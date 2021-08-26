NATERA Plant-Based Products to Launch at Denny’s Restaurants across Canada Following Menu Test in B.C.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Denny’s restaurants across Canada will be offering select NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.









Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Denny’s restaurants across Canada will be offering select NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

Following this past summer’s menu test of NATERA products at five (5) Denny’s Restaurants in B.C., guests can look forward to enjoying NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and NATERA Chick-Un Nuggets at seventy-one (71) Denny’s across Canada starting later this fall. Naturally Splendid is also excited to announce that Bar One, a restaurant under the Denny’s Canada brand, will be offering select NATERA plant-based, meat-alternative entrées shortly after the Denny’s launch at all thirteen (13) locations in B.C. and Alberta.

Naturally Splendid is pleased to report that Denny’s Restaurants will be displaying on-premise advertising featuring NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and NATERA Chick-Un Nuggets, as well as promoting the plant-based, meat alternative entrees through their social media channels. The on-site promotional material and social media campaign being orchestrated by Denny’s will be augmented by Naturally Splendid social media awareness programs.

Deborah Gagnon, President & COO, Denny’s Canada, reports, “After a two-month menu test at five of our restaurants in B.C., we are pleased to offer our guests NATERA Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at most Denny’s locations across Canada in addition to all of our Bar One restaurants. Denny’s is a place founded in community, where everyone can enjoy great tasting food at a great value, and we are proud to offer menu items that benefit the health of our guests and communities.”

The growth in plant-based diets is driven by consumer concern surrounding health and wellbeing as well as sustainable farming. Naturally Splendid is pleased to be working with Denny’s to support this most worthy lifestyle initiative while providing delicious offerings for their much-valued customers.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, “Denny’s is an iconic brand that most everyone recognizes. We are proud to provide NATERA entrees to this well-known family diner across Canada and will be supporting Denny’s on-premise and social media campaign with our own social media programs. This is an exceptional point in time for Naturally Splendid having our NATERA entrees validated by a restaurant chain that has been in operation in Canada for over sixty (60) years. We look forward to growing this opportunity even further as the Company builds out our own manufacturing capacity at our Pitt Meadows Safe Quality Food (SQF) facility”.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 ext.105

About Denny’s Restaurants Canada

Vancouver-based Dencan Restaurants Inc. currently owns and operates 59 Denny’s Restaurants across Canada and is owned by Northland Properties Corporation. Part of the highly-regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation, quality, and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon and juicy burgers to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

For Denny’s Restaurants Canada inquiries, contact Pam Jacques at 250 864 6700 | pjacques@northland.ca

