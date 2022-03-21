Based on KEYNOTE-158 Trial, Patients Receiving KEYTRUDA Demonstrated an Objective Response Rate of 46% Approval Marks Fourth Gynecologic Cancer Indication for KEYTRUDA Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as a single agent for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma ...

