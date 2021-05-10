Comet Resources Drilling Permit for Santa Teresa Gold Project Received

Comet Resources Limited is pleased to announce that the drilling permit for the Santa Teresa Gold Project has now been received from the Environmental Impact and Risk department of the Baja California Sub-Delegation for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.









Highlights:

Drilling permit for Santa Teresa Gold Project has now been issued

Details of initial drill program being finalised by in country team and consultant geologists

Drilling expected to commence in late Q2

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to announce that the drilling permit for the Santa Teresa Gold Project (the “Project”) has now been received from the Environmental Impact and Risk department of the Baja California Sub-Delegation for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. This significant milestone for the Company paves the way for the commencement of diamond drilling at the Project. Comet is now finalising the details of its proposed Santa Teresa drilling program and engaging a drilling contractor to perform the works, with the aim that the program commences as soon as possible.

Comet Managing Director, Matthew O’Kane, commented, “We are very pleased to have received the permit to allow the commencement of drilling at the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. We have been preparing for the receipt of this permit, having plans for the drill program near ready, and also having conducted the process of selecting the drilling contractor. This should allow us to move ahead quickly now to engage the contractors and commence the drilling program. We look forward to providing periodic updates from the commencement of the program to the results once they become available.”

