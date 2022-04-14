Nickel Investing News

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Horizonte Minerals Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameGlencore plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)St Helier, Jersey
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
NameGlencore International AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Baar, Switzerland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:12/04/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):13/04/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.801007%0%9.801007%373,258,178

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B11DNM70373,258,1789.801007%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

373,258,178

9.801007%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/Conversion Period xiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration date xExercise/Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash Settlement xiiNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Glencore plc9.801007%9.801007%
Glencore International AG9.801007%9.801007%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completionLondon, UK

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



Horizonte MineralsHZM:CAHZM:LNNickel Investing
HZM:CA,HZM:LN
Blackstone Signs MoU with Vietnam’s Son La Province

Cooperative Framework for the Development of the Ta Khoa Project in the Son La Province

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam’s Son La Province, to promote a cooperative framework for the development of the Ta Khoa Project (the MoU). The Company’s Ta Khoa Project comprises the Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) and Ta Khoa Refinery (TKR), both intended to be developed in the Son La Province in northern Vietnam.

The MoU recognises the Australian and Vietnamese Governments have committed to deepening two-way trade and investment projects in Vietnam, including in the energy and resources sector to support energy security of both countries. Highlights of the MoU include:

Renforth's Newly Completed Airborne Mag and EM Survey Delineates Magnetic ~20km Victoria Structure with Co-Incident EM Anomalies

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

April 13, 2022 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the LaLonde battery minerals occurrence at Surimeau, has been successfully completed. The magnetic survey clearly delineates the ~20km long Victoria structure with greater detail than what was previously available. The EM survey, a method chosen as it will measure the presence of sulphides to a depth of ~50m, resulted in EM anomalies throughout the length of the Victoria structure. In addition, LaLonde, approximately 3km to the north, also registered the magnetic structure with co-incident EM anomalies. The area surveyed at LaLonde covered the area, which was historically drilled, outlining the presence of battery minerals over a strike length of 2.2km. The survey has outlined a considerable amount of EM anomalies beyond the extent of any recent drilling or trenching.

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Purchases Three Additional Drill Rigs to Accelerate Battery Mineral Exploration at the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, USA

Three Newly Purchased Drill Rigs Will Be Deployed Across 16 Kilometers of the Tamarack Intrusive Complex to Find Additional High-Grade Nickel in the USA

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, has purchased three new drill rigs. These new drills will be deployed to expand Talon's exploration of the Tamarack Intrusive Complex for additional high-grade nickel, copper and cobalt.

Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Collaboration with Vietnamese Government Enters Next Phase


Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that approvals to commence drilling at the highly prospective Chim Van target have been obtained (refer Figures 1,2 & 3). Having successfully completed the initial phase of collaboration with the General Department of Geology & Minerals of Vietnam (GDGMV), the Company is excited to progress exploration efforts at Chim Van.