National effort builds on Foundation's longstanding commitment to helping patients in underserved communities receive high-quality, equitable care

The Merck Foundation (the Foundation) announced today the launch of the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care (the Alliance), a $20 million, five-year initiative, designed to make cancer care more equitable in the United States by helping patients living in underserved communities receive timely access to high-quality, culturally responsive care.

"The severity of the need to take action on advancing equity in cancer care cannot be overstated and will not be overlooked," said Carmen Villar, CEO of the Merck Foundation. "We must move with urgency and work together to provide all people living with cancer access to high-quality care and treatment. The creation of the Alliance is an important step toward ensuring social determinants of health no longer factor into an individual's ability to receive vital health care."

As part of the initiative, the Foundation is providing grants to select non-profit health care organizations to help develop and implement evidence-informed, innovative programs that advance equity in cancer care. Grantees will work collectively to improve the coordination of patient care from diagnosis through survivorship; strengthen patient engagement in treatment decisions and overall patient-provider communication; build community partnerships that address barriers to care related to social determinants of health; and provide essential psychosocial support services.

Alliance program grantees include:

Nearly 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Members of racial and ethnic minority groups, those living in rural areas, low-income individuals and the uninsured are disproportionately affected by cancer, yet often have limited access to cancer screenings, care and treatment. As a result, they may experience later stage diagnoses, delays in treatment and decreased adherence to cancer therapies – with serious negative consequences to their health.

The Foundation is also supporting a National Program Office at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Massey Cancer Center , in partnership with the VCU Center on Health Disparities , which will assist Alliance program grantees in building partnerships with community-based organizations and provide technical assistance to support their programs. Additionally, the National Program Office will evaluate the effectiveness of Alliance programs and identify and promote best practices to enhance the delivery of cancer care in the United States.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to making sure that cancer care is equitable," says Robert Winn, M.D., director of VCU Massey Cancer Center and director of the Alliance National Program Office. "We are supporting diverse approaches – driven by local community needs – to reduce the unacceptable disparities in cancer care. We hope to improve the lives of people living with cancer and help transform how health systems deliver care so that it meets the medical and social needs of patients."

The Alliance builds on the Foundation's legacy of investing in community-focused programs that advance health equity as it follows other national, multi-year program investments to reduce health disparities and improve access to high-quality care, such as the Alliance to Advance Patient-Centered Cancer Care , Bridging the Gap in Diabetes Care and HIV Care Connect .

About the Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation. Established in 1957 by Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, the Foundation is funded entirely by the company and is Merck's chief source of funding support to qualified non-profit charitable organizations. Since its inception, the Foundation has contributed nearly $1 billion to support important initiatives that address critical global health and societal needs that are consistent with Merck's purpose: to save and improve lives around the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com/company-overview/esg/philanthropy/

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

BetterLife and Collaborators to Submit Key Joint Research Publication

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that BetterLife is working with its collaborators on a key research publication on BETR-001, its proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, and plans to submit it for review to a prestigious peer-reviewed journal by end of September 2022.

This publication will present data from a comprehensive preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 conducted in collaboration with three leading investigators in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The publication will include a pharmacological profiling of BETR-001 against over 30 key neuroreceptors in parallel with its parent compound LSD, as well as in-vivo studies in mouse models, showing the non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 as well its effective structural neuroplasticity and anti-depressant profile. Furthermore, the research will provide insight into the mechanism for the non-hallucinogenic activity of BETR-001, as well as other key pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD which could potentially translate into significant therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. Subject to the journal's regulations, a pre-publication preprint will be posted as soon as possible for the public.

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer's Group B Streptococcus Vaccine Candidate to Help Prevent Infection in Infants Via Immunization of Pregnant Women

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that its investigational Group B Streptococcus (GBS) vaccine candidate, GBS6 or PF-06760805, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy.

The FDA decision is informed by the interim analysis of a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study (NCT03765073), evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of GBS6 in healthy pregnant women aged 18 to 40 years, who were vaccinated during the second or early third trimester of pregnancy. The study remains ongoing, and Pfizer will publish outcomes from this clinical trial when it is completed.

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to a Webcast of Pfizer Discussion on Climate Action

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a live webcast at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, September 26, 2022, with Caroline Roan, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Health and Social Impact, and Louise Proud, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, who will discuss Pfizer's commitment to climate action.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . In addition, information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Merck to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, and Dr. Dean Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. EDT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Two Webcasts of Pfizer Discussions at Healthcare Conferences

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to two upcoming webcasts of Pfizer discussions at healthcare conferences:

  • Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer, President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, at Citi's 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT; and
  • David Denton, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EDT.

To view and listen to the webcasts, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcasts will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Omicron BA.1-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in European Union

  • CHMP recommendation based on safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity data from a Phase 2/3 trial of the Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine
  • The Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine combines 15-µg of mRNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type spike protein which is in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine with 15-µg of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1 variant
  • Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine is available to ship immediately to support the start of European vaccination campaigns within the coming days

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a 30-µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.1 Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY ® Original/Omicron BA.1 15/15 µg) has been recommended for conditional marketing authorization (cMA) by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals 12 years and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005432/en/

