World Copper Ltd. reports that the Company's common shares have been approved and upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market and will continue to trade under the symbol WCUFF. The Company's primary listing also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WCU.World Copper President & CEO, Nolan Peterson, stated, "With World Copper upgrading to trading on OTCQX Best Market we demonstrate our continuing ...

