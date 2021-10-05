Blackstone to work with Vietnamese Government to Identify New Nickel Opportunities

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will collaborate with the Vietnamese Government to identify new nickel opportunities outside of the Company’s current Ta Khoa Ni-Cu-PGE district tenement holdings in Northern Vietnam. Blackstone’s 90% owned subsidiary Ban Phuc Nickel Mines (BPNM) will work in collaboration with the General …









Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will collaborate with the Vietnamese Government to identify new nickel opportunities outside of the Company’s current Ta Khoa Ni-Cu-PGE district tenement holdings in Northern Vietnam.

Blackstone’s 90% owned subsidiary Ban Phuc Nickel Mines (BPNM) will work in collaboration with the General Department of Geology & Minerals of Vietnam (GDGMV), initially conducting new geophysics exploration to advance the Chim Van target, a highly prospective nickel target, located approximately 10km from the Company’s large Ban Phuc open pit deposit (refer Figure 1 & 2).

Highlights of the Chim Van joint exploration exercise include:

BPNM to cooperate with GDGMV on the exploration of the highly prospective Chim Van project

BPNM to provide technical expertise and equipment to support GDGMV’s effort at demonstrating the prospectivity of the target

Following work completed by GDGMV, BPNM intends to apply for exploration license over the project • The project is located ~10km from the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine • Chim Van features a large magnetic anomaly which may reflect the presence of an ultramafic-mafic intrusion an order of magnitude larger than the Ban Phuc ultramafic intrusion

