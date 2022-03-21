Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units for combined aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million .The Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of ...

BEX:CA