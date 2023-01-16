Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Base MetalsInvesting News

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Additional High-Grade Cesium Assays from Hydra Dyke at Golden Hope: Gold Mineralization Expanded at Grey River

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report final assay results from the recently discovered cesium-rich dyke ("Hydra Dyke" or "Hydra") on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project, as well as final drill results from a successful Phase 2 drilling campaign at Grey River; both projects are located in southwestern Newfoundland.

Golden Hope Joint Venture Project

Initial grab sampling at Hydra, the cesium +/-lithium/tantalum/rubidium-rich dyke discovery 12 km northeast of the Kraken Pegmatite (lithium) Dyke Swarm, returned a high value of 1.56% Cs2O (cesium oxide), along with 0.4% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb2O (rubidium oxide) (see news release dated November 17, 2022). Follow-up channel sampling returned a 1.2 m channel sample averaging 8.76% Cs2O, 0.41% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5, and 0.33% Rb2O (see news release dated December 1, 2022). Results from the full suite of samples, which include additional high-grade cesium values, as well as significant values in lithium, rubidium, and tantalum, are summarized below.

Hydra Dyke - 2022 Channel Sampling Highlights

  1. – 2.00 m @ 0.457% Cs2O, 0.156% Li2O, 0.023% Ta2O5, and 0.17% Rb2O

  2. – 1.20 m @ 0.854% Cs2O, 0.157% Li2O, 0.021% Ta2O5, and 0.30% Rb2O
    incl. 0.40 m @ 1.94% Cs2O, 0.081% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5, and 0.08% Rb2    O

  3. – 4.00 m @ 0.834% Cs2O, 0.117% Li2O, 0.013% Ta2O5, and 0.12% Rb2O
    incl. 0.50 m @ 5.13% Cs2O, 0.258% Li2O, 0.007% Ta2O5, and 0.21% Rb2O

  4. – 1.70 m @ 0.264% Cs2O, 0.095% Li2O, 0.022% Ta2O5, and 0.073% Rb2O

  5. – 1.20 m @ 8.76% Cs2O, 0.405% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5, and 0.33% Rb2O
    *incl. 0.40 m @ 13.57% Cs2O, 0.316% Li2O, 0.012% Ta2O5, and 0.38% Rb2O
    *Previously released

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_003.jpg

Golden Hope Project - Drill Collars

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_003full.jpg

The five channel samples gave values from 0.264% to 8.76% Cs2O (full-length averages), with significant lithium, rubidium, and tantalum, over lengths ranging from 1.2 m to 4.0 m. The 5 m - 6 m wide dyke is partially exposed on a hill slope which allowed a 15 m x 15 m area of the dyke to be sampled, has been traced 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. Winter weather has prevented further work at the Hydra discovery, but regional soil geochemical surveys have been ongoing and will continue through the winter. In the meantime, assays are expected within three to four weeks from the recently completed 11 holes (1,606 m) in the Phase 3 drill program focused on the Kraken Discovery Dyke and East Dyke areas. The East Dyke prospect is located less than a kilometre east of the Kraken Pegmatite Dyke Swarm. Three holes, GH-22-25 to GH-22-27 were drilled on the new Killick discovery, believed to be an extension of the East Dyke, intersecting multiple, near surface, spodumene-bearing dykes with GH-22-25 intersecting eight pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.8 m to 11.2 m thick (drilled thickness; true thickness uncertain at this time) with spodumene noted over an 8.8 m interval. Hole GH-22-26, drilled 35 m behind GH-22-25, also cut multiple spodumene-bearing dykes with drilled thicknesses ranging from 0.8 m to 10.5 m, with spodumene noted over the entire 10.5 m section. Hole GH-22-27, drilled along strike 30 m to the north of holes 25 and 26, cut two pegmatite dyke zones of 14.2 m and 2.95 m thick with spodumene noted over 12.83 m of the 14.2 m interval, and the entire length of the 2.95 m interval.

At the Kraken Pegmatite Dyke Swarm, eight (8) more holes were drilled to test the main Kraken Discovery Dyke and westward along trend to test sub-crop and surface mineralization. Most holes encountered spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.5 m - 5.25 m thick including Hole GH-22-28, which intersected three dyke zones with intersections of 2.12 m to 10.97 m core length and Hole GH-22-35, a 25 m undercut south of the discovery hole, GH-22-01, intersected several pegmatite dyke zones including a 5.25 m spodumene-bearing dyke. At Kraken West, drilling tested an area of sub-crop mineralization however the bedrock source remains unidentified and a high-priority target.

Results from a soil geochemistry program, 3.5 km to 5.2 km east of the Kraken Discovery Dyke, have outlined highly anomalous lithium and tantalum anomalies located along strike. These high-priority targets will be investigated as soon as the weather conditions allow.

Moving forward, a minimum 5,000 m program is being planned and will commence once all results are received and compiled and weather permits. The Alliance continues to be impressed with the rate of discovery in this new lithium district and looks forward to the future exploration success of this exciting lithium project located in the mining-friendly province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

QA/QC Protocols

Rock and core samples are submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for preparation and then sent to the SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia. All samples submitted were taken or saw-cut by Sokoman personnel and delivered in sealed bags directly to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab by Sokoman personnel. SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. All reported assays are uncut. Soil samples were collected by Sokoman/Benton personnel utilizing a standard Dutch-auger collecting B Horizon soil where possible. Where B was not present, the material collected was noted. The soil samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., in Springdale, NL, for Li, Ta, Sn, and Nb assaying by a four-acid digestion and analyzed by ICP-OES. Eastern Analytical Ltd. in February 2014 achieved ISO 17025 accreditation (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

Grey River Project

The Grey River project is located on the south coast of Newfoundland approximately 30 km east of the town of Burgeo. The project is host to widespread, and locally high-grade, gold mineralization associated with a >10 km long quartz/silica body, bounded by sedimentary units, dipping steeply to the north. Gold occurs in the quartz/silica body in zones of extensive veining and silica containing 2%-20% disseminated and stringer pyrite. Historic grab samples, and grab samples taken by Sokoman and Benton personnel (see press release dated September 2, 2021), have given gold values ranging from 5 ppb to 225 g/t Au and drilling has confirmed the gold mineralized zones as locally extensive and high-grade, including previously released assay values from GR-21-01 that include 50.13 g/t Au over 0.35 m. Previous workers have compared the gold mineralization at Grey River to the high-grade Pogo gold mine in the Tintina district of Alaska. The Pogo mine, to the end of 2019, produced 3.9M oz gold at 13.6 g/t Au (Northern Star Resources, November 22, 2021).

The 14-hole, 3,350 m, 2022 Phase 2 drilling, has returned multiple intersections of gold mineralization in drill holes covering 6.9 km of strike length with the mineralization remaining open in all directions. The results are highlighted in the table below:

DDH #Length mAz.DipTarget From (m)To (m)Length m* Au (g/t)
GR-22-06188180-45Down Dip of GR-21-01comp47.5749.271.701.140
     comp131.80133.802.001.570
     incl131.80132.300.503.620
GR-22-09209180-45Easterly extension of main silica zone 27.0028.001.001.190
GR-22-10107170-45Historical Au trend – 200-500 ppb grabs 10.8011.801.000.440
GR-22-11218360-45Historical Au trend – 200 -500 ppb grabs 149.00150.001.000.504
      and151.80152.250.450.474
      and203.00203.500.500.505
      and203.50204.000.500.426
GR-22-13281190-45Widest part of main silica zone 63.0064.001.003.217
      and255.00255.930.930.458
GR-22-14179190-45EM anomaly within main silica zone 107.00108.001.001.182
GR-22-15275180-45Historic Au trend and 2021 follow-up 57.9358.330.400.827
      and111.57112.440.870.680
      and117.75118.901.151.296
      and258.75259.000.250.349
GR-22-16272180-45Historic Au trend and 2021 follow-up 76.6377.651.021.572
      and130.13130.450.320.842
GR-22-17383180-45Historic Au trend and 2021 follow-up 153.70154.600.900.781
GR-22-19270175-45Historic grab 301 ppb Au 158.82160.031.210.61
      and172.35173.601.251.918

 

* Core lengths - believed to be 70-90% of reported lengths.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_007550.jpg

2021 Program highlights (previously reported)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_004full.jpg

The 2022 drill program has demonstrated both lateral and vertical continuity of gold mineralization and has intersected anomalous gold values up to 1.7 km east of the 2021 drilling with holes GR-22-06, GR-22-09, and GR-22-19 all intersecting anomalous gold values.

Noteworthy of the Grey River project is:

  • Gold mineralization in 19 holes over a 6.9 km strike length
  • Host - silica zone remains open to the east, west, and to depth - broad zones remain untested
  • 2022 drilling shows lateral and vertical continuity of gold-bearing zones
  • Gold zones in multiple drill holes with grades up to 50.13 g/t Au

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_005.jpg

Grey River Property. Gulch Cove area drill collar locations. 2021 (white) & 2022 (black)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_006.jpg

Grey River Property. East zone drill collar locations. 2021 (white) & 2022 (black)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/151267_4869367584650b80_006full.jpg

An intensive data review including historical exploration is ongoing and a 2023 program will be proposed in the coming weeks. A preliminary assessment of airborne magnetic data has already identified a series of northwest-trending structures that may have not been recognized previously, several of which appear spatially associated with gold mineralization, which has not been either drill tested or prospected.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "The Golden Hope Project continues to deliver exceptional new discoveries and results. I'm extremely excited and encouraged that we have located more high-grade LCT-type pegmatites and I'm confident we will make more new discoveries as we continue with our aggressive exploration plans. The Grey River Project continues to demonstrate that it is host to a large gold system and targeting the higher grades will be key to unlocking its true value. The Alliance will continue to evaluate all data in hopes of vectoring in on the higher-grade controls and this summer's work program will be aimed towards that goal."

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated: "The results from the Hydra LCT (Li/Cs/Ta) dyke at Golden Hope confirm our initial results and we look forward to expanding the footprint of the mineralization at the nearest opportunity. The discovery of Hydra took place just as winter settled in so the earliest we expect to be back on site is early spring. While still very early stage there may be an opportunity to drill test the showing during the next phase of drilling at Kraken, the lithium dyke swarm 12 km southwest of Hydra. While we are waiting for the assays from the recently completed 1,606 m drill program at Kraken, we will continue with geochemical (soil) sampling once winter conditions allow for safe travel on snowmobile. Grey River remains a project of high potential. I have worked on very few projects where almost every hole has intersected gold mineralization over such a wide area. We know there are high grades to be found, we have proven that, however, the drilling to date has been largely reconnaissance in scope therefore there is plenty of room to hide zones of high grade on the property. The recent recognition of a series of northwest-trending structures may be the key we have been looking for and these structures will be the focus of work this spring. Drilling plans will be put forth after those targets have been assessed and modelled."

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland for gold analysis. All core samples submitted for assay were saw cut by Sokoman personnel with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples were delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with possible visible gold were submitted for total pulp metallics and gravimetric finish. All other samples were analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes: the whole sample is crushed to -10 mesh; then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au; with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Benton Resources Inc., and Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., both a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. through three large-scale joint venture properties, including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company is also a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Alliance properties.

For further information, please contact:

Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca

Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email:tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, IR Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email: thomas@chfir.com

Website: www.bentonresources.ca, www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX, @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151267

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Benton ResourcesTSXV:BEXBase Metals Investing
BEX:CA
alset marketing

Benton Resources

Overview

The prospect generator model has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks associated with exploration-stage projects. With the intent to maximize rewards, this model combines diverse portfolios, strong partnerships and capital structures that reduce dilution. Because of this, investors get an opportunity to capitalize on some of the most prospective exploration and mining companies in the world under highly favorable conditions.

The prospect generator model is a unique take on exploration. Analysts point out that most of the value in prospective companies is the team’s intellectual capital and talents rather than its assets. With the right team, investors could see substantial returns and exposure to potential discoveries that some companies only dream of.

Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX) is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on base and precious metal exploration. The company’s diverse property portfolio includes several highly prospective Canadian projects that leverage mining-friendly judicial conditions, strong partnerships and tremendous infrastructure for mining success. Many of Benton’s high-grade projects are available for option and cover various mineral assets, including gold, silver, nickel, copper and platinum group metals (PGMs).

Benton’s key projects and equity positions are in partnership with some of Canada’s biggest mining and exploration players. For example, Rio Tinto Canada currently operates its Bark Lake project and Baril Lake West PGM project. In January 2021, Benton announced it had received the second-anniversary option payment of C$25,000 from Rio Tinto Canada for the Baril Lake West project. This project is particularly exciting due to 2018 discoveries of significant mineralization grading 4.78 percent nickel and 0.43 percent copper over 2.08 m on Rio’s neighboring claim.

Benton’s diverse portfolio presents investors with tremendous near and long-term upside. The company currently has over 34 million combined shares in some of Canada’s most exciting mining and exploration projects and jurisdictions. This includes 24.6 million shares of Clean Air Metals (TSXV:AIR), which is advancing the high-grade Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake PGM projects; 4.0 million shares of Quadro Resources (TSXV:QRO), which is advancing the Staghorn Gold project in Central Newfoundland near Marathon Gold’s multi-million ounce gold discovery; 1.38 million shares of Metallica Metals (CSE:MM), which is working on the Saganaga Gold (now Starr) project; and 3.6 million shares of Maxtech Ventures (TSXV:MVT), which is advancing the company’s Panama Lake gold project in the prolific Red Lake District.

Partnerships like these provide Benton with excellent project generation and expansion opportunities while giving investors exposure to other exciting projects inside Benton’s portfolio, such as its highly prospective Far Lake and Iron Duke gold projects. Benton hosts other significant investor opportunities, and the company focuses on retaining net smelter royalties (NSR) when possible for potential long-term cash flow.

The company’s high-quality property portfolio is matched with a world-class management team. In 2007, management members received the PDAC Bill Dennis Award and later the NWOPA Discovery of the Year Award in both 2015 and 2017.

Key Projects

Far Lake Project

Benton acquired the Far Lake project from White Metal Resources (TSXV:WHM) with the option to earn up to 70 percent interest. The project has strong infrastructure, including access to logging roads starting at the Trans-Canada Highway, the CN rail and efficient power.

In 2017, WHM discovered the primary copper-sulfide occurrence on the property. Further soil geochemical sampling identified excellent copper zone targets, which poses exciting potential discoveries as prospecting and mapping structures and project geology continue. Trenching and sampling programs at the Far Lake provided results that include a 0.7 m channel sample that assayed 22.0 percent copper, 30.2 g/t silver and 0.25 g/t gold.

The first phase drilling has discovered wide zones of copper mineralization including 0.15 percent copper (Cu) over 60.4 m, 0.35 percent Cu over 15.6 m and 1.43 percent Cu over 2.6 m in FL-20-11, and further samples have been submitted as current results ended in copper mineralization. Drill hole FL-20-11 is located approximately 1,900 m NW along the same structure as the Far Lake main zone which also produced significant results, including 0.19% Cu over 34.6m including 0.89% Cu 1.08g/t Ag over 4.0m in FL-20-03. It should be noted that drilling in holes FL-20- 01 to FL-20-05 in the Far Lake main zone was interrupted by a series of diabase dykes, and further deeper drilling is being planned to intersect the zones further away from the dykes.

In December 2020, the company hired Abitibi Geophysics to complete a detailed 12 km2 DasVision 3D Induced Polarization (IP), which identified high priority targets for the Phase II drill program that is currently underway.

Results of the first drill program are as follows:

Thunder Bay North (TBN) and Escape Lake Project

On July 2, 2019, Benton Resources announced that it had executed two separate binding purchase agreements with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) and Panoramic Resources (PAN) (ASX:PAN) to purchase 100 percent interest in the TBN and Escape Lake deposits located only 50 km from the company’s office in Thunder Bay and approximately 60 km south of Impala Canada’s Lac des Iles Mine.

Under the agreements, Benton paid RTEC C$3 million on signing with further C$3 million paid over 3 years. RTEC retained a 1 percent Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Escape Lake claims. Under the PAN Agreement, Benton would acquire PAN’s wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs Canada Ltd., which holds the Thunder Bay North Project (the ‘TBN Project’) for $9 million CAD.

Subsequently Benton entered into an agreement with Regency Gold, which later changed its name to Clean Air Metals (TSXV:AIR). Clean Air would pay all remaining payments and complete all commitments under the agreements. Benton received 24.6 million shares of AIR and retains a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty from production on any mineral claims comprising the TBN portion of the project where a net smelter royalty has not previously been granted, which includes the Beaver and Cloud Zones plus portions of the Bridge Zone, each being part of the Current Lake deposit excluding the northern portion of the TBN deposit under Current Lake, where there is an existing 3 percent NSR.

Since the closing of the transaction, and in a short period of time, Clean Air has aggressively and efficiently advanced the project with a recent new mineral resource estimate prepared by Nordmin Engineering. It was based on an underground ramp-access constrained resource model with a cut-off value equating to 1.56 g/tonne PdEq (2.56 g/t PtEq) using 3 year trailing average metal prices for all metals except cobalt, which used a 2 year trailing average.

The Current Lake deposit contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 11,999,177 tonnes grading 3.44 g/t PdEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6,406,960 tonnes grading 2.02 g/t PdEq. The Escape Lake deposit contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,286,220 tonnes grading 3.67 g/t PdEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,445,179 tonnes grading 2.23 g/t PdEq equating to 1,834,158 ounces PdEq indicated and a total Inferred Resource of 663,660 ounces PdEq.

The TBN project is located 40 km north of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and 65 km south of the Lac des Iles palladium mine owned by Impala Canada. Two drills continue to turn, and Clean Air is expected to deliver a PEA in the second quarter of 2021.

Bark Lake and Baril Lake West Projects

Benton has executed an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. on the Bark Lake project. Under the terms of the Option, Rio Tinto can earn a 70 percent interest by incurring C$3 million in exploration expenditures and by paying Benton C$50,000 cash over 5 years (the “First Option”). After the First Option period, RTEC may either form a joint venture with Benton on a 70/30 basis or, at its election, increase its interest to 80 percent (the “Second Option”) by spending an additional C$5 million in exploration expenditures over 4 years and by paying Benton C$100,000 cash within 30 days after electing to exercise the Second Option. Upon exercising the Second Option, RTEC may elect to form a joint venture with Benton on an 80/20 basis.

The Bark Lake property hosts widespread greenstone and granitic rock coverage along the Quetico Fault. It is approximately 100 km west of the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North projects. The Bark Lake property is host to a number of platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), gold (Au), copper (Cu) and nickel (Ni) showings contained in mineralized ultramafic rock either in outcrop or dozens of mineralized boulders. The mineralized occurrences are situated along the Quetico Fault, a major crustal-scale east west oriented structure. Grab samples collected by Hackl Prospecting have returned grades up to 4.35 g/t Pd, 2.64 g/t Pt, 0.74 g/t Au, 1.2 percent Cu and 0.5 percent Ni. Samples collected by Benton personnel have confirmed significant precious and base metals across the project area. More recent sampling has returned individual assays grading up to 1.5 percent Ni, 1.2 percent Cu, 2.6 g/t Pt, 1.4 g/t Pd and 0.7 g/t Au. Twelve out of the 16 samples taken from the area returned results higher in Platinum than Palladium. Also of particular interest was the discovery of several semi-massive, net-textured sulphide boulders, with one measuring around 1 cubic metre in size and assaying 1.5 percent Ni. The boulders are angular in nature and believed to be located very close to the source.

In order to determine the source of the high-grade boulders, Benton carried out an extensive exploration program on the property including line-cutting, ground magnetics, ground IP, geological mapping and prospecting. The Mag and IP survey helped to define an ultramafic intrusion to the north of the property. Drill targets were defined based on the geophysical interpretation and Benton intersected the ultramafic intrusion in holes BL-08-04 and BL-08-05. Weak mineralization was present in these intersections but not to the same degree as in the boulders.

Subsequent drilling completed by RTEC in 2018 on the Bark Lake project encountered mineralization of 0.31 percent Cu and 0.72 g/t Pt + Pd over 19.2 m (see PR: Benton Receives Results from Rio Tinto on Bark Lake Option, dated May 25, 2018).

Benton has also entered into an option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. whereby RTEC will have the right to earn a 100% interest in Benton’s Baril Lake West claims located approximately 5 km west of Benton’s Bark Lake project which is currently under option to RTEC. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, RTEC can earn 100 percent of the Baril project by paying Benton C$200,000 over 4 years and should RTEC achieve commercial production at the project, will pay Benton an additional C$1,000,000. The Company will also retain a 2 percent Net Smelter Royalty (NSR), 1 percent of which can be purchased by RTEC for C$1,000,000. The Company considers the Baril Lake project to be a favourable setting to potentially host copper-nickel and platinum group metals. Drilling completed by RTEC on it 100 percent owned Baril Lake Project located approximately 700 m east of Benton’s Baril Lake West had discovered a new significant mineralized zone grading 4.78 percent Ni and 0.43 percent Cu over 2.08 m in 2018 (Ontario ENDM Assessment File: 200000017073).

Saganaga Gold-Silver Project (now Starr Property)

Benton announced on August 11, 2020 that it had entered into an Option Agreement with 2752300 Ontario Inc., a private Ontario company, which has now been acquired by Metallica Metals Corp. (through its ownership of 2752300 Ontario Inc.). The company can earn up to a 100 percent interest in the Project by completing the following:

  • paying the company $50,000 in cash (paid) and issuing the greater of 1,000,000 Cameo common shares or 3 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Metallica to the company upon execution of the Agreement; (1,380,000 shares issued)
  • paying the company $50,000 in cash and issuing the greater of 1,000,000 Metallica common shares or 2 percent of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Metallica to the company and incurring a minimum of $200,000 in qualified exploration expenditures on or before the first anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement; and,
  • paying the company $50,000 in cash and issuing the greater of 1,000,000 Metallica common shares or 1.5 percent of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Metallica to the Company and having completed a further $200,000 in qualified exploration expenditures on or before the second anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement.

Metallica, at its election, may then provide the company with the notice that it intends to earn an additional 30 percent interest (taking its interest to 100 percent, subject to underlying NSRs) in the Project by:

  • paying the company $50,000 cash and issuing 2,000,000 Cameo common shares to the company and completing further $400,000 in qualified exploration expenditures on the project
  • in the event that Metallica completes a resource calculation for the project in accordance with NI 43-101, Metallica will issue to the company 1,000,000 common shares.

Drilling highlights include 5.36 g/t gold over 20m at the Starr zone and 32.0 g/t at the Powel zone.

Panama Lake Gold Project

The Panama Lake gold project is hosted in the prolific Red Lake Mining District and stands 55 km northeast of Ear Falls Township. The property has a limited exploration history with minimal drilling conducted by Noranda Exploration in 1988. The drill campaign yielded results of up to 2.8 g/t gold grades over 4.5 m in a 20 to 30 m wide mineralized shear zone.

Benton’s primary focus is on the highly prospective Panama gold zone on the property. In 2018, a drill campaign opened seven new prospective drill holes for testing and mapping purposes. Indicated gold grades from an adjacent mineralized zone showed 6.17 g/t gold surface sampling with the potential for even higher grades with additional drilling.

Ongoing exploration for the project includes high-resolution heliborne magnetic surveying over the entire Panama project. Data from this program will help add additional exploration targets for further prospecting and potentially drilling.

On October 24, 2019, Benton entered into an option agreement with Maxtech Ventures (MVT), pursuant to which MVT will have the option to earn up to a 100 percent interest in Benton’s 100 percent owned Panama gold project. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, subject to regulatory approval, Maxtech will be required to complete the following:

  • Issue 2,000,000 Maxtech common shares to Benton on signing at an underlying price of C$0.05 per share;
  • Pay Benton C$100,000 in cash or share equivalent on the first anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$200,000 in exploration expenditures on the project;
  • Pay Benton C$100,000 in cash or share equivalent on the second anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$250,000 in exploration expenditures on the project at which point a 50 percent ownership interest will vest to MVT;
  • Pay Benton C$100,000 in cash or share equivalent on the third anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$250,000 in exploration expenditures on the project at which point a 70 percent ownership interest will vest to MVT; and
  • Pay Benton C$300,000 in cash or share equivalent on the fourth anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$300,000 in exploration expenditures on the project at which point a 100 percent ownership interest will vest to MVT.

The Option Agreement contains a 2 km area of influence clause that covers the project’s claim boundary. Benton will retain a 2 percent NSR on the project with MVT having the option to buy back 1 percent for C$1 million. In addition, MVT will issue to Benton an additional 1 million MVT common shares upon completion of its initial NI 43-101 compliant resource calculation as defined in the Option Agreement. Should Maxtech earn a 50 percent interest but elect to earn no additional interest, a 50 percent MVT-50 percent Benton joint venture would then be formed. Alternatively, should Maxtech earn a 70 percent interest in the project but not elect to earn any further interest, a 70 percent MVT and 30 percent Benton joint venture would then be formed according to the terms of the Option Agreement.

Staghorn Gold Project

The Staghorn gold project is in proximity to Marathon Gold’s flagship Newfoundland project and is being advanced by Quadro Resources. Benton currently has 4.2 million shares of Quadro Resources.

The property has 160 claim units covering 4,000 hectares. With fieldwork already underway, Quadro has the potential to expand exploration efforts on the three recently identified gold-rich systems, which require follow-up drilling. In December 2020, the latest drill campaign totaled 1,696 m with 13 completed drill holes. The exciting discovery of a new gold zone at Marks Pond saw 3.22 g/t gold over 5 m.

Quadro commenced follow-up drilling in February 2021, emphasizing the Marks Pond area. Soil anomalies and ideal winter mining conditions make this next step in exploring the Staghorn project a very promising one.

Iron Duke Gold Project

The Iron Duke gold project is located 20 km east of the past-producing Mattabi/Sturgeon Lake base metal deposits and 30 km south of the past-producing St. Anthony gold mine in Northwestern Ontario. Benton has 100 percent interest in the project via staking.

The property hosts limited exploration history and comprises 47 units in three claims. Past property owners have engaged in some diamond drilling and base metal exploration with reported grades of 0.19 g/t gold at 11.8 m and 1.07 g/t gold at 0.5 m.

The property’s widespread anomalous gold values and potentially unique iron formation horizon merit picking up exploration efforts from past property ownership. The company expects drilling commencement in August 2021 to test previously obtained high-grade trenching sample results.

Company Highlights

  • Over C$11 million in equities inside the company and about C$2.5 million in cash.
  • Over 33 million combined shares in established and high-quality mining companies throughout North America. These companies include Clean Air Metals, Quadro Resources, Sokoman Minerals, Metallica Metals and Maxtech Ventures.
  • Core assets for the company include the high-grade TBN and Escape Lake PGM projects, Panama gold project, Staghorn gold project, Bark Lake and Baril Lake PGM projects, Far Lake copper-gold-silver project and Iron Duke gold project. Benton holds large equity positions with respective project operators/companies.
  • The company’s high-profile management team primes it for exceptional growth and economic success. The relationships built from the world-class team has allowed Benton discovery exposure to numerous prospective precious metal projects and first-mover opportunities.
  • Members of Benton management were awarded the PDAC Bill Dennis Award in 2007 and the NWOPA Discovery of the Year Award in 2000, 2015 and 2017.

Management Team

Stephen Stares — President & Director

Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with over 25 years of mineral exploration experience. His first seven years were spent with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next 10 years of Stares’ career were spent managing Stares Contracting Corp’s operations, a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Since founding the company in 2004, Stares has been president of Benton Resources. He has been directly involved in the start-up of 10 publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange by assembling projects of merit and raising millions of dollars for these junior exploration companies. Throughout his career, Stares has discovered several major mineral occurrences in Canada that have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.

In March of 2007, Stephen and Michael Stares, along with the rest of the Stares/Keats family, were the proud recipients of the Prospectors and Developers Association (PDAC) Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award. This award was given to recognize the family’s contributions to the industry for the past 40 years.

Evan Asselstine, CPA, CA — CFO

Evan Asselstine received his Honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Lakehead University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Asselstine has been the CFO of Benton Resources Inc. since its inception in 2012. Prior, he has been the controller and then CFO for Alset Energy Corp. (formerly Benton Capital Corp.) and has served as controller for Metals Creek Resources Corp., a public exploration company, since its inception in January 2008. Prior, Asselstine spent over four years in finance positions in private industry, including over two years as controller for a private land development firm and over seven years working in public accounting, and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation with Ernst & Young LLP in 2002.

Nathan Sims, P.GEO — Senior Exploration Manager

Nathan Sims has filled various technical roles at Benton since 2006. A graduate of Lakehead University (HBSc) and Sir Sandford Fleming College (GIS-AS), Sims is the Qualified Person for Benton’s disclosure requirements and is a current member of both the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (#2009) and the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland & Labrador (#9409).

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final option payment of CAD$100,000 from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for the Baril Lake West project (see press release dated January 2, 2019). Pursuant to the terms of the Option to Purchase Agreement dated December 21, 2018 between the Company and RTEC, RTEC has now earned the right to acquire 100% of the Baril Lake West project. Should RTEC achieve commercial production at the Baril Lake West project, it will pay Benton an additional CAD$1,000,000 in cash. Benton will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, half of which (1%) can be purchased by RTEC for CAD$1,000,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air has closed an initial tranche of $10 million of the CAD$15 million contained within the agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Air will utilize a portion of the funds to make the final payment of CAD$1.5 million to Panoramic Resources Inc. and will satisfy the final condition to earn a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay North Project from Benton. Benton currently holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air and retains a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% NSR royalty on a large portion of the Thunder Bay North deposit (see Benton press release dated May 15, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2O

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a potentially significant high-grade cesium discovery dubbed the Hydra Zone, on the Golden Hope Project in southwestern Newfoundland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together, (the "Alliance") are happy to report the commencement of the third phase of drilling at the Kraken Lithium Prospect. The Alliance is also extremely pleased to announce a new discovery, the Killick Zone, where surface grab samples graded up to 1.12% Li2O, located 200 m south of the East Dyke Zone (see press release October 18, 2022).

Currently, the Alliance has completed three holes GH-22-25, GH-22-26, and GH-22-27 on the new discovery, intersecting multiple, near-surface, spodumene-bearing dykes. Hole GH-22-25 cut eight pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.8 m to 11.2 m thick (drilled thickness, true thickness uncertain at this time), including an 8.8 m interval with visible spodumene in the 11.2 m dyke. Hole GH-22-26, drilled 35 m behind GH-22-25, also cut multiple spodumene-bearing dykes with drilled thicknesses ranging from 0.8 m to 10.5 m. The 10.5 m-thick dyke carried visible spodumene over its entire width. Hole GH-22-27 was drilled 30 m north of holes 25 and 26 along strike and cut two pegmatite dyke zones of 14.2 m and 2.95 m thick. Visual spodumene is present over 12.83 m of the 14.2 m interval and the entire length of the 2.95 m interval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Discover High-grade Cesium Mineralization in Outcrop 12 km NE of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Southwestern Newfoundland Drilling to Re-start at Kraken Immediately

Sokoman and Benton Discover High-grade Cesium Mineralization in Outcrop 12 km NE of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Southwestern Newfoundland Drilling to Re-start at Kraken Immediately

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the discovery of a high-grade cesium-rich dyke with grab samples assaying up to 1.56% Cs2O (cesium oxide), 0.4% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb2O (rubidium oxide). This is the first high-grade cesium mineralization recorded on the Island of Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp., Thursday, July 28, 2022, Press release picture

The cesium-rich dyke is approximately 5 m - 6 m wide and has been traced for approximately 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. The dyke is located approximately 12 km northeast of the Kraken lithium discovery. The Alliance has completed first-pass channel sampling across the dyke with results pending.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional information about its recently acquired Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") including the appointment of members of an advisory committee to assist the Company with the development of the Project. With additional staking in December 2022, Platinex's Muskrat Dam Property now totals 12,934 hectares (129 km 2 ) which includes the 7,025 hectare (70 km 2 ) Axe Lake property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites and will be the focus of initial exploration activity at the Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Receives Approval of its EIA for the Construction and Operation of the 69 kV Powerline and Substation at its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Receives Approval of its EIA for the Construction and Operation of the 69 kV Powerline and Substation at its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Mining Corporation (the " Company " or " Atico ") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for the construction, operation, maintenance and closure of the 69 kV powerline and substation required for its 100% owned La Plata mining project in Ecuador (the "La Plata project").

The Environmental Ministry of Ecuador, known as "Ministerio del Ambiente, Agua y Transición Ecológica" ("MAATE") has reviewed and delivered a favorable technical review for the 6.5 km powerline that will power the operations of the La Plata project. The La Plata project has been identified by the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso as a strategic project and a component of the country's economic growth strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of up to US$1,300,000 (C$1,733,333) (the "Offering").

The Debentures will bear interest at the rate of 14% per annum and will mature on the date that is 20 months from issuance (the "Maturity Date"). The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Company at US$0.05344 (C$0.07125) per share, at any time, before 10 months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"), and US$0.075 (C$0.10) per share at any time, after 10 months from the Closing Date and prior to the Maturity Date. The holder will have the option to elect to be repaid in kind at any time prior to maturity of the Debentures by way of shares of Falcon Butte Minerals Corp., or its successor, (the "Falcon Butte Shares") at the rate of US$0.28 (C$0.37) per Falcon Butte Share, provided that any Debenture held by an insider of the Company requires prior stock exchange approval prior to being repaid in kind. Interest accrued on all or any portion of the Debentures being converted by the holder may also be converted into common shares at the option of the Debenture holder at the time of conversion at a conversion price equal to the market price as at the date of conversion. For greater certainty, the Debentures will be subordinated to the US$2 million of convertible debentures issued by the Company in July of 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

0.88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m in PN-22-009

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide plans for the upcoming 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 1). With permits and contracts in hand, preparation work is advancing, and drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

NiCAN anticipates drilling a minimum of 2,000 metres to test several targets identified by the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). The VTEM survey was designed to define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a similar signature to the nickel hosted mineralization intersected at the "Wine Occurrence" which returned high grade nickel and copper results in the initial phase of drilling completed in 2022. A significant number of the VTEM anomalies were defined within the Wine Gabbro region and have been geophysically modelled. Drill holes have subsequently been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Presenting to Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST Wednesday January 11, 2023

Renforth Presenting to Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST Wednesday January 11, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

January 10 2023 TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE RFR) (OTCQBRFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, will present to the Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023.  Interested parties can register to attend the conference using the link below, a question period will follow the presentation.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

Quadro Shares Results from Its Optioned Staghorn Property

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Final Discharge of Investec Loan

Related News

Resource Investing

Commencement of Extensive Drilling at the Youanmi Gold Project

Resource Investing

Anson Strengthens Executive Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Lithium Investing

Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project Recent Sampling Confirms Widespread Ree Mineralisation In Monzogranite

Lithium Investing

Successful 2022 Pumping Test Program

Tungsten Investing

Exceptional High Grade Rock Chips At Beryl Well

Nickel Investing

LCT Pegmatites Confirmed At Kangaroo Hills

technology investing

Battery Grade Manganese Exploration Commences

×