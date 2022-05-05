Copper Investing News

Altiplano Metals Inc.  is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region .Figure 1: Aerial photograph of the Pastillas Alteration Corridor.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: Geological ...

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor (Figure 1) at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001.jpg

Figure 1: Aerial photograph of the Pastillas Alteration Corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001full.jpg

Geological Mapping

The Company recently completed a reconnaissance bedrock mapping program covering prospective exposed alteration within the southern portion of the Property to contextualize historical data and develop a model for future drill target generation (Figure 3). The mapping area was chosen to evaluate potential alteration identified in historical ASTER data and in limited historical sampling. The mapping campaign was completed over approximately six square kilometres, and identified a corridor of alteration striking roughly north-south and measuring approximately 3.5 x 1.5 kilometres. Argillic to advanced argillic alteration and steam-heated zones observed are consistent with the Company's interpretation that Pastillas is likely a high-level exposure of an epithermal system, and may be related to alteration along-trend at Rio2's Fenix deposit and Yamana's La Pepa deposit (Figure 4).

Prospecting and Sampling

Concurrent with the bedrock mapping program, 33 outcrop samples were collected to contextualize the alteration observed in mapping and serve as additional vector information for future mineralization targeting. The collected samples will be analyzed for important pathfinder elements, and short-wave infrared (SWIR) spectroscopy will also be completed to determine the alteration mineral assemblages present in the samples. The Company also initiated the collection of a high-resolution talus fines sampling grid to be analyzed via SWIR spectroscopy to provide a comprehensive map of alteration mineralogy covering prospective areas within the southern portion of the Property. Alteration minerals are indicative of specific pH and temperature conditions present at the time of mineral formation, and serve as important markers for conditions necessary for ore formation in epithermal and porphyry mineralization environments. When the talus fines sampling grid is completed and analyzed, this dataset will provide a robust indication of alteration intensity and vertical and lateral proximity to potential mineralization centres below the exposed lithocap.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_002.jpg

Figure 2: Pastillas project location map with proximal major deposits and area depicted in Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_002full.jpg

 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_003.jpg

Figure 3: Reconnaissance mapping area at Pastillas with interpreted bedrock lithology, including units known to host ore within the Maricunga Gold Belt, prospecting sample locations, and observed faults and lithological contacts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_004.jpg

Figure 4: Idealized cross-section of high-sulphidation epithermal and porphyry environments, with interpreted present-day level of exposure observed at Pastillas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_004full.jpg

Alastair McIntyre, President and CEO comments, "We are very pleased to have delineated a multi-kilometre scale alteration footprint in initial reconnaissance mapping that confirmed and significantly expanded on zones of known alteration from limited historical work. Initial indications that Pastillas may be situated in the upper portions of a large epithermal system appear to be validated with this recent work, and we look forward to sharing the results of outcrop multi-element geochemistry and talus fines SWIR analysis as they become available."

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$8.83 million from the recovery and sale of 4.15 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.76% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the near completion construction of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document. 

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434-3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, as well as its resulting quarantine measures and travel restrictions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122918

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNCopper Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue

Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q1 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q1, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,075 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 6,676 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.99%. Sales of 281,949 pounds of copper generated approximately US$857,238 in revenue (after processing costs) which represents the highest revenue total to date from Q1 2018.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Provides Activity Update at the El Penon Processing Facility and Reports on First Shipments of Copper-Gold-Iron Material

Altiplano Provides Activity Update at the El Penon Processing Facility and Reports on First Shipments of Copper-Gold-Iron Material

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the ongoing construction activity at the El Peñón processing facility being built to support copper-gold-iron production from the Farellon mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 tonnes processed in January. The grade in February improved to 2.17% for the month compared to the January grade of 2.05%. The February copper grade is recorded as the highest monthly grade recovered from Farellon since operations began in Q1 2018. Grade improvements in the last few months are noticeable and attributed to accessing higher grade material in the lower levels of the NE sections of the mine at the 368 m and 360 m levels.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - May 5 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces that further to the news release of April 21, 2022, the Company has commenced drilling on the Arrowhead Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a short form prospectus offering of up to 15,625,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the " Offering ").The Offering is being made by the Agent and members of its selling group, on a commercially reasonable agency basis, and is expected to close on or about May 31, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery, further to the recently announced reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:JO0

Usha Resources Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:JO0

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "JO0" with ISIN CA91734F1080 and WKN A3DK8K

"With the recent acquisition of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Project, three planned drill programs and mounting investor interest in our Nicobat Nickel Project spin out, it makes sense to broaden USHA's visibility and connect with a larger, global community of potential European institutional and retail investors," commented Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "Anytime we can make it easier and help facilitate investment in the Company by the European investment community. we'll take action so that all shareholders benefit."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Eaglehead Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the Lower Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located within Quesnel terrane.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×