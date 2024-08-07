Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Anax Metals Limited

Whim Creek Copper Production & Processing Hub Pilbara Region Western Australia

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

ANAX METALS OVERVIEW

WHIM CREEK

Fully Permitted & Established Mine Site Positioned to become the Pilbara copper hub

  • STRATEGICALLY POSITIONED PROCESSING HUB IN THE PILBARA
    • Ability to treat primary and secondary ore through concentrator and heap leach delivering flexibility and economies of scale from hybrid process infrastructure.
  • FULLY PERMITTED BASE METAL PRODUCTION HUB
    • Initial 8-year mine life producing copper, zinc and lead concentrates.
    • Expansion supported by recommissioning existing heap leach infrastructure.
  • ATTRACTIVE ECONOMICS – HIGHLY LEVERAGED TO RISING COPPER PRICE
    • DFS and heap study reported $270m pre-tax NPV & 54% IRR1,2,3.
  • EXTENSIVE EXPLORATION POTENTIAL TO FEED EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE
    • Growth potential at four deposits.
    • Follow up drilling down dip plunge at Evelyn (Previous Drilling - 13m @ 4.46% Cu, 3.10% Zn, 45g/t Ag and 1.61g/t Au from 204m)4.

WHIM CREEK COPPER PROJECT SUMMARY

Near Term Copper Production – Fully Permitted with Existing Infrastructure

  • Fully permitted and established mine site with approval for in-pit tailings disposal.
  • Development studies confirm production of metal over an initial 8-year life. NPV $270M / IRR 55.3%1,2,3.
  • Established infrastructure facilitating low development CAPEX of AU$71M and compressed development timeline of circa 18 months1,2.
  • New processing infrastructure to include a 0.8Mtpa pre concentration plant and 400ktpa concentrator to produce copper, zinc and lead concentrate1,2.
  • Existing and refurbished heap leach infrastructure to produce copper cathode and zinc sulphate.

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingasx:anxresource investingzinc investingCopper Investing
ANX:AU
The Conversation (0)

Lundin Mining Announces Closing of $350 million Term Loan in Connection with the Caserones Option Exercise

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an increase to its existing term loan ("Term Loan"), maturing on July 27, 2027 in the principal amount of $350 million in connection with the previously announced closing of an additional nineteen percent (19%) interest in SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile ("Lumina Copper"). See press release dated June 26, 2024 "Lundin Mining Exercises Option to Increase Ownership in Caserones to 70% and Receives Commitments to Increase the Term Loan by $350 Million ".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise approximately $2.2 million (before costs) under a placement of fully paid ordinary shares (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Reports Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, August 2, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Magmatic Resources

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Magmatic Resources Limited (‘Magmatic’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its 100%-owned Parkes Project, located 15 kilometres to the southeast of the Northparkes Copper-Gold Mine (Evolution/Sumitomo) (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Picha Project, Peru Delivers Shallow High Grade Copper Results as Exploration at York Harbour Copper Project, Canada Set to Commence

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland Canada, and the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Related News

Gold Investing

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Graphite Investing

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Gold Investing

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Lithium Investing

Key Leadership Appointments

Silver Investing

Drilling Underway to Test New, High-Priority Targets

Gold Investing

Mining to Commence at Phillips Find

×