Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that Matthew Taylor, Executive Director, Metallurgy Technical Services at Hudbay, has received the 2022 Mineral Processor of the Year Award from the Canadian Mineral Processors ("CMP"), the technical society of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), at an award ceremony last week.

This honour is awarded in recognition of outstanding results achieved in tackling a significant mineral processing challenge and relates to Mr. Taylor's work on the Snow Lake and New Britannia processing strategy. A novel copper facility was installed at Hudbay's New Britannia mill in 2021, which consists of an innovative and first-of-its-kind flotation circuit based entirely on Jameson cells, a modern pneumatic flotation design that offers a compact layout, low-cost process and flexible flowsheet.

"Matthew has been a valued member of the Hudbay team for over three years, whose contributions have not only been recognized internally, but also by his peers in the mining community," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Matthew has been instrumental in the implementation of the innovative flotation circuit at New Britannia and led the design of our processing facilities at our Copper World project. We would like to extend our congratulations to Matthew for receiving this very prestigious award."

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


