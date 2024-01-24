Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Highlights

  • Whaleshark
    • Assays from EIS co-funded diamond drilling confirm copper sulphide mineralisation and anomalous IOCG pathfinders
    • Large-scale magnetite iron potential recognised
  • Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Project
    • Outcropping sulphides sampled at Mount Vernon
    • Preparations for ground EM survey
    • Grant of Trouble Bore Licence
  • New Application over uranium and copper prospects

During the Quarter, the Company continued to focus on its various projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Assay results confirmed the presence of bedrock copper sulphide mineralisation at Whaleshark and the Company also identified the potential for very large magnetite iron deposits near existing infrastructure.

Late in the Quarter, the Company announced the grant of the Trouble Bore Exploration Licence, adjacent to Mount Vernon, where historic EM surveys had identified a strong late-time EM anomaly that could be representative of buried Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

The Company planned a ground EM survey at Mount Vernon, appointed a contractor, and the survey commenced in January 2024.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was excited about the potential to discover a new style of Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation in the Bangemall region.

“WearelookingformineralisationsimilartothegiantNorilsk-Talnakh depositsinSiberia,thelargestnickeldepositsintheworld,” he said.

“If we are successful at any one of our projects, we have a dominant position in what could be an entirely new nickel province, similar in scale to the Albany-Fraser Province prior to the discovery of Nova in 2012,” he added.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


×