CGI announces details for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and release of Fiscal 2026 first quarter results

Stock Market SymbolsGIB.A GIB cgi.comnewsroom CGI will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and release its Fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. via live webcast at Shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in real time and vote at the Meeting online in the manner set forth in CGI's Management Proxy Circular, through a ...

GIB