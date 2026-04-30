Apple reports second quarter results

Apple reports second quarter results

March quarter records for total company revenue, iPhone revenue, and EPS

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended March 28, 2026. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $111.2 billion, up 17 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.01, up 22 percent year over year.

"Today Apple is proud to report our best March quarter ever, with revenue of $111.2 billion and double-digit growth across every geographic segment," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "iPhone achieved a March quarter revenue record, fueled by such extraordinary demand for the iPhone 17 lineup. During the quarter, Services achieved yet another all-time record, and we were excited to introduce remarkable new products to our strongest lineup ever. That included the addition of the iPhone 17e and the M4-powered iPad Air, along with the launch of MacBook Neo, which is captivating customers all around the world."

"Our strong business performance during the March quarter generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow and drove new March quarter records for both operating cash flow and EPS," said Kevan Parekh, Apple's CFO. "Continued strong customer demand for our products and services once again helped us achieve a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices across all major product categories and geographic segments."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2026. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $100 billion of the Company's common stock.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q2 2026 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on April 30, 2026, at apple.com/investor/earnings-call . The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com , and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's plan for return of capital, payment of the Company's quarterly dividend and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2026 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 28,
2026

March 29,
2025

March 28,
2026

March 29,
2025

Net sales:

Products

$

80,208

$

68,714

$

193,951

$

166,674

Services

30,976

26,645

60,989

52,985

Total net sales (1)

111,184

95,359

254,940

219,659

Cost of sales:

Products

49,179

44,030

116,657

103,477

Services

7,224

6,462

14,271

13,040

Total cost of sales

56,403

50,492

130,928

116,517

Gross margin

54,781

44,867

124,012

103,142

Operating expenses:

Research and development

11,419

8,550

22,306

16,818

Selling, general and administrative

7,477

6,728

14,969

13,903

Total operating expenses

18,896

15,278

37,275

30,721

Operating income

35,885

29,589

86,737

72,421

Other income/(expense), net

(52

)

(279

)

98

(527

)

Income before provision for income taxes

35,833

29,310

86,835

71,894

Provision for income taxes

6,255

4,530

15,160

10,784

Net income

$

29,578

$

24,780

$

71,675

$

61,110

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

2.02

$

1.65

$

4.87

$

4.06

Diluted

$

2.01

$

1.65

$

4.85

$

4.05

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

14,673,278

14,994,082

14,710,718

15,037,903

Diluted

14,725,873

15,056,133

14,768,115

15,103,499

(1) Net sales by reportable segment:

Americas

$

45,093

$

40,315

$

103,622

$

92,963

Europe

28,055

24,454

66,201

58,315

Greater China

20,497

16,002

46,023

34,515

Japan

8,401

7,298

17,814

16,285

Rest of Asia Pacific

9,138

7,290

21,280

17,581

Total net sales

$

111,184

$

95,359

$

254,940

$

219,659

(1) Net sales by category:

iPhone

$

56,994

$

46,841

$

142,263

$

115,979

Mac

8,399

7,949

16,785

16,936

iPad

6,914

6,402

15,509

14,490

Wearables, Home and Accessories

7,901

7,522

19,394

19,269

Services

30,976

26,645

60,989

52,985

Total net sales

$

111,184

$

95,359

$

254,940

$

219,659

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)

March 28,
2026

September 27,
2025

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,572

$

35,934

Marketable securities

22,935

18,763

Accounts receivable, net

30,339

39,777

Vendor non-trade receivables

23,172

33,180

Inventories

6,747

5,718

Other current assets

15,349

14,585

Total current assets

144,114

147,957

Non-current assets:

Marketable securities

78,088

77,723

Property, plant and equipment, net

50,116

49,834

Intangible assets, net

21,334

11,093

Other non-current assets

77,430

72,634

Total non-current assets

226,968

211,284

Total assets

$

371,082

$

359,241

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

57,349

$

69,860

Other current liabilities

57,654

66,387

Deferred revenue

9,331

9,055

Commercial paper

1,997

7,979

Term debt

8,310

12,350

Total current liabilities

134,641

165,631

Non-current liabilities:

Term debt

74,404

78,328

Other non-current liabilities

55,546

41,549

Total non-current liabilities

129,950

119,877

Total liabilities

264,591

285,508

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,667,688 and 14,773,260 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

99,507

93,568

Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)

12,359

(14,264

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,375

)

(5,571

)

Total shareholders' equity

106,491

73,733

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

371,082

$

359,241

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Six Months Ended

March 28,
2026

March 29,
2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances

$

35,934

$

29,943

Operating activities:

Net income

71,675

61,110

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

6,653

5,741

Share-based compensation expense

7,122

6,512

Other

(1,717

)

(2,217

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

9,295

7,266

Vendor non-trade receivables

10,008

9,171

Inventories

(1,084

)

858

Other current and non-current assets

(14,329

)

(4,371

)

Accounts payable

(12,297

)

(14,604

)

Other current and non-current liabilities

7,301

(15,579

)

Cash generated by operating activities

82,627

53,887

Investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities

(32,432

)

(12,442

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

18,691

26,587

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

8,615

5,210

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(4,344

)

(6,011

)

Other

(1,584

)

(635

)

Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities

(11,054

)

12,709

Financing activities:

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,252

)

(3,205

)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(7,743

)

(7,614

)

Repurchases of common stock

(36,989

)

(49,504

)

Repayments of term debt

(7,914

)

(4,009

)

Repayments of commercial paper, net

(5,911

)

(3,968

)

Other

(126

)

(77

)

Cash used in financing activities

(61,935

)

(68,377

)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

9,638

(1,781

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances

$

45,572

$

28,162

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

20,397

$

31,683

Press Contact:
Josh Rosenstock
Apple
jrosenstock@apple.com
(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:
Suhasini Chandramouli
Apple
suhasini@apple.com
(408) 974-3123

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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