IMPACT Silver intersects 3.26 meters of 627 g/t Silver and finds new extension to San Ramon Mine at Zacualpan, Mexico

MPACT Silver (“IMPACT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from surface drilling which have extended mineralization 250m south at the San Ramon Mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, central Mexico. The zone remains open for further extension.

Three veins of interest were intersected (Inmaculada, Chaparrita and Chaparrita Alto) on the up-dip portion of the San Ramon Deeps Zone. Previous mining at San Ramon focused on the Inmaculada and to a lesser degree the Chaparrita. Mine. Levels 2 and 7 have been proposed to extend mining access to this newly defined mineralization.

Fred Davidson, CEO, stated:

“With these drill results we continue to successfully extend the San Ramon mineralizing system which is larger at depth than near surface. These results along with some historic holes, extends the mineralization 250 meters south of existing mine workings and 200m vertically up-dip representing potential additional mining areas for the San Ramon Mine. We have two underground drill stations almost ready from which we will test the further extension of the zone to depth and to the south.”

