Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to assign its options to acquire the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd.In 2019, Lion CG secured two separate option agreements to acquire 678 unpatented mining claims covering most of the known mineralization at the Butte Valley property. Details of these option agreements can be found in the December 19, 2019 news ...

LEO:CA