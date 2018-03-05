Pharmaceutical Investing

Dermira’s Two Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Olumacostat Glasaretil in Patients with Acne Vulgaris Did Not Meet Co-Primary Endpoints

• March 5, 2018
Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering new therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that the investigational treatment olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01) did not meet the co-primary endpoints in its two Phase 3 pivotal trials (CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2) in patients ages nine years and older with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are surprised and extremely disappointed by the results of the Phase 3 program,” said Tom Wiggans, chairman and chief executive officer of Dermira. “This is disappointing not only for the company, but also for patients who are living with this condition and dermatologists who have been looking for novel therapies to treat them.”

