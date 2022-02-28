Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.Highlights:The NE-SW trending Maria Luisa decline has advanced a total of 115 metres The south orientation crosscut has intersected ...

