CB2 Insights to Host FY2018 Earnings Call on May 1, 2019

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII), a leading provider of medical cannabis-focused Real World Evidence to the healthcare sector, will be hosting its fiscal year 2018 earnings call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:00p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).









CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII), a leading provider of medical cannabis-focused Real World Evidence to the healthcare sector, will be hosting its fiscal year 2018 earnings call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:00p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CB2 will issue a press release and file its earnings on SEDAR at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The press release will be available at the same time on the Company’s website at www.cb2insights.com/news.

Access via Phone (audio only):

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 Time: 4:00 p.m. (EDT) US/Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610 Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239 International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340 Call Name: CB2 Insights Earnings Call

A replay of the earnings call will be available to those unable to join by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and using the Replay Access Code 3220.

Submitting Questions:

Those interested in submitting questions for the earnings call can do so by emailing investors@cb2inisghts.com prior to the start of the call. CB2 Insights will attempt to answer all questions submitted, however some questions may not be answered during the call due to time constraints.

Investors and others who want to automatically received financial news and updates from the company can submit a request to investors@cb2insights.com.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

For Investor Inquiries

Sophic Capital

1.647.362.8286

investors@cb2insights.com

Click here to connect with CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) for an Investor Presentation.