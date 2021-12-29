Horizonte Minerals Plc, the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has signed loan documentation in relation to its previously announced senior secured project finance debt facility of US$346.2 million between Araguaia Niquel Metais LTDA as the Borrower and a syndicate of international financial institutions, the Lenders . The documentation covers the facilities provided by the international ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN