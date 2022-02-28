Copper Investing News
Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.Highlights:The NE-SW trending Maria Luisa decline has advanced a total of 115 metres The south orientation crosscut has intersected ...

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights:

  • The NE-SW trending Maria Luisa decline has advanced a total of 115 metres
  • The south orientation crosscut has intersected the first of the two vein systems (Figure 1). The intersection of the second vein system is expected in a few metres.
  • Channel samples ML_L004 and ML_L005 were designed to test the newly intersected North-South vein system encountered in the upper portion of the decline and produced strong results, including 2.50 metres of 1.44 g/t Au and 4.65% Cu and 2.52 metres of 1.17 g/t Au and 0.93% Cu, respectively (true widths). See news release February 14, 2022.
  • Results from the first 38 tonnes of a 70-tonne bulk sample from a secondary vein system within the decline returned a grade of 1.54% Cu. An additional ~177 tonnes of material has been shipped for processing and analysis.
  • A surface and underground diamond drill program has commenced to delineate the Au-Cu vein systems at depth and guide future development (Figure 2).
  • Drilling has begun at Station A (and underground at Station B to follow), where a series of short holes will be drilled to support the current decline operations.
  • Additional drill stations (C-E) are planned where a series of short holes will be drilled to identify the mineralogy, orientation, and structure of the vein systems, which have been poorly understood and not mined historically but appear to have significant potential upside.
  • Station E is located near historical workings in the north where underground channel samples returned results of 8.73 grams/tonne Au over 5.75 m of true width (See news release May 26, 2021). This area has been identified as an additional future decline target.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "We are very excited with the initial results of the decline and sampling work at Maria Luisa. The intersection of new vein systems with the presence of high-grade gold and copper are very encouraging. The new drill plan at Maria Luisa is designed to provide important geological information and mining control for the current decline operations and future mining potential. This work supports our primary goal at Altiplano of rapidly advancing projects through exploration, development and ultimately extracting material for sale."

Figure 1. Channel sampling results, underground mapping, and decline progress at Maria Luisa

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_49431e54b4636a14_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_49431e54b4636a14_001full.jpg

* The decision to commence underground exploration and development at the Maria Luisa site is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision.

Figure 2: Plan map illustrating decline progress, planned drill collar locations, and mineralized trends at Maria Luisa.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_49431e54b4636a14_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_49431e54b4636a14_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Maria Luisa Drilling

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_altipl1.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115054_altipl2.jpg

Altiplano has generated over US$7.98 million from the recovery and sale of 3.86 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q4). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

www.metalsgroup.com

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmentals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The is no current mineral resource at Maria Luisa and further exploration may or may not define a resource estimate (M. Dufresne, NI 43-101 Technical Report, February 10, 2017). In addition, a decision to commence underground exploration and development at the Maria Luisa site is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision.. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115054

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals TSXV:APN Copper Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade

Altiplano Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the January 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During January 2022, a total of approximately 3,580 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,221 tonnes were processed. This work represented an 11% improvement over the December output of 3,228 tonnes and a 12% improvement over the 1,989 tonnes processed in December. The grade in January improved to 2.05% for the month compared to the December grade of 1.82%. Grade improvements are attributed to accessing higher grade material in the NE sections of the mine in the 368 m and 360 m levels in addition to the benching mining of the higher grades in the 389 m level.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the decline advance and underground channel sampling of a newly discovered vein system intersected within the Maria Luisa decline (Table 1). The decline is currently being advanced parallel to projected gold-copper vein mineralization in a southeast direction towards historical underground workings in the southernmost portion of the property (Figure 1). The Maria Luisa project is located within the Atacama Region 100 km north of La Serena in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility

Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the ongoing construction activity at the El Peñón processing facility being built to support copper-gold-iron production from the Farellon mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports On Q4 2021 Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports On Q4 2021 Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q4 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q4, 2021, the Company extracted a total 11,189 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 7,254 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.75%. Sales of 267,927 pounds of copper generated approximately US$779,053 in revenue (after processing costs). At the end of December 2021, the Company had 600 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site to be shipped and 1,400 tonnes of low-grade stockpiled material. The revenue from the stockpile at site will be realized in the coming months. The low grade stock will be processed at the APN El Peñón mill site at a later date to recover the value of the contained copper and iron.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports November 2021 Results with Improved Grade and Record Income

Altiplano Reports November 2021 Results with Improved Grade and Record Income

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During November 2021, a total of approximately 3,965 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,980 tonnes were sent for processing, representing a 30% improvement over the 2,285 tonnes processed in October. Grade in November improved to 1.94% for the month compared to the October grade of 1.44%. Grade improvements are attributed to accessing higher grade material in the NE sections of the mine in the 376 m and 368 m levels with overall grade control and waste management also being contributors.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Explorations

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Announces Exceptional Results of Independent 2022 Feasibility Study for Tier-one Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Project in South Africa

Platreef ranks as world's largest precious metals deposit under development

Phase 1 mine in construction, advancing towards first production in Q3 2024

Keep reading... Show less

Northern Dynasty: Economic Contribution Assessment Study for Alaska's Pebble Project Shows Project Could Support Thousands of Jobs and Billions of Dollars of Economic Impact Annually While Reducing the Need for the U.S. to Import Copper to Meet its Green Energy Goals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces it has released a comprehensive study authored by IHS Markit, a leading global source of critical information and insight, entitled ‘Economic Contribution Assessment of the Proposed Pebble Project to the US national and state economies.' Commissioned by the Company, the IHS Markit report is an independent expert study that provides a detailed review of the significant economic benefits the proposed Pebble Project would have both nationally and at the state level, particularly for Alaskans. The report focuses on two potential scenarios - the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant scenario[1] - consistent with those presented in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2021 PEA"), the results of which were first published on September 9, 2021. More information on the Economic Contribution Assessment study can be found on the Company's website at the following link (https:www.northerndynastyminerals.comresponsible-miningeconomic-benefits). All currency values are presented in U.S. dollars

"We believe that the Pebble Project would have a significant impact on the economic prosperity of Alaska, resulting from direct high paying jobs, significant purchases of equipment and supplies, and substantial government revenues and supply and service contracts," said Mr. Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO. "But what is also clear is that renewable energy systems utilize roughly five to nine times more copper than conventional power generation systems, and electric vehicles require three to four times as much as internal combustion engine vehicles. The Pebble Project could help the U.S. reduce its dependence on imports of copper metal as demand surges during the transition from an oil-based economy to electricity."

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2021 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned. As of October 31, 2021, the Company owned 23.87% of the outstanding common shares of District Copper Corp.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×