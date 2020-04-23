PowerBand Announces Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief

PowerBand Solutions intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings published by Canadian securities regulators on March 23, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.









PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FRA:1ZVA) (“PowerBand”, “PBX” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief (“Relief”) for market participants from certain regulatory filings published by Canadian securities regulators on March 23, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Relief provides the Company with a 45-day extension to file its Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”) and its Financial Statements and MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Filings”). PowerBand expects to file the Annual Filings on or before June 15, 2020 and the Q1 Filings on or before July 16, 2020.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207: Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the end of the second trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release. The Company also confirms that since the filing of its condensed interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in prior press releases.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand’s integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand’s transaction platform – being trademarked under DRIVRZ – is being made available across North American and global markets.

