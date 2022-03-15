Ivanhoe Electric to continue Earn-In on the Ivory Coast projects Highlights GR-05 returned 117m @ 0.29% Ni, 0.31% Cu 0.42 gpt Pd GR-06 returned 128m @ 0.30% Ni, 0.35% Cu 0.47 gpt Pd including 14m @ 0.86% Ni, 1.49% Cu 1.38 gpt Pd GR-07 returned 22m @ 0.41% Ni, 0.28% Cu 0.43 gpt Pd Results are pending for 13 holes drilled at Grata since January 2022. Montréal, Quebec – TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 – Sama ...

