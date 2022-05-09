Hudbay Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce that Matthew Taylor, Executive Director, Metallurgy Technical Services at Hudbay, has received the 2022 Mineral Processor of the Year Award from the Canadian Mineral Processors the technical society of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum at an award ceremony last week. This honour is awarded in recognition of outstanding results achieved in tackling ...

HBM:CA,HBM