High-Grade Copper Assay Results in Rock Chip Samples from Vista Montana

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

International Lithium

ILC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Culpeo Minerals

High-Grade Copper Assay Results in Rock Chip Samples from Vista Montana

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce strong copper assay results from its Vista Montana Prospect where sampling programs have confirmed the presence of a large, at surface, copper bearing system (Figure 1). The Vista Montana Prospect forms part of the Lana Corina Project1 in Chile.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reconnaissance rock-chip samples collected at the Vista Montana Prospect return high-grade results, of up to 2.62% Cu (Figure 1).
  • Sample results define an area of anomalous copper 1km-long by 400m wide.
  • Results to be followed up with geological mapping and further systematic sampling.
  • Drilling continues at Lana Corina within the >3km prospective corridor which hosts the Vista Montana and Lana Corina prospects (Figure 2).

Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:

“Our exploration strategy at Vista Montana focuses on areas where major structures intersect the interpreted prospective intrusive centres and where outcropping copper mineralisation has been mapped.

Achieving such high-grade copper results from first-pass surface sampling over a 1km-long by 400m area is an extremely promising outcome. We will continue to refine our exploration model with the addition of further sampling and mapping to develop targets for the first phase of drilling at the Vista Montana Project.”

Figure 1: Plan view of Vista Montana highlighting grades up to 2.62% Cu from surface sampling results.

SAMPLING RESULTS

The Vista Montana surface sampling programme included 54 samples, which identified outcropping copper-mineralisation in close proximity to interpreted major geological structures, coinciding with the recognition of possible porphyry intrusive centres (Figure 1). Results confirm a 1km-long by 400m-wide, copper bearing sheeted vein swarm, with grades of up to 2.62% Cu returned from multiple copper-quartz veins.

The orientation of the sheeted veins is conformable to the overall northeast direction of the Lana Corina – Vista Montana mineralised corridor (>3km) and indicates a strong link between the two prospect areas. The mineralised host rocks consist of porphyry intrusives, similar to those observed at Lana Corina, within highly altered volcanic lithologies. A full table of results is attached in Appendix B.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cpocopper stocksculpeo mineralscopper investingCopper Investing
CPO:AU
Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Completion of Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer and Placement

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide an update in relation to its fully underwritten $24.3 million equity raising announced on 23 May 2024 (Equity Raising).

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Completes Upsized Bought Deal Equity Offering

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The underwriters exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the Common Shares in connection with the Offering. The Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 42,366,000 Common Shares, including 5,526,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$402,477,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotiabank and TD Securities as co-lead managers, and including Barclays Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cormark Securities, ING Bank, Haywood Securities, Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus, Eight Capital, and Paradigm Capital as co-managers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Replacement Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper nuggets.

IEF: World Needs 35 to 194 New Copper Mines by 2050 to Support Massive Demand

A new report from the International Energy Forum (IEF) outlines a key challenge for the global energy transition.

To meet business-as-usual requirements, the world will have to mine 115 percent more copper in the next 30 years than was historically mined up until 2018. And in order to electrify the world's fleet of vehicles, the organization states that 55 percent more new mines will need to come into production than would otherwise be needed.

Illustrating that point, the IEF explains that electric vehicles (EVs) currently need about 60 kilograms of copper, over twice as much as the 24 kilograms required for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Investor Presentation

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element 25 Share Purchase Plan Opens

Drilling in Progress at Odienne Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Completion of Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer and Placement

Additional Historical Drilling Results Confirms Tundulu REE Potential

Related News

manganese investing

Element 25 Share Purchase Plan Opens

Gold Investing

Drilling in Progress at Odienne Project, Côte d’Ivoire

rare earth investing

Additional Historical Drilling Results Confirms Tundulu REE Potential

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Secured Debentures

Gold Investing

Private Placement

×