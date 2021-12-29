Nickel Investing News
Horizonte Minerals Plc, the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has signed loan documentation in relation to its previously announced senior secured project finance debt facility of US$346.2 million between Araguaia Niquel Metais LTDA as the Borrower and a syndicate of international financial institutions, the Lenders . The documentation covers the facilities provided by the international ...

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has signed loan documentation in relation to its previously announced (30 September 2021) senior secured project finance debt facility of US$346.2 million (the "Senior Debt Facility") between Araguaia Niquel Metais LTDA as the Borrower and a syndicate of international financial institutions, the Lenders (BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Capital LLC, ING Bank N.V., Natixis, New York Branch, Société Générale and Swedish Export Credit Corporation). The documentation covers the facilities provided by the international financial institutions listed above. Ongoing documentation with the two export credit agencies is due for completion in early Q1 2022. First drawdown under the Senior Debt Facility is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022 following satisfaction of certain conditions precedent customary to a financing of this nature, including the issuance of the export credit agency guarantees

Endeavour Financial is acting as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as legal counsel to the Company.

About Horizonte Minerals:
Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100% owned, tier one projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is construction ready and will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless-steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 50,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
