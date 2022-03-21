Base Metals Investing News
Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units for combined aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million .The Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of ...

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million (see Company PR dated March 3, 2022).

The Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,421,875. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company, each of which will not qualify as a flow-through share, at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Additionally, the Company will issue 6,250,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one Warrant, each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months form the date of issue.

Mr. Sprott through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 12,500,000 Units pursuant to the Offering for a total consideration of $2,000,000, that portion of the financing a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in MI 61- 101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval under sections 5.7(1)(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as, in addition to the foregoing, (i) neither the fair market value of the Units nor the consideration received in respect thereof from interested party exceeds $2,500,000, (ii) the Company has one or more independent directors who are not employees of the Company, and (iii) all of the independent directors have approved the transaction.

Subsequent to the Offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 22,500,000 common shares of the Company and 17,500,000 Warrants representing approximately 16.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 25.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. Prior to the Offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 10,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 Warrants of the Company representing approximately 7.9% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring July 22, 2022.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company is paying cash finder's fees as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2023, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2022. The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to advance Benton's various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Lithium, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option that can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up-to-date NI 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117550

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Benton Resources TSXV:BEX Copper Investing
BEX:CA
Benton Resources

Benton Resources

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Sokoman / Benton Intersect Gold in all Five Drill Holes over 5 km Strike Length Confirming Extensive Gold System at Grey River

Sokoman / Benton Intersect Gold in all Five Drill Holes over 5 km Strike Length Confirming Extensive Gold System at Grey River

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together (the "Alliance"), are pleased to announce the results from the maiden drill program at Grey River, Newfoundland. The Alliance reports that the drilling has returned multiple intersections in drill holes covering 5.0 kilometers of strike length and is open in all directions. The results are highlighted by GR-21-01, the easternmost hole drilled, that intersected three distinct gold zones including a high-grade interval of 10.58 gt Au over 1.80 m including 50.13 gt Au over 0.35 m

Program highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Announces Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Announces Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.4 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before March 25, 2022.

On closing the Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,421,875. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company, each of which will not qualify as a flow-through share, at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less
Benton and Sokoman Complete Recon Drilling at Kraken Pegmatite Field on the Golden Hope Project, Southwestern Newfoundland

Benton and Sokoman Complete Recon Drilling at Kraken Pegmatite Field on the Golden Hope Project, Southwestern Newfoundland

Five holes completed; multiple spodumene-bearing dikes intersected

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce the completion of a 1025 m reconnaissance drilling program testing the recently discovered Kraken Pegmatite Field at the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project in southwestern Newfoundland. This represents the first known drill program directly targeting lithium mineralization in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton and Sokoman Initiate Drill Program at the Kraken Lithium Prospect on the Golden Hope JV; Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite Encountered in First Hole

Benton and Sokoman Initiate Drill Program at the Kraken Lithium Prospect on the Golden Hope JV; Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite Encountered in First Hole

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that the Alliance has commenced the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Kraken Lithium prospect on the Golden Hope JV project located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo. The diamond drilling program is expected to consist of 1,000 to 2,000 metres of diamond drill core in 4-6 holes designed to test an extensive system of spodumene- bearing dykes which have been sampled over a strike length of two kilometres within a corridor measuring 1,000 metres in apparent width and open in all directions. The Alliance is also pleased to announce that the first hole, with planned drill depth of 350 m-400 m across stratigraphy, has intercepted several spodumene-bearing (an important source of lithium) dykes near surface and the hole continues. Pictures of the core will be posted on both Benton's and Sokoman's websites in order to keep shareholders engaged in its progress at the Kraken dyke swarm. The Alliance is very pleased with the progress thus far and is in the process of logging, cutting and sampling the core to be submitted for assay as soon as possible. Kraken is the first-ever high-grade lithium discovery in Newfoundland and Labrador, with surface grab samples returning grades from trace to 2.37% Li2O (see Alliance joint press release dated August 16, 2021). This is also the first Newfoundland drilling program designed to target lithium.

The Kraken Pegmatites are highly evolved, pegmatite swarms similar to the geological environment and setting of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples will be submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Keep reading... Show less
Sokoman and Benton Continue to Expand the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Newfoundland and Initiate Drill Mobilization

Sokoman and Benton Continue to Expand the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Newfoundland and Initiate Drill Mobilization

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that the Alliance has received additional assays confirming the discovery of several new parallel lithium-bearing dykes located 200 m - 300 m to the West-Northwest and to the East and Northeast of the main Kraken Pegmatite discovery. The Alliance collected 50 grab samples of which 17 contained significant spodumene grading from 0.23% Li 2 O to >2.15% Li 2 O (over limit assaying pending). These samples were collected from various large sub-crop boulders and poorly-exposed dykes ranging from one metre - three metres in width. The Alliance is extremely pleased with the new results and has planned an inaugural diamond drilling program to commence in the coming weeks. In addition, the Alliance will also initiate a large regional till survey along the favourable 60 km-long structural trend which the Alliance controls. The till survey results will assist with targeting and prospecting in early-spring work programs. The Kraken Pegmatites are highly-evolved pegmatite swarms in a geological environment similar to that of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated : "We are thrilled with the latest assay results which further expand the Kraken field of lithium-bearing pegmatites. The upcoming drill program will be instrumental in properly valuing the project with a view to potentially spinning out the asset if results are favourable."

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling

Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that on March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court decreed a preliminary injunction to suspend the effects of Resolution No. 14 of 2021, environmental licence of the Minera Vizcachitas drilling project. In response to the Court Order the company has initiated the process of safety suspending the drilling operations.

The Court order relates to the potential impact to the vizcachas (a small rabbit) habitat, which is part of the food chain of the Andean Cat, a protected species. The Company will ask for upliftment or review of the order of March 18, 2022 so that its planned 18,000 meter drill campaign can continue in accordance with its granted permits. Approximately 6,600 meters of the program have been completed and 5,400 meters of assays for grade are in progress currently. The Company firmly believes that our project does not cause or will not cause direct impact to the vizcachas - as already assessed in the environmental assessment process that led to our current environmental licence - and therefore does not and will not pose a threat to Andean Cat habitat. The Company will prepare the necessary information to prove adequate measures have been taken and will be taken before the Environmental Court, and thus it should be permitted to continue with the authorized works and activities.

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") to advance studies and exploration at Lion CG's copper assets in Mason Valley, Nevada.

Under the agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn a 65% interest in the assets, comprising 34,494 acres of land, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

Keep reading... Show less
Magna Mining Commissions Second Drill Rig at the Shakespeare Project and Provides an Update on the Evaluation of a Toll Milling Restart for Near-Term Nickel Production

Magna Mining Commissions Second Drill Rig at the Shakespeare Project and Provides an Update on the Evaluation of a Toll Milling Restart for Near-Term Nickel Production

Magna Mining Inc (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a second drill rig to accelerate exploration drilling at previously identified regional targets on the Shakespeare Nickel Project. The second rig was moved to site early this month, and recently began drilling at the Company's Spanish River Mine Option ("Spanish River"), located 1km south-west of the recent P-4 nickel discovery (see Fig. 1). Spanish River was previously in production as an underground Cu-Co-Au-Ag operation until 1970, and the current drill program is the first diamond drilling program since the mine closed.

The first drill rig of the 2022 drill program started in January and is currently drilling the P-4 Nickel target, which was discovered during the 2021 regional exploration drill program (see News Release). This drill is planning to complete an initial 2500m of drilling to further test the EM plate associated with the discovery hole, as well as the prospective trend of over 400m of strike length to the east. The Company expects this drilling to be completed in early April, with assay results coming out later that month. Magna is planning to complete 10,000m of drilling in 2022, with 5500 m still to be allocated based on results from the winter drilling program.

Keep reading... Show less
us dollars with stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Turquoise Hill Up on Rio Tinto's US$2.7 Billion Acquisition Plan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,783.04 in the early morning last Friday (March 17). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 21,831.52.

The index moved upwards for most of the week as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank approved the first interest rate hike in over three years on Wednesday (March 16), increasing rates by a quarter percentage point.

Looking over to metals, gold and silver pulled back as demand for safe-haven assets eased and a stronger US dollar made buying precious metals more expensive for investors using other currencies.

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

 Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. ("Houston") pursuant to which Houston agreed to grant to the Company the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property which are located in British Columbia (collectively, the "Properties").

On closing of the Agreement, Lion CG issued 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to Houston and has funded an initial work program of $200,000 on the Properties in consideration for the grant of the Option. The Company may exercise the Option for a period of up to ten years to acquire (i) the Chaco Bear property by paying $1,500,000 to Houston, in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option; and/or (ii) the Ashton Property by paying $1,000,000 to Houston in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option, and in either case common shares will be valued using the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the twenty trading day period ending three trading days prior to the date of issuance of such Lion CG shares, with such cash payments being subject to a discount of between 5% and 15% based on the timing of exercise and cumulative exploration expenditures incurred as at the time of exercise. Houston will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on any of the Properties for which an Option has been exercised by the Company.

Keep reading... Show less

Pentwater Delivers Open Letter to Turquoise Hill's Independent Directors

Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill " or the " Company ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ), has delivered the attached letter to the Turquoise Hill Independent Directors:

Dear Independent Directors:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×