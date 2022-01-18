Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J. USA today released findings of its comprehensive study conducted in collaboration with the American Veterinary Medical Association examining the wellbeing and mental health of U.S. veterinarians. Conducted in the fall of 2021, the wide-ranging Veterinary Wellbeing Study is the third ...

