Pharmaceutical Investing News
Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Frank Clyburn, executive vice president and president, Human Health, will leave Merck on Feb. 1, 2022, to assume a leadership opportunity with another company. Leadership of Human Health following Frank’s departure will be announced in the coming weeks. “I am extremely appreciative of Frank’s significant contributions to our company ...

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Frank Clyburn, executive vice president and president, Human Health, will leave Merck on Feb. 1, 2022, to assume a leadership opportunity with another company. Leadership of Human Health following Frank's departure will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I am extremely appreciative of Frank's significant contributions to our company during his fourteen years with Merck. Frank has been a key catalyst for value creation, an incredible business strategist, a dedicated people leader and a fierce advocate for patients everywhere," said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. "Frank's strategic and operational excellence helped establish Merck as a global leader in oncology. Our human health business has delivered strong and sustainable growth under Frank's leadership, and we are well-positioned to continue this momentum with the strong human health team we have in place."

Clyburn joined Merck in 2008 and held several leadership positions with increasing responsibility throughout his Merck career. In March 2021, Clyburn was named president of Human Health. Previously, Clyburn served as chief commercial officer for Human Health, and was the president of Merck's global oncology business. During his time at Merck, he also managed multiple global pharmaceutical franchises, including diabetes, cardiovascular and women's health, and led numerous marketing and sales teams.

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media Contacts:

Melissa Moody
(215) 407-3536

Johanna Herrmann
(617) 216-6029

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037

Steve Graziano
(908) 740-6582

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Merck MRK Pharmaceutical Investing
MRK
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading... Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

Keep reading... Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading... Show less

BetterLife Receives FDA Response On Its Pre-IND Application For Major Depressive Disorder Treatment With BETR-001

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2nd-generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application for the treatment of MDD with BETR-001. BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and is currently undergoing IND-enabling non-clinical studies and GMP manufacturing for clinical trials. The FDA response is in general agreement with the Company's planned program for the development of BETR-001 and provided guidance regarding the BETR-001 IND-enabling non-clinical toxicology studies, its manufacturing strategy, and initial proposed clinical trial parameters.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the BETR-001 pre-IND meeting with the FDA. The response from the FDA confirms that our current program will support the filing of BETR-001's IND application and initiation of human clinical trials by the third quarter of this year. Being a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD makes BETR-001 a unique molecule with therapeutic potential for the treatment of debilitating psychiatric and neurological disorders with high unmet need, such as major depressive disorders and cluster headaches. Our team is fully dedicated to start the human clinical trials in the United States by early second half of this year," said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

Keep reading... Show less

Results From Pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 Trial of KEYTRUDA® Plus LENVIMA® in Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma Published in the New England Journal of Medicine

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai today announced the publication of results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial in the January 19, 2022 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine . The pivotal study evaluated the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, versus chemotherapy (treatment of physician's choice of doxorubicin or paclitaxel) for patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma following at least one prior platinum-based regimen in any setting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005102/en/

Keep reading... Show less

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Significantly Improved Overall Survival Versus Placebo in Certain Patients With Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Previously Treated With Sorafenib

First Presentation of OS Data From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 Trial at ASCO GI 2022

KEYNOTE-394 Is One of Seven Clinical Trials in Merck's Global Development Program in HCC

Keep reading... Show less

Merck Animal Health's Third Veterinarian Wellbeing Study Reveals Increased Health Challenges and Psychological Distress Among Veterinarians

- Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J. USA (NYSE:MRK), today released findings of its comprehensive study conducted in collaboration with the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) examining the wellbeing and mental health of U.S. veterinarians. Conducted in the fall of 2021, the wide-ranging Veterinary Wellbeing Study is the third survey since 2017 and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with a goal to examine and bring critical awareness to the challenges impacting the veterinary profession, while highlighting the impact that the pandemic has on practitioners and staff. For the first time, the study includes responses from veterinary technicians and support staff and their perspectives on the challenges they are currently facing in work.

Keep reading... Show less

BetterLife Obtains Positive In Vivo Oral Bioavailability, Food Effect and Pharmacokinetics Data for BETR-001

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2 nd -generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained positive results from an in vivo oral bioavailability and food-effect pharmacokinetic (PK) study on BETR-001 in beagle dogs. BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). Previous published studies have not included any data on PK for BETR-001. It was also unknown if presence of food would affect the bioavailability of orally administered BETR-001. The current study conducted by contract research organization, Nucro-Technics (Scarborough, ON, Canada), demonstrated the following key results after a single dose of oral BETR-001 (capsule) administered to beagle dogs:

  • No significant difference was observed in bioavailability and total exposure of BETR-001 in PK profile of fed versus fasted beagle dogs.
  • Oral bioavailability (%F), defined as the fraction of oral administered drug that reaches systemic circulation, was calculated to be 61% and 63% for fasted and fed states, respectively (no significant difference).
  • The maximum systemic concentration (C max ) of BETR-001 after a single oral dose was reached at 0.5 hr (T max ), suggesting a quick uptake of the drug into the systemic circulation. The drug was detectable in systemic circulation eight hours post oral dose with an elimination rate constant (K el ) of 0.4 per hour, pointing to the fraction of drug eliminated per unit of time.

The findings demonstrate that oral administration of a single dose of BETR-001 can reach the therapeutic range in the systemic circulation. The PK elimination constant (K el ) of 0.4 per hour for BETR-001 indicates a low probability of toxicity as a result of drug accumulation in the systemic circulation.
"We are very pleased with the results of the first oral PK study for BETR-001 drug manufactured by BetterLife's patented synthesis and formulation process. Although 2-bromo-LSD has been tested in rodents and human studies in the past, this is the first study to characterize its PK profile in vivo", stated BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian. He added, "These data, together with the ongoing IND-enabling nonclinical toxicology studies, will support the filing of BETR-001's IND application with the FDA and initiation of human clinical trials in H2 2022."

Keep reading... Show less

Merck and Ridgeback Announce Supply Agreement with UNICEF for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Medicine

Merck Allocates 3 Million Courses of Molnupiravir to be Provided in First Half of 2022 for Use in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced the signing of a long-term supply agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to facilitate broad global access for molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine. Under the agreement, Merck will allocate up to 3 million courses of molnupiravir to UNICEF throughout the first half of 2022 for distribution in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following regulatory authorizations. Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and it has been authorized for use in more than 10 countries, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Taiwan.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×