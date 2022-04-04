Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the ongoing construction activity at the El Peñón processing facility being built to support copper-gold-iron production from the Farellon mine located near La Serena, Chile.HighlightsThe first shipments of the stock-piled material from the Farellon Mine have begun, in anticipation of the completion of the El Peñón processing facility. A total of 1,440 tonnes will be ...

APN:CA