is part of Merck's effort to communicate about its sustainable long-term growth strategy and provide additional insight into the company's research and development pipeline.

Merck Presenters

Today's event will feature presentations from the following Merck executives:

  • Eliav Barr, senior vice president, Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer
  • Arpa Garay, Chief Marketing Officer for Human Health
  • Joerg Koglin, vice president, Cardiovascular and Respiratory, Global Clinical Development
  • Dean Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories
  • Fiona Marshall, senior vice president, Discovery, Preclinical and Translational Research Sciences

The full biographies of the speakers may be found here along with the event presentation.

Webcast Details

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation at http://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations . Institutional investors and analysts who would like to ask a question during the session should dial in using the information on the events page and follow the operator's instructions.

Merck's Focus on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Disease

Merck has a long history of making an impact in cardiovascular disease. More than 60 years ago, we introduced our first cardiovascular therapy – and our scientific efforts to understand cardiovascular-related disorders have continued. Cardiovascular disease continues to be one of the most serious health challenges of the 21st century. Approximately 18 million people across the globe die every year, and in the United States one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Advancements in the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease can make a critical difference for patients around the world. At Merck, we strive for scientific excellence and innovation in all stages of research, from discovery through approval and life cycle management. We work with experts throughout the cardiovascular community to advance research that can help improve the lives of patients globally.

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

