Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) announces following the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders, held on June 14, 2022, that shareholders of the Company approved the adoption of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Amended and Restated Option Plan").
The Company's stock option plan was originally adopted by the board of directors on June 2, 2011, and previously amended on May 27, 2015. The total number of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") reserved and available for grant and issuance under the Amended and Restated Option Plan shall be a rolling number equal to 10% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares from time to time.
As further discussed in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2022 (the "Circular"), the principal amendments to the Amended and Restated Option Plan included: (i) amending the vesting provisions to provide parameters for the vesting of options granted to any Investor Relations Service Provider (as defined in the Amened and Restated Option Plan) to ensure compliance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, (ii) amending the expiry provisions to provide that should the expiry date for an option fall within a Blackout Period (as defined in the Amended and Restated Option Plan), such expiry shall, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, be automatically extended to that day which is the tenth business day after the end of the Blackout Period, (iii) amending the option term provisions to provide that the Option Price (as defined in the Amended and Restated Option Plan) shall not be less than the last closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange before the date of grant less any applicable discount, (iv) adding the requirement that the TSX Venture Exchange approve adjustments to options granted and (v) amending the exercise provisions to permit "net exercise" by holders of options, except for those holders who are Investor Relations Service Providers. The full text of the Amended and Restated Option Plan is appended to the Circular and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits are some of the world’s most prosperous base metal and precious metal deposits. This type of deposit is found across the globe, and often forms in clusters. The oldest known VMS deposits date back three billion years, and new ones are still being formed. VMS deposits have impressive mineralization and high grades, but only 2.2 percent of world gold production and 6 percent of copper production currently comes from VMS deposits.
Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF), operating in Colombia and Ecuador, has two projects that are VMS style surrounded by large land packages. Such strategic positioning gives Atico the potential to mimic successes seen with the Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM), a company with an estimated market cap of US$2 billion that was founded by the team currently leading Atico.
“We have a very strong production profile along with a pipeline of growth prospects for a small company. And we generate a robust free cash flow from which we can finance all of our exploration plans,” commented Igor Dutina, the company’s Corporate Development lead.
The stable mining jurisdictions of Latin America have proven to be a premier place for acquisition and mining development for Atico. The company is also looking at avenues of growth in the possible acquisition of a third project.
The company’s flagship El Roble mine in Colombia has proven to be an extremely valuable asset. The gold-copper mine generates roughly 21 million pounds of copper and 11,000 ounces of gold per year with a life of mine of about four years. This VMS asset primes the company to achieve the mid-tier producer level Atico intends on reaching.
The company’s second asset, the La Plata project in Ecuador, is a pre-development stage asset with a mineralized profile containing high-grade gold, copper, zinc and silver. Past exploration campaigns and a completed PEA have also aided in pushing along this highly prospective asset’s advancement. With 60 percent ownership of the project and an earn-in option of up to 75 percent, the future of La Plata has tremendous exploration and development potential.
In December 2020, Atico Mining announced the closing of US$6.5 million of its unsecured convertible debenture private placement. This news follows its report announcing US$5 million in income from mining operations a month earlier. The company intends to use funds and proceeds from the offering to further advance its La Plata project, including a full feasibility study delivered by mid 2022.
Atico Mining has a world-class team of mine developers and mine operators. With several generations of mining in Latin America and extensive experience in the industry and regional networking sectors, this team understands the mining industry. Moving into 2021, Atico intends to generate significant cash flow at the El Roble mine and explore its highly prospective VMS targets.
Atico’s El Roble mine is the only copper mine currently in production in Colombia. Under-explored until 1990, the 6,355 hectare asset has processed approximately 1.8 million tonnes of primarily pyrite-chalcopyrite ore with an average grade of 2.67 percent copper and an approximate grade of 2.63 g/t gold. Currently, the mine has an 850 tonne per day throughput capacity and 15 prospective geochemical VMS exploration targets that extend over 10 kilometers across the property.
The land package, which is located in Carmen de Atrato, also leverages a strategically positioned infrastructure with proximity to paved roads, a power grid and established mine and plant facilities on site. As of January 2021, the company owns 90 percent of the operating mine and surrounding claims.
Future plans for the project include a continued focus on drilling into recently discovered resources and mineralization exploration along the strike’s depth. With the impressive cluster profile of VMS deposits, El Roble has the potential to generate significant cash flow and shareholder returns for the company as production advances. The current available free cash flow stands at approximately US$13 million.
This Noranda/Kuroko-type VMS deposit hosts nine priority exploration targets over a land package that spans 2,300 hectares near Quito, Ecuador. Surrounded by large Atico-controlled land packages, the property operates in an investor-friendly jurisdiction with governmental mining support. It hosts an infrastructure with high road accessibility and good natural resource networks.
This pre-development asset hosts the characteristic VMS cluster profiling which reinforces the prospect of further nearby deposits and significant exploration potential. Currently, La Plata has prospective resources of 1.9 million tonnes at 12.9 grams per tonne gold equivalent mineralization. Historic resources based on past drilling campaigns are estimated at 913,977 tonnes graded at 8.01 g/t gold and 5.01 percent copper. High-grade silver, lead and zinc have also been found along the over 9 kilometers of favorable strike geology on the property.
Atico Mining has been quick to begin exploring and developing this exciting project after its acquisition in late 2019. By 2022, the company intends on completing a full feasibility study for the project and to prepare the asset for the initial development of prospective targets.
Fernando E. Ganoza has over 15 years of management experience in Latin America, including key roles in developing mines in Peru and Mexico as the project manager and country manager for Canada-based producer Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
He has strategic planning and business development experience with Cargill, at which he participated in the valuation and structuring of deals with a cumulative value of over US$350 million. Fernando holds a BSc. in Mining Engineering from the Universidad de Antofagasta in Chile and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.
Luis D. Ganoza has held the position of CFO in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. since 2006 and has over 12 years of experience in the financial management of public mining companies. He has participated in debt and equity financings for mining projects in Peru and Mexico for over C$120 million. Luis has a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria in Peru; an MBA from ESAN, a Tier 1 Latin American Business School; and an M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics.
Jorge Ganoza has over 40 years of experience in the Latin American mining industry, holding senior leading roles in the founding and development of private and public mining companies.
For the past six years, he has held the position of VP of Operation in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Jorge has a B.Sc. in Engineering from the Universidad Nacional La Molina and also completed advanced finance studies at the Escuela Superior de Administration, ESAN, in Peru. Jorge is a third-generation miner from a Peruvian family that has owned and operated underground gold, silver and base metal mines in Peru and Panama.
Alain Bureau has over 25 years of leadership in project management, operating in North and Latin American countries gained through notable projects including mines in Peru, Chile, Mexico, Panama and Canada.
Joseph A. Salas has 20 years of experience in exploration, mine geology, project evaluation and development with vast expertise in gold-copper and copper-molybdenum porphyries in Colombia and Peru.
For the past three years, he has held the position of Exploration Country Manager in Colombia for Barrick Gold Corporation. From 1996 to 2002, he worked in various exploration positions of increasing responsibility for Anglo American. Joseph has a B. Sc. in Geological Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa in Peru and is affiliated with the Society of Economic Geologists Inc.
Matias Herrero is a Canadian chartered accountant, with 15 years of progressive senior level experience as a mining professional in various areas including finance, mergers and acquisitions, international arbitration, treasury management, risk management, regulatory compliance, and multi-jurisdictional public company reporting. Prior to joining Atico, Mr. Herrero served as the CFO before becoming the CEO of Gold Springs Resource Corp. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of a gold producer in South America.
He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and gained experience working in senior management roles in publicly-traded companies with gold projects in North America, South America, and Africa. Mr. Herrero earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Belgrano in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he is fluent in English and Spanish and holds a CPA in both Colorado and Washington.
Igor Dutina has an extensive background in financial and capital market analysis, with more than 12 years of experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, working with several publicly listed companies.
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|ATDHAR-02
|7.2
|56.0
|48.8
|nsr
|Anomalous
|ATDHAR-03
|239.5
|242.0
|2.5
|nsr
|Anomalous
|ATDHAR-04
|296.0
|303.7
|7.7
|nsr
|Anomalous
|ATDHAR-05
|2.2
|5.5
|3.3
|1.00
|0.88
|3.9
|ATDHAR-08
|157.2
|160.2
|3.0
|1.17
|2.24
|6.59
|ATDHAR-09
|18.0
|20.8
|2.8
|2.39
|1.69
|6.5
|ATDHAR-10
|2.5
|8.0
|5.5
|1.27
|0.17
|6.66
|nsr – No Significant Result
El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Control
Dr. Demetrius Pohl, Ph.D., AIPG Certified Geologist, a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the Company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Pohl has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.
Second Quarter Summary of Financial Results
|Q2
2017
|Q2
2016
|%
Change
|Revenue
|$ 14,074,005
|$ 3,659,067
|285%
|Cost of sales
|(10,001,505)
|(3,661,942)
|173%
|Income (loss) from mining operations
|4,072,500
|(2,875)
|141,752%
|As a % of revenue
|29%
|0%
|36,928%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,647,562
|1,468,159
|12%
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,320,219
|(1,619,135)
|137%
|As a % of revenue
|16%
|-44%
|137%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,767,112
|(1,715,008)
|203%
|Net income (loss)
|615,847
|(1,413,402)
|144%
|As a % of revenue
|4%
|-39%
|111%
|Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)
|$ 4,640,042
|$ 29,543
|15,606%
Second Quarter Operations Review
During the quarter, the Company produced 5.2 million pounds (“lbs”) of copper, 2,570 ounces (“oz”) of gold, and 10,005 oz of silver. When compared to Q2-2016, production increased 8% for copper and decreased 13% for gold. The increase in copper produced is mainly explained by an 8.5% increase in the copper head grade slightly offset by a 2% decrease in processed material. In the case of gold, a decrease of 5.9% in the head grade along with the lower processed material and a 5% decrease in metal recovery explain the lower production.
Cash costs(1) for the period were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore, and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced, a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively. The increase in the cash cost per pound of payable copper net of by products is mainly explained by the increase in the cost per processed tonne and a 19% decrease in the gold credit driven by a lower gold-to-copper production ratio to Q2-2016. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) was $1.96.
Despite the cash cost per pound of payable copper produced decrease of 8% in Q2-2017 relative to the previous quarter (Q1-2017 – $1.41), the operating cost was higher than anticipated by the Company. A 14% decrease in milling and distribution cost this quarter was completely offset by a 3% increase in the mining and indirect cost relative to the previous quarter.
At the mine, efforts made by the Company to reduce the cemented backfill unit cost were successful in Q2-2017 and were reduced by 11% relative to Q1-2017, but were offset by a 9% increase in the quantity of cubic meters backfilled during the same period. In addition, there was a 25% increase in preparation laboring (from 312 m in Q1-2017 to 389 m in Q2-2017) and a 32% increase in ground support cost due to poor ground conditions in level 1722.
The Company is taking additional cost reduction measures for the remaining quarters of 2017.
Second Quarter Operational Details
|Q2
2017
|Q2
2016
|%
Change
|Production (Contained in Concentrate)(3)
|Copper (000s lbs)
|5,154
|4,786
|8%
|Gold (oz)
|2,570
|2,948
|-13%
|Silver (oz)
|10,005
|9,953
|1%
|Mine
|Tonnes of material mined
|65,942
|63,112
|4%
|Mill
|Tonnes processed
|62,802
|64,246
|-2%
|Tonnes processed per day
|794
|814
|-2%
|Copper grade (%)
|3.94
|3.62
|9%
|Gold grade (g/t)
|2.07
|2.20
|-6%
|Silver grade (g/t)
|9.96
|8.03
|24%
|Recoveries
|Copper (%)
|94.4
|93.0
|2%
|Gold (%)
|61.8
|65.0
|-5%
|Silver (%)
|49.9
|59.8
|-17%
|Concentrates
|Copper Concentrates (DMT)
|10,460
|10,718
|-2%
|Copper (%)
|22.3
|20.3
|10%
|Gold (g/t)
|7.6
|8.6
|-12%
|Silver (g/t)
|29.7
|28.9
|3%
|Payable copper produced (000s lbs)
|4,897
|4,547
|8%
|Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2)
|1.30
|0.96
|35%
(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
(2) Net of by-product credits
(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.
Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 5.15 million pounds of copper and 2,570 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 8% for copper and a decrease of 13% for gold over the same period in 2016.
“We are very pleased to report a strong operating quarter maintaining steady state production levels and remaining in line to reach operational objectives for 2017.” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “For the remainder of the year, the Company will continue focusing on the regional and mine vicinity exploration programs with four rigs currently drilling on surface and underground.”
Second Quarter Operational Highlights
Second Quarter Operational Review
Processed ore was in line with Company budget for the second quarter. The increase in higher copper output for the quarter relative to Q2-2016 is explained by a higher copper head grade and an increase in copper recovery. In the case for gold production, a planned lower head grade and a decrease in the gold recovery resulted in lower gold output over Q2-2016.
Copper recoveries were higher than the same period last year, while gold recoveries during the quarter were in line with Company projections. Gold recovery decreased slightly as expected driven by a 10% increase in the copper content in the concentrate to 22.34% (20.30% in Q2-2016). This increase in the copper content in the concentrate provides a net economic benefit offsetting the resulting decrease in gold recovery. The Company will continue to explore increasing the copper content in the concentrate in the following quarters while increasing the gold recovery.
The operation remains on track to deliver on set guidance throughout the remainder of the year.
Second Quarter Operational Details
|Q2 2017
Total
|Q2 2016
Total
|% Change
|Production (Contained in Concentrates)
|Copper (000s pounds)
|5,154
|4,786
|8%
|Gold (ounces)
|2,570
|2,948
|-13%
|Mine
|Tonnes of ore mined
|65,942
|63,112
|5%
|Mill
|Tonnes processed
|62,802
|64,246
|-2%
|Tonnes processed per day
|794
|814
|-3%
|Copper grade (%)
|3.94
|3.62
|9%
|Gold grade (g/t)
|2.07
|2.20
|-6%
|Recoveries
|Copper (%)
|94.4
|93.0
|2%
|Gold (%)
|61.8
|65.0
|-5%
|Concentrates
|Copper and Gold Concentrates (dmt)
|10,460
|10,718
|-2%
|Payable copper produced (000s lbs)
|4,897
|4,547
|8%
Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement.
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.
Hot Chili Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a focus on copper. The company's flagship Costa Fuego copper hub in Chile is comprised of two major copper deposits, Productora and Cortadera, containing 2.9Mt of copper and 2.7MM ounces of gold. Hot Chili's projects are close to infrastructure and are easily accessible in a mining friendly jurisdiction.
Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.
After an incredibly strong 2021, copper has seen even greater highs in 2022. However, the metal's price has cooled slightly in Q2 from its new all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton on March 4.
When the Investing News Network spoke with Exploration Insights Editor Joe Mazumdar at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, he said that copper is his pick for the next decade.
"Some of it's battery metal exposure, it's construction," he said. "But also on the supply side, the lack of development projects and the higher permitting risk combined with more geopolitical risk in two of the major producers, Chile and Peru. They might have issues with production into a market (where) demand might grow."
Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the price of copper alongside other base and battery metals.
The list below shows the top-performing TSX-listed copper stocks by share price performance so far this year. It was generated on June 13, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and only TSX copper companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million at that time are included.
Year-to-date gain: 75.33 percent; current share price: C$22.39
Filo Mining is focused on advancing its Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project in Chile along the Chile-Argentina border. It is currently performing drill programs at the project. According to the company, “(Filo del Sol’s) complex geological history has created a heterogeneous orebody which is characterized by zones of very high-grade copper +/- gold +/- silver mineralization within a large envelope of more homogeneous, lower-grade mineralization.”
Filo’s share price began to see significant growth in mid-March after it closed a C$100 million strategic investment from BHP Western Mining Resources, which is a subsidiary of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP). The company’s share price rose to reach a peak of C$24.44 on April 18 before falling through mid-May to C$16.62, during which time it shared its first quarter results. However, the day after that low, Filo's share price rocketed back up on positive drill results that extended the Breccia 41 zone.
"A remarkable result; hole 57 extends the bonanza-grade Breccia 41 mineralization another 175m to the north, building on the potential volume of this extremely high-grade rock,” President and CEO Jamie Beck said. “Prior to reaching target depth, the hole ended in the highest-grade copper we've ever reported at Filo del Sol." Further positive exploration news continued to drive the company's share price, culminating in a year-to-date high of C$26.58 on June 2. On June 3, Filo shared that it has been included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Year-to-date gain: 71.63 percent; market capitalization: C$7.41 billion; current share price: C$35.70
Turquoise Hill Resources operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which it claims has the potential to operate for 100 years from five deposits. Oyu Tolgoi is jointly owned by Turquoise Hill (66 percent) and Mongolian government-owned entity Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi (34 percent). Turquoise Hill itself is 50.8 percent owned by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), which is the operator of Oyu Tolgoi. The mine has been in production since 2013.
The company performed positively through mid-March, when Rio Tinto proposed a plan to buy the remaining 49.2 percent of Turquoise Hill that it does not already own for C$34 per share. The news drove Turquoise Hill's share price even higher, rising from C$25.68 on the previous trading day to C$34.02 on the day of the announcement. Shares have only gained from there, hitting a year-to-date high of C$38.58 on April 13. On April 7, Turquoise Hill shared that it had created a special committee to review the proposal, although that should not be considered a guarantee that the deal will be completed. On May 18, the company announced amendments to the arrangement.
In other news, Turquoise Hill shared its Q1 operating results for Oyu Tolgoi, as well as its financial results for the same period. Copper and gold production came in lower year-on-year, but that was expected and numbers are still in line with previous guidance. The company's most recent news came on June 14, when it announced that on June 17 the first drawbell of the Hugo North mine at Oyu Tolgoi is scheduled to be fired.
Year-to-date gain: 13.01 percent; market capitalization: C$294.51 million; current share price: C$1.65
Amerigo Resources operates its MVC project in Chile. The company produces copper and a molybdenum by-product using fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine. The company is strongly focused on environmental, social and governance tenets, and as of 2020 all of its electricity was from renewable sources.
Amerigo’s share price has been slowly ascending throughout 2022. The company started the year with the release of its 2021 production results and 2022 guidance, in which it shared that its copper production for 2021 came in 4 percent over guidance at 63.4 million pounds. Then, on February 24, the company announced it had achieved record revenue in 2021 of US$199.6 million, up from its 2020 revenue of US$126.4 million.
Amerigo saw its strongest share price performance through the news-less month of March, when it rose to a year-to-date high of C$1.92. The company went on to share its Q1 production results, reporting 16.5 million pounds of copper, as well as its Q1 financial results, achieving net income of US$15.5 million. Since its March highs, the company's performance has weakened, but it is still up year-to-date.
Year-to-date gain: 8.52 percent; market capitalization: C$371.38 million; current share price: C$3.44
PolyMet Mining’s flagship project is its NorthMet copper-nickel project, which is also expected to produce cobalt and precious metals. NorthMet has proven and probable reserves of 290 million metric tons (MT) grading 0.288 percent copper and 0.083 percent nickel. The future mine is located in Minnesota, US, in the Duluth Complex. The company is working to secure permits that will allow it to begin mining.
Although PolyMet’s share price performed relatively flatly for the early part of the year, it saw a spike from C$3.74 on March 7 to C$5.06 the following day; the company released no news to accompany this spike. PolyMet fell back down to the C$4 to C$4.50 range in the following weeks, during which time it shared its 2021 financial results and a Q1 business update. Its share price did experience another spike, hitting a year-to-date high of C$5.17, this time following the March 29 news that Senior Vice President Richard Lock was moving on. Since then, PolyMet has fallen significantly. The only news since then is its Q1 financial results and a business update.
Year-to-date gain: 5.98 percent; market capitalization: C$23.69 billion; current share price: C$32.08
First Quantum Minerals employs over 20,000 people globally, and has seven copper operations across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America, as well as a nickel mine in Australia. It is one of the top 10 copper producers in the world, and produces gold, zinc and cobalt in addition to copper and nickel. As part of its climate change policy, the company has set out a path to achieve a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
First Quantum’s share price has seen multiple peaks so far in 2022. Its highest performance came in late March, during which time the company released multiple pieces of news, including an updated technical report for its Ravensthorpe nickel project. The company saw a year-to-date high of C$44.96 on April 4. Later that month, it announced its Q1 results, including copper production of 182,210 MT in Q1, down 10 percent from Q4 2021. The company also shared that its board of directors appointed a new CEO, Tristan Pascall, and approved the S3 expansion at the Kansanshi copper mine. A new processing plant and larger mining fleet will bring the mine’s annual throughput to 53 million MT per year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer B. Stewartyoutu.be
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF) CEO Elmer Stewart identified strengths that set the company apart from other junior explorers. He is confident that now is a good time for investors to look at Copper Fox Metals' potential.
“I would rank us within the top 10 percent of junior explorers, primarily because of the resource base we have, the joint venture with Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B,TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK), a very large established resource on the Schaft Creek project and a very high net asset value per share,” Stewart said.
Copper Fox Metals is focused on advancing the Van Dyke project and the Schaft Creek joint venture toward an updated resource estimate. “The 2022 drilling program includes some infield drilling between the existing drill holes and collecting metallurgical samples for metal recoveries," Stewart said. "We will also do some variability testing lifecycle tests to improve the recoveries, or to see if we can.”
The company will begin setting up a hydrogeological survey to establish sampling points, according to Stewart. It plans to map the hydrology so it can build the hydrology and go into the permitting process.
Stewart also mentioned that the second thing that boosts the company's potential is having established a very high net asset value per share that supports a higher share price. “One of our objectives this year is to align those two metrics," he explained.
Finally, Stewart highlighted how a great location intensifies Copper Fox Metals' advantage over its competitors. “Our assets are all located in tier one mining jurisdictions," he said. "And all the projects can potentially add more resources. At Eaglehead, we have the potential to move to a resource statement in 2022, or maybe early 2023. And the Mineral Mountain Sombrero Butte project has very large porphyry copper footprints and good potential for an exploration discovery.”
At the end of May, Copper Fox Metals released the results of an airborne geophysical survey for its 100 percent owned Mineral Mountain copper project; it shows three distinct bodies of higher magnetic intensity, as well as two new exploration targets.
Watch the full interview of Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Copper Fox Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Copper Fox Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Copper Fox Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide partial results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.
Key Highlights
"This is a spectacular start to the 2022 drill program especially with the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization lying shallow below the canyon floor," states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "The mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon continues to impress and we wait with anticipation for what the year will bring."
Drill Hole FCG21-17
Drill hole FCG22-17, the first drill hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon (the "Project"), is the first in a series of holes tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovered by FCG21-16, the last drill hole of the 2021 drill program.
FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 m (117.5-168.2 m drill depth) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m (139.9-164.9 m) (Company news release dated February 15, 2022). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.
"Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major high-grade conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon." stated Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.
Hole FCG22-17 was collared on the canyon floor, at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, on the same drill pad as hole FCG21-16 (Figure 1). FCG22-17 was designed to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 25m step out to the northwest from the high-grade intercept encountered in FCG21-16 (Figure 2).
Fire assay gold results have been received down to a drill depth of 119.5 m. This represents only a partial return of results. Assays are pending for the remainder of the hole to an end-of-hole depth of 348.7m.
FCG22-17 intersected gold mineralization considerably shallower than anticipated at a down-hole depth of 66.1 m with a significant gold interval extending down to the last sample returned to date.
Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon looking southeast highlighting the 2020, 2021, and 2022 drilling.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Plan Map, North Fork Zone highlighting 2022 drilling in relation to drill hole FCG21-16.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Cross-section highlighting gold intervals in drill holes FCG21-16 and FCG22-17.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_003full.jpg
An exceptionally high-grade gold zone grading 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m (94.7-104.6 m) was encountered within a broader zone grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9 m (66.1-118 m) (Figure 3 and Table 1). This interval contains ten consecutive samples reporting >9 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.
The FCG22-17 gold interval reported to date sits vertically higher than FCG21-16's gold interval. Receipt of the pending assay results will assist the Company in determining the relationship of the gold interval encountered in FCG22-17 with FCG21-16's gold interval and to the degree it adds to the mineralization model.
Table 1: Drill Hole FCG22-17 Notable Gold Intervals
To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_004full.jpg
Drill Hole FCG22-18
A second drill hole has been completed. Hole FCG22-18, collared on the same pad as FCG22-17 (Figure 2), was designed to test:
FCG22-18 was completed to a drill depth of 437.1 m with the bottom of the hole representing a 100 m step out from the closest North Fork gold zone drill intercept. Assays are pending.
Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.
The 2022 drill core is being processed using the same methods as the 2021 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.
Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.
About Getchell Gold Corp.
The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.
For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.
Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: use of proceeds from the financing Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the first drawbell of the Hugo North underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi ("OT") is scheduled to be fired on 17 June 2022. This is ahead of expectations and represents continued progress in terms of caving related milestones.
The Company is assessing any net positive impact that this may have on timing of sustainable production of Panel 0 which is currently forecast in the first half of 2023 and will update the market as appropriate.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information
Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Corporation's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "seek," "should," "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the nature of the Corporation's ongoing relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia with respect to the continued operation and development of Oyu Tolgoi as and when the key agreements entered into with the Government of Mongolia announced on January 24, 2022 (the "GoM Agreements") are implemented along with the implementation of Resolution 103, the resolution passed by the Parliament of Mongolia in December 2021 to resolve the outstanding issues among the Corporation, Rio Tinto and the Government of Mongolia in relation to the implementation of Resolution 92, the resolution passed by the Parliament of Mongolia in November 2019 mandating the Government of Mongolia to take necessary measures to ensure the benefits to Mongolia of Oyu Tolgoi; the continuation of undercutting in accordance with the mine plan and design; the actual timing of first sustainable production as well as the lifting of restrictions by the Government of Mongolia on the ability of Oyu Tolgoi LLC ("OT LLC") to incur any additional indebtedness; the implementation and successful execution of the updated funding plan that is the subject of the second amended and restated heads of agreement entered into with RTIH on May 18, 2022 (the "Second Amended HoA"), as such agreement may be further amended or restated, and the amount of any additional future funding gap to complete the Oyu Tolgoi project and the availability and amount of potential sources of additional funding required therefor, all as contemplated by the Second Amended HoA, as well as potential delays in the ability of the Corporation and OT LLC to proceed with the funding elements contemplated by the Second Amended HoA; liquidity, funding sources and funding requirements in general, in particular until sustainable first production is achieved, including the Corporation's ability to reach agreement with project finance lenders on the re-profiling of existing debt payments in line with current cash flow projections, as well as the Corporation (or a wholly-owned subsidiary) and OT LLC entering into a pre-paid copper concentrate sale arrangement; the availability and amount of potential sources of additional funding, including the short-term secured advance to be provided by Rio Tinto to the Corporation under the Second Amended HoA; the amount by which a successful re-profiling of the Corporation's existing debt would reduce the Corporation's currently projected funding requirements; the timing and amount of future production and potential production delays; statements in respect of the impacts of any delays on achieving first sustainable production and on the Corporation's cash flows; expected copper and gold grades; the mine design for Panel 0 of Hugo North Lift 1 and the related cost and production schedule implications; the re-design studies for Panels 1 and 2 of Hugo North Lift 1 and the possible outcomes, content and timing thereof; the timing of the sinking of Shafts 3 and 4 and any delays in that regard in addition to previously announced delays; expectations regarding the possible recovery of ore in the two structural pillars, to the north and south of Panel 0; the continuing impact of COVID-19, including any restrictions imposed by health or governmental authorities relating thereto on the Corporation's business, operations and financial condition, as well as delays and the development cost impacts of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the Corporation's ability to operate sustainably, its community relations and its social licence to operate in Mongolia; capital and operating cost estimates, including inflationary pressures thereon resulting in cost escalation; mill and concentrator throughput; anticipated business activities, planned expenditures, corporate strategies; supply disruptions of oil and gas to the Oyu Tolgoi project caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and other statements that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Corporation will operate in the future.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause Turquoise Hill's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section in Turquoise Hill's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "AIF"), as supplemented by the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Turquoise Hill's Interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1'22 MD&A").
Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF and in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Q1'22 MD&A that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on Turquoise Hill's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to Turquoise Hill, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and Turquoise Hill does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com
