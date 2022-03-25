First Quantum Minerals Ltd. today announced that it has issued a notice of partial redemption for $500 million of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due April, 2023 for April 5, 2022 . As specified in the notice of partial redemption relating to the redemption of the 2023 Notes, the portion of the outstanding 2023 Notes to be redeemed will be redeemed on a lottery drawing basis at a redemption price of 100.000% of ...

FM:CA,FQVLF