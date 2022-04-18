Approval Based on Data from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 Trial Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada today announced that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA ® Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a treatment for adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment ...

MRK