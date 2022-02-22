Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the January 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. During January 2022, a total of approximately 3,580 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,221 tonnes were processed. This work represented an 11% improvement over the December output of 3,228 tonnes and a 12% improvement over the 1,989 tonnes ...

