Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

ALX Resources

AL:CA
The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

True North Copper

Launch of Underwritten $24.3M Equity Raising

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to announce a fully underwritten $24.3 million equity raising (Equity Raising) to fund TNC through to steady state production at the Cloncurry Copper Project (including contingency, working capital, and other corporate expenses), strengthen its financial position and fund exploration to grow resources and reserves at Cloncurry and target new discoveries at its Mt Oxide Project in 2024.

The Equity Raising will comprise of:

  • an institutional placement of approximately 135.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) utilising the Company’s available capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, to raise A$7.6 million (Placement); and
  • a 1-for-2 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of 298.2 million New Shares to raise $16.7 million (Entitlement Offer).

Up to approximately 433.4 million New Shares are to be issued under the Equity Raising, representing approximately 77% of the existing shares on issue.

The Equity Raising is being conducted pursuant to a transaction specific prospectus, released to the ASX today, 23 May 2024 (Prospectus).

New Shares issued under the Equity Raising will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

Tembo Capital Holdings UK Limited (the Company’s largest shareholder) has committed to participate up to $6.0 million through the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Priority Sub-Underwriting of the Retail Entitlement Offer.

Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (the Company’s debt provider) have committed to sub-underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer for up to $0.5 million (Sub-Underwriting Commitments).

True North Copper Executive Chairman Ian McAleese said:

“It is our goal to restart operations at Cloncurry to become Australia’s next copper producer and this Equity Raising will strengthen our balance sheet through to steady state production at the CCP. Backed by our binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore, we are ready to transform our Cloncurry Project into a profitable mining operation. First copper concentrate sales from commercial mining at CPP is expected in 2H 2024 at a time when copper prices are at 10 year highs. Cash flow from mining will fund extensive exploration at both Mt Oxide and the Cloncurry district. We are grateful for the support from our new and existing Shareholders in this – in particular Tembo Capital and Nebari who have committed to sub-underwrite our Retail Entitlement Offer.

In addition to restarting Cloncurry, we have vast potential to grow resources and reserves for this project as well as further build our inventory at the Mt Oxide Project, with a +10km prospective trend we are keen to explore in addition to our Vero Resource which hosts a resource of nearly 16 million tonnes at 1.43% copper and 6.91 g/t silver total combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TNC:AU
True North Copper
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


True North Copper

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.
True North Copper

Investor Presentation

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

True North Copper

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of True North Copper Limited ('TNC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement regarding the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 27 May 2024.

Iran on a map with a red push pin.

Iran Earmarks US$38 Million for Mining Infrastructure Development

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has allocated 19 trillion rials (around US$38 million) to develop infrastructure and electricity supply for the country's mines.

As part of the country's initiative to capitalize on its rich mineral resources and stimulate economic growth, IMIDRO has signed 28 agreements aimed at improving the infrastructure of private mines across the country.

These projects include 21 road construction initiatives and seven electricity supply projects, all of which come after US$32 million worth of investment from IMIDRO over the last 11 months.

Hudbay Announces Upsize to Bought Deal Equity Offering to US$350 Million

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced that the Company has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters") to increase the size of its previously announced equity offering. The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis from the Company, a total of 36,840,000 common shares of Hudbay ("Common Shares") at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$349,980,000 (the "Offering").

Hudbay has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time until and including 30 days after closing of the Offering. The maximum gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be US$402,477,000 in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2024 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper
Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Investor Presentation

